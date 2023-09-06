Benefits of Mint for Skin And Amazing Ways to Use It

Mint is often associated with a cooling sensation and calming fragrance. However, the benefits of mint for skin go beyond its pleasant aura. Mint or mentha herb has been used in Ayurvedic medicines to alleviate skin concerns ( 1 ). Besides soothing your senses, mint can be used as a natural remedy to help you mitigate various skin challenges. Cultivated mainly in India, Brazil, and China, it has been extensively used to treat fungal infections ( 2 ). A popular fragrance and a favorite chewing gum additive for many, these aromatic beauties can do a lot of good for the skin and come in handy to keep your skin clean and clear. Let’s explore the mint benefits for skin so that you can have flawless skin without exposing your skin barrier to any harsh chemicals.

What Is Mint (Pudina)?

Mint or mentha herb belongs to the Lamiaceae family and is characterized by a pleasant fragrance. It contains polyphenols, caffeic acid, and its derivatives like apigenin, diosmin, thymonin, acacetin, and salvigenin, besides being rich in flavonoids like catechin, coumarins, epicatechin ( 1 ). Peppermint, a common variety of mint contains almost 30% menthol and menthone as well ( 3 ). In India, Uttar Pradesh is the major mint-producing state followed by Haryana and Punjab. Also known as pudina, mint is a common household essential, an ancient remedy, and a flavorful additive.

5 Remarkable Benefits of Mint for Skin

1. May Soothe Your Skin

Facial massage has been proven to reduce psychological stress ( 4 ). Mint leaves have cooling properties that help relax facial muscles and heal inflammation and sunburns caused by UV damage ( 1 ). Mint oil has also been proven to reduce skin itching and irritation ( 5 ). So, you may as well go for mint facial packs to soothe your skin and ease stress.

2. May Enhance Wound Healing

One of the most used herbal medicines, mint has proven to help tissue repair and enhance wound healing, after being tested on animals ( 3 ). Peppermint can also accelerate the formation of new blood vessels that help in enhancing wound healing ( 6 ). So, you may as well aid wound healing by using this fragrant herb.

3. May Help Treat Fungal Infections

Skin diseases caused by fungal infections are quite common ( 7 ). Mint demonstrates antifungal and antimicrobial properties against ringworm and other fungal infections ( 2 ). By using mint, you can protect your skin against these uncomfortable experiences.

4. May Help Ease Spasm

Hemifacial spasms characterized by frequent contractions of facial muscles only on one side of the face is a neurological disorder ( 8 ). The calming properties of peppermint have proven to reduce the chance of spasms ( 5 ). By using mint, you can ease these unpleasant contractions and allow your facial muscles proper stretch and relaxation.

5. May Help Treat Acne

Salicylic acid acts as a peeling agent and helps treat acne and freckles ( 9 ). Mint contains a good percentage of salicylic acid which can help control sebum to ease acne-prone skin and acne scars ( 10 ). So, if you’re dealing with this oily skin condition, mint can have soothing effects on your skin.

Top Ways to Use Mint Leaves for Skin

Mint leaves can be used in a variety of ways to make face masks and other products. Some of them are:

1. Fresh Mint Water Drink

The easiest way to get the goodness of mint is by making a fresh mint water drink using mint leaves. You can also add citrus fruits to it to make it more refreshing.

Ingredients

Half a cup of mint leaves

2 cups of water

2-3 ice cubes

1 lemon (optional)

A few slices of cucumber (optional)

Steps to Follow:

Boil water and add mint leaves to it.

Allow the mint leaves to seep in the boiling water for 15-20 minutes.

You may strain the warm water before adding some lime juice and a few slices of cucumber to it.

If you want to have a chilled mint water drink, you may also add a few ice cubes to it.

2. Mint Water Toner

Mint water tone can be directly applied to the face to relax and soothe your facial muscles. Quick to prepare, you don’t need a lot of ingredients to make this refreshing facial toner.

Ingredients:

1 cup of mint leaves

2 cups of water

Steps to Follow:

Boil water in a pot and add mint leaves to it.

Let the leaves seep in for 30-35 minutes and then turn the gas off.

Allow the mint water to cool down and then drain out the mint leaves.

You may add 1-2 ice cubes to the water to make it chilled.

Wash your face properly and apply this toner with a cotton pad on your face.

Follow up with your moisturizer and skincare routine to seal in the moisture.

You can also store this water in a spray bottle for a quick soothing spray.

Keep the bottle in the refrigerator and use it within 3-4 days as it may rot and smell unpleasant.

3. Honey, Yogurt, And Mint Face Pack

Honey demonstrates antimicrobial properties and keeps the skin plump besides preventing the formation of wrinkles ( 11 ). Yogurt maintains skin elasticity and enhances its natural texture ( 12 ). Using this face pack can help you reduce the signs of aging to keep your skin youthful and plump.

Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons of honey

1 teaspoon of yogurt

1/4th cup of mint leaves

A few drops of lemon juice

Steps to Follow:

Mix honey and yogurt in a bowl.

Add a few drops of lemon juice to it and mix well.

Crush mint leaves and add them to this mixture to make a smooth paste.

Wash your face and apply this mixture on a dry or damp face.

Leave it for 30-35 minutes and wash off with cold water.

Follow up with moisturizer and sunscreen to lock in the moisture.

4. Banana, Multani Mitti, And Mint Face Pack

Banana peel has antioxidant properties that can make your skin clear and healthy ( 13 ). Multani mitti helps in eliminating dead skin cells, pollution, and oil and gives you a radiant glow and texture ( 14 ). Rose petal extracts possess antioxidant properties which can be effective to ease inflammation and skin allergies ( 15 ). Coffee has a moisturizing effect on skin which can ease dryness to keep your dry skin moist and dewy ( 16 ). Using this face pack can give your skin a rejuvenated texture and make it smooth and supple.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of crushed mint leaves

1 tablespoon of banana peel powder

2 teaspoons of multani mitti

2 teaspoons of rose water

Half a teaspoon of coffee

Steps to Follow:

Mix banana peel powder, multani mitti, and coffee in a container.

Add crushed mint leaves and rose water to the mixture and mix well.

Apply on your cleansed face and leave for half an hour.

Wash off with cold water.

Follow it up by using moisturizer to lock in the moisture.

5. Oats, Rose Water, And Mint Face Pack

Oats demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties and are effective in treating acne, redness, and other skin infections effectively ( 17 ). Rose water can be used to treat sunburns and other disorders caused by excessive UV exposure ( 15 ). Cucumber helps treat skin discoloration to give your skin an even complexion ( 18 ). Using this mint face pack can heal the damage caused by sun exposure besides treating irksome acne formations to give you healthy skin.

Ingredients:

1/3rd cup of mint leaves

3-4 teaspoons of oats

2 teaspoons of rose water

1-2 cucumber slices

Steps to Follow:

Mix oats and rose water in a bowl.

Crush cucumber slices and mint leaves and add to the mixture.

Mix properly to form a smooth paste.

Wash your face with cold water and apply this paste on a damp or dry face.

Let the mixture stay on your face for 30-35 minutes.

Wash off with cold water and follow it up with your skincare routine.

6. Yogurt, Multani Mitti And Mint Face Pack

Yogurt helps maintain the elasticity of your skin and keeps it plump ( 12 ). Multani mitti renews your face texture and eliminates sebum and other environmental aggressors ( 14 ). Aloe vera gel has a moisturizing effect that helps maintain the natural texture of your skin ( 19 ). Using this mask can make your skin youthful and radiant.

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of mint leaves

2 teaspoons of yogurt

2 teaspoons of multani mitti

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Few neem leaves

Steps to Follow:

Mix multani mitti, yogurt, and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add crushed mint and neem leaves to the mixture.

Mix properly to form a paste with an even consistency.

Apply this mixture to your face and let it sit there for 25-30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold or lukewarm water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

7. Aloe Vera Gel, Turmeric, And Mint Face Pack

Aloe vera helps in moisturizing the face and helps in treating ulcers and wounds ( 19 ). Turmeric is antioxidant in nature and can protect the skin from various infections and allergies (20). Using this mask can keep your skin moist and dewy.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of mint leaves

2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of coffee

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Steps to Follow:

Mix aloe vera gel, turmeric powder, and coffee in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and crushed mint leaves to the mixture.

Make a smooth paste and apply to your face after washing it properly.

Leave the mixture for 30-35 minutes.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen to seal the nourishment.

8. Grapeseed Oil, Papaya, And Mint Leaves Pack

Grapeseed oil is packed with bioactive components which are effective in preventing skin aging ( 21 ). The addition of papaya makes this face pack suitable for treating skin rashes and redness to give it a clean and radiant appearance ( 22 ). The infusion of rose water helps treat the damage caused by UV exposure and soothes sunburns naturally ( 15 ).

Ingredients:

Half a cup of crushed mint leaves

3-4 teaspoons of grapeseed oil

2-3 teaspoons of mashed papaya

2-3 teaspoons of rose water

Steps to Follow:

Mix grapeseed oil and mashed papaya in a bowl.

Add mint leaves and rose water to the mixture and form a thick paste.

Apply on a thoroughly cleansed face and leave for 25-30 minutes.

Wash off with cold water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

Conclusion

Herbal remedies are quite popular in skincare routines. However, the benefits of mint for skin make it a favorite for all the right reasons. Besides infusing a calming fragrance, mint protects your skin from various infections and disorders. It can be used to prepare refreshing minty drinks and effective face masks at home. You can uplift your mood and enhance your skincare regime by including mint-based products in your routine.

