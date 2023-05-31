Beauty Guide to the 12 Best Anti-aging Herbs for Youthful Skin

When your skin begins to age it might be characterized by evident features such as wrinkles, laxity, loss of elasticity, and changes in skin texture ( 1 ). According to research, skin aging might be caused due to sun exposure, poor nutrition, smoking, air pollution, genetic factors, alcohol consumption, and more ( 2 ). While some of these factors may be controlled to prevent the aging of your skin, others might be inevitable. However, to maintain radiant and youthful skin, you can count on natural herbs for anti-aging!

From oregano, sage, basil, clove, and ginger, to rosemary 一 there’s a plethora of herbs that are good for your skin. In this article, we have put together the ultimate beauty guide of the 12 best anti-aging herbs that may help to make your skin youthful and radiant.

Why Is Your Skin Aging Fast?

Before you start using herbs that reverse aging, it is imperative to understand what expedites the process of skin aging. Studies suggest that skin aging is a consequence of the interaction between genetic and non-genetic factors. Amongst the non-genetic factors, sun exposure is considered to be the biggest and primary reason that causes your skin to age. Excessive exposure to the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun might cause detrimental effects such as pigmentary changes, atrophy, or wrinkles on your skin ( 3 ), ( 4 ). When you don't protect your skin against this sun exposure, it may lead to faster skin aging.

Further, lifestyle habits such as smoking or drinking alcohol have proven to speed up the natural process of skin aging. According to research, smoking cigarettes may cause irreversible changes and quicken the aging of your skin. Studies suggest that the only way to stop this high-speed aging would be to quit smoking ( 5 ). On the other hand, drinking alcohol might impair your skin’s antioxidant defense system which may lead to effects such as upper facial lines, eye puffiness, wrinkles, and premature skin aging ( 6 ). When you do not take care and ownership to avoid these factors, they might all combine to cause adverse effects on your skin and lead to aging.

12 Best Anti-aging Herbs to Try for Exquisitely Radiant Skin

Ahead, we have compiled some of the best anti-aging herbs that you may try to achieve radiant skin and reduce the effects of skin aging naturally.

1. Cinnamon

According to research, cinnamon may be one of the best topical herbs for skin that can be useful in the anti-aging treatment of your skin. It may help in fighting collagen breakdown and avoid the loss of skin elasticity. Further, cinnamon might promote collagen synthesis in your body which may make your skin youthful and help prevent the signs of aging ( 7 ).

Ingredients: One teaspoon of cinnamon powder, one tablespoon of honey

Method: In a small bowl, mix the two ingredients. Once you get a smooth paste, apply the mixture on a clean face. Allow the face mask to sit for about 10 to 15 minutes. After it has dried completely, wash it off with lukewarm water.

2. Ginger

For centuries, Ayurvedic and Chinese anti-aging herbs have been widely used in skincare. Ginger is one such herb. Studies suggest that ginger may have anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties which might be beneficial in the process of controlling skin aging. It contains antioxidant-rich compounds like flavonoids which may protect your skin from harmful free radicals that speed up aging ( 8 ).

Ingredients: One tablespoon of grated ginger, four tablespoons of brown sugar, two tablespoons of olive oil

Method: Begin by mixing the ginger, olive oil, and brown sugar in a bowl. Then, apply this paste and start scrubbing it on your face for about 10 minutes. Allow it to stay on your skin for another 5 to 10 minutes. In the end, rinse it off with water and pat dry with a soft towel.

3. Basil

Basil is a natural herb that is packed with phenolics and flavonoids which might have high antioxidant properties. According to research, using basil extract topically on your face may help in controlling the anti-aging effects such as wrinkling, roughness, and more ( 9 ).

Ingredients: One cup of basil leaves, one tablespoon of gram flour, one teaspoon of honey

Method: Soak the basil leaves in warm water until they are softened. Then, make a paste with these leaves and mix it with honey and gram flour. Mix the ingredients until you get a smooth, well-combined paste. Apply it to your face and allow it to dry completely. Then, wash off the face mask with water and follow up with a gentle moisturizer.

4. Clove

An anti-aging Ayurveda herb, clove has been used widely to treat multiple problems. Studies state that essential oil from cloves possesses free radical scavenging properties and also antioxidants which may help in slowing down the process of aging ( 10 ).

Ingredients: Three drops of clove oil, one tablespoon of coconut oil

Method: Start with a cleansed or steamed face. Then, mix the coconut and clove oil in a small bowl. Apply this mixture to your face and let it sit on your skin for about 30 minutes. Rinse off the oil by washing your face with cold water and dry with a soft towel.

5. Oregano

One of the best anti-aging herbs that may help slow down the process of skin aging is oregano. According to research, this herb has a high amount of antioxidants and flavonoids that may help avoid free radical damage and also delay the signs of aging ( 11 ).

Ingredients: Two tablespoons of coconut oil, 10 to 15 drops of oregano essential oil

Method: Mix the oregano and coconut oil in a small bowl. Then, apply and massage this oil on your face before sleeping. You may keep it on overnight. Next day, wash it off with water and pat dry with a soft towel.

6. Gotu Kola

Anti-aging herbs in Ayurveda such as gotu kola (also known as Centella Asiatica) have been considered a magic remedy for healthy, youthful skin. Studies state that using gotu kola topically might help in improving your blood circulation, reduce wrinkles and dryness, and fight the early signs of aging in your skin ( 12 ).

