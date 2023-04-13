10 Best Ways to Cleanse Your Skin Naturally And Look Radiant

Imagine this – you woke up, cleansed your skin, got ready, and went to work. All day, your skin got exposed to dirt, grime, dust, and pollution. After a long, hectic day, our skin likes to be rejuvenated and for that, people cleanse their skin using soaps or face washes. Cleansing is required to get rid of the build-up on the skin, leaving you with healthier and smoother skin (1). Here we have described some best ways to cleanse your skin naturally and add glow to your look.

Ditch the Luxe Products: Here Are the Best Ways to Cleanse Your Skin Naturally

Face cleansing at home is really easy. You just need to have the right ingredients to be all set to make natural facial cleansers and bid adieu to all your skin woes. Let's get started with the DIY recipes for the best natural cleansers for the skin.

Caution: Although all the remedies given below are natural and prepared with the goodness of food items, herbs, and oils, there is no guarantee that natural ingredients always suit everybody. Therefore, it is advised to do a patch test before trying any of these facial cleansers to check whether it suits you or not.

1. Gram Flour, Turmeric, And Milk Cleanser

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of gram flour powder

1 teaspoon of wild turmeric (kasturi haldi)

Milk (pasteurized), as required

How to Prepare

Mix gram flour and turmeric powder with enough milk to make a smooth paste. When you make a facial cleanser with milk, you need to ensure that it’s at room temperature, i.e. it’s neither too hot nor cold. Massage this on your face and neck, rubbing gently all the way from your neck to your face. You can leave gram flour, turmeric, and milk cleanser on your skin for five to ten minutes, then rinse it off with cool water.

Benefits

Gram flour, also known as besan, can enhance your beauty by cleaning the skin thoroughly, lightening the skin tone, and preventing acne breakouts (2).

Turmeric contains a phenolic compound known as curcumin which can protect the skin against multiple issues, such as atopic dermatitis, skin infections, acne, psoriasis, and skin aging. You can use turmeric both orally and topically to keep your skin healthy (3), (4).

If you want to keep your skin moisturized, milk could be your safest bet! Milk proteins provide instant hydration to the skin and keep it smooth, soft, and nourished (5).

2. Manjistha (Indian Madder), Neem, Aloe Vera, And Tea Tree Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

Advertisement

1 teaspoon of manjistha powder

2 teaspoons of neem powder

1 medium-sized aloe vera leaf

1-2 teaspoons of water

2 drops of tea tree essential oil

How to Prepare

Take an aloe leaf, and scoop the gel out of it. Blend it with some water to get aloe vera water. Mix manjistha and neem powder with enough aloe vera water to make a smooth paste. Pour 2 drops of tea tree essential oil into it and mix well. Rub this on your palm and use it to clean your face properly. Wash it off using lukewarm water.

Benefits

Manjistha is known to treat various skin anomalies. Besides bringing a natural glow to your skin, it can reduce pigmentation, and remove pimples and freckles (6). The result: you are left with brighter and healthier skin

If acne is your problem, then neem is there to your rescue. Neem has strong anti-fungal, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties, all of which help fight multiple skin-related issues like dull skin, acne, and excessively oily skin (7).

Aloe vera solves various purposes in dermatology. Being rich in antioxidants and having potent, anti-allergic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, it makes for a wonderful plant to keep skin healthy and ravishing. Aloe vera is also rich in fatty acids, and vitamins A and C — all of these act together to help lock in moisture into the skin, keep the skin protected from UV damage, and lower the chances of getting acne(8).

Adding tea tree essential oil to this cleanser can add charm to your DIY remedy as this oil exerts strong antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that keep your skin protected against various issues, including acne and dermatitis (9). In fact, tea tree essential oil is considered a great remedy to treat symptoms of acne (10). This is considered one of the best home cleansers for acne-prone skin.

3. Yogurt, Lemon, And Honey

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon yogurt

1/2 tablespoon honey

4 drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice or 2 drops of lemon essential oil

How to Prepare

Advertisement

In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Then slather the paste thoroughly on your face and neck. Let it do its work for 5 minutes or so and then wash it off with cool water.

Benefits

Yogurt is believed to be beneficial in improving skin quality. According to a study, facial masks prepared with yogurt are effective in boosting skin elasticity and keeping it well-moisturized (11).

Honey, being rich in antioxidants, minerals, enzymes, and proteins, is considered a super ingredient for skincare. Honey also exhibits strong emollient and humectant properties that help nourish the skin and treat dryness (12). It also heals skin wounds and strengthens the skin's immune system. The native people of Africa use honey to cleanse their skin (13).