Ingredients: Handful of dried gotu kola leaves, two tablespoons of coconut oil

Method: Put the dried gotu kola leaves in a glass jar and pour the oil over it. Seal the lid and keep this jar under the sun for about 2 to 3 weeks. Make sure that the leaves are covered with oil properly as it will allow complete infusion. You may apply and massage the oil on your face.

7. Thyme

Thyme is one of the best herbs for skin repair. This plant is packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which may help in preventing the signs of aging. Further, thyme is a free radical scavenger that may fight factors causing harm to your skin ( 11 ).

Ingredients: Half cup of alcohol-free witch hazel, one tablespoon of dried thyme

Method: In a glass jar, combine both ingredients. Allow the thyme to soak in the witch hazel for about a week. Then, strain the mixture and use it as a toner on your face.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the top anti-aging herbs which may have multiple benefits for your skin health. The spice of this herb contains a chemical compound called curcumin which might have strong antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. Research suggests that due to these properties, turmeric might be useful in the treatment of skin aging. It may also help protect your skin from the damage caused by harmful UV rays of the sun ( 13 ).

Ingredients: One tablespoon of raw honey, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder

Method: Mix the turmeric and honey in a small bowl. Once you get a well-combined and smooth paste, apply it on your face. Massage it for a few minutes and let it sit on your skin for about 10 minutes or until it dries completely. Then, wash it off with cold water and wipe your face with a soft towel.

9. Ginkgo

Gingko is a herb that may have distinct benefits for your skin. Applying ginkgo extract topically on your face may help increase moisture in your skin, reduce roughness, and significantly prevent wrinkles and fine lines ( 14 ).

Ingredients: One tablespoon of honey, one teaspoon of ginkgo extract

Method: Mix the ginkgo extract and honey in a bowl. Combine them until you get a smooth paste. Apply this to your face and let it dry. Then, wash it off with lukewarm water.

10. Sage

Also known as Salvia Officinalis, sage has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial effects on your skin ( 15 ). It contains high amounts of antioxidants such as flavonoids, phenolic diterpenes, biphenyls, and phenolic carboxylic acids which might protect your skin from early signs of aging ( 11 ), ( 16 ).

Ingredients: A handful of sage leaves, one cup of water

Method: Bring water to boil and add the sage leaves. Let it steep for 20 to 30 minutes. Strain the liquid in a spray bottle and let it cool down. Then, you may use the solution as a face toner.

11. Horsetail

According to research, horsetail may have antibacterial and regenerating effects on your skin. Considered to be one of the best anti-aging herbs, it is packed with elements like flavonoids, potassium, vitamins E and C, carotenoids, and more. This allows the herb to participate in the biosynthesis of collagen, increase skin firmness, and hence reduce the signs of aging ( 11 ), ( 17 ).

Ingredients: Three tablespoons of raw honey, one tablespoon of finely cut horsetail shoot

Method: Warm the honey slightly and mix the horsetail shoots in it. Store this mixture in a jar for about 2 to 3 days. Then, strain the honey. You may consume a tablespoon of this honey twice a day.

12. Ginseng

Ginseng is known to be one of the best Chinese herbs for anti-aging. Studies suggest that ginseng might help in preventing skin aging as it inhibits the formation of wrinkles and also increases the moisture content in the skin ( 18 ).

Ingredients: One cup of warm water, one teaspoon of ginseng powder

Method: Mix the ginseng powder with water in a large bowl. After it has cooled down, soak a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it all over your face. Let it stay on your face overnight. Next day, wash your face with warm water and use a gentle moisturizer.

Benefits of Anti-aging Herbs

Anti-aging plants and herbs have been used widely across the world to reverse the signs of aging. These natural sources are packed with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties which might help in making your skin youthful and radiant. From Chinese remedies to Ayurveda, these herbs for anti-aging have proven to work wonders to fight the signs of aging in the skin. Some of the best anti-aging herbs like thyme, oregano, ginger, and cloves might have free radical scavenging properties which fight premature skin aging ( 8 ), ( 10 ), ( 11 ). Using these herbs topically on your skin or consuming them orally might be beneficial for your skin as they might provide moisture, increase skin firmness and elasticity, help in hydration, prevent wrinkle formation, avoid free radical damage, protect against harmful UV rays, and delay the signs of aging.

Conclusion

Skin aging is inevitable. While some may begin to see the signs of aging in their 20s, others might see it in their 30s or 40s. When your skin starts to age, it may show features such as wrinkles, loss of elasticity, laxity, changes in skin texture, and more. These detrimental aging effects might be a cause of your lifestyle habits and other external factors. According to research, skin aging is a direct effect of constant exposure to the sun, smoking, air pollution, alcohol consumption, genetic factors, and more. Some of these reasons might be controlled to prevent aging, but others may not be prevented. Thankfully, you can count on anti-aging herbs as a natural solution.

These herbs have been used extensively in Chinese beauty remedies and Ayurveda to fight the signs of aging. They are packed with antioxidants such as flavonoids, phenolic diterpenes, biphenyls, and phenolic carboxylic acids which might help delay skin aging. Some of the best anti-aging herbs like thyme, oregano, ginger, and cloves might have free radical scavenging properties which fight premature skin aging ( 8 ), ( 10 ), ( 11 ). Hence, using these herbs for anti-aging may have a positive impact on your skin health and longevity.