Lemon oil reverses oxidative damage and prevents tissue damage to the skin (14). Summarizing, this is one of the best ways to cleanse your skin naturally.

Caution: Lemon can cause irritation in some people, so it's best to perform a patch test on your elbow before trying this natural skin cleanser. Also, apply sunscreen generously on your skin as lemon juice can cause your skin to become photosensitive (15).

4. Oatmeal, Almond, Calendula, And Rosewater

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon colloidal oatmeal powder

1/2 teaspoon almond powder

1/2 teaspoon calendula powder

Rosewater

Method

Mix oatmeal, almond, and calendula powders in a bowl. Add in enough rosewater to get a paste of fine consistency. Apply this to your face and rub it in circular motions to clean your skin. Keep doing this for a few seconds, then rinse it off using cool water.

Benefits

Colloidal oatmeal can solve a host of skin-related problems as it has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. For starters, it can help protect the skin against UV damage, reduce the chances of getting acne, and treat skin conditions like dermatitis, pruritis, etc.(16).

Almonds are rich in vitamin E, a vitamin that can penetrate deep into the skin and protect it from the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays. Vitamin E is also known to delay the signs of aging and treats various skin conditions due to its strong antioxidant effects (17).

Advertisement

Calendula soothes the skin and prevents skin inflammation. You can use its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to soothe sunburns and prevent skin damage in case if you spent too long in the sun (18).

Rosewater is a natural astringent and helps tighten pores. Apart from that, it reduces the symptoms of UV-induced damage to the skin and prevents inflammation (19). This is one of the best natural cleansing products to make at home and treat the signs of skin aging.

5. Papaya, Honey, Strawberry, And Rosewater

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 medium-sized strawberry

4 to 6 papaya cubes

1 teaspoon of honey

2 teaspoons of rosewater

How to Prepare

Wash a strawberry and grate it into a puree. Mash papaya cubes with a fork and mix with strawberry pulp, honey, and rosewater. Clean your face and neck with this DIY cleanser, and wash it with cold water.

Benefits

Papayas are loaded with amazing nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants that are useful for a number of reasons: they can help protect your skin from oxidative stress, speed up the wound healing process (say goodbye to acne scars and blemishes), delay the signs of skin aging, and most importantly, improve skin barrier function (20).

Strawberries are also known to protect the skin from UV damage and prevent the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Research suggests that strawberries may also be effective in preventing certain skin diseases brought on by UVA exposure. (21). (22).

6. Cucumber, Honey, Coconut Oil, And Vitamin E

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of cucumber pulp

1 teaspoon of honey

4 to 6 drops of virgin coconut oil

2 drops of vitamin E oil

How to Prepare

Wash a cucumber thoroughly, peel it, and grate it to get its pulp. Mix it with the other ingredients and massage this gently all over your face and neck. Wash your skin with lukewarm water.

Advertisement

Benefits

Cucumbers are loaded with vitamins A, C, and antioxidants that help in skin rejuvenation ( 23 ). They also moisturize the skin and control sebum production, thereby preventing the occurrence of acne ( 24 ).

Virgin coconut oil is one of the best natural ingredients for the skin, especially when it comes to hydration. But that’s not all — coconut oil can also soothe your skin in case of irritation and enhance skin barrier function by reaching deep into the skin.

Virgin coconut oil is claimed to have various skincare benefits: it offers skin protective benefits, prevents inflammation, soothes skin irritation, and boosts hydration ( 25 ). If you have dry skin, this is a great cleanser for you.

7. Sandalwood, Orange Peel Powder, Walnut, And Rosewater

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

1/2 teaspoon of walnut powder

1/2 teaspoon of orange peel powder

1 tablespoon of rosewater

How to Prepare

Mix all the powders with rosewater to get a cleanser of smooth consistency. If the paste is too thick, you can add more rosewater. Apply it generously on your face and neck. You can keep this natural cleanser on your skin for about 10 minutes and let it do its magic. After 10 minutes, wash it off using cold water.

Benefits

Being strong in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, sandalwood can tackle the problems of skin aging, pigmentation, dermatitis, acne, and so on ( 26 ). It also has a calming effect on the skin and can be used to soothe irritated skin.

Walnuts, on the other hand, are loaded with vitamins, fatty acids, and phytonutrients, all of which can make your skin healthy and radiant ( 27 ).

Oranges are known to provide protection to your skin against UV damage ( 28 ).

8. Fuller's Earth, Nutmeg, Milk, And Turmeric

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of Fuller's earth powder (multani mitti)

1/2 teaspoon of wild turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg powder

2 tablespoons of milk

How to Prepare

Advertisement

Mix fuller's earth, nutmeg, and wild turmeric powder with milk to make a fine paste. Apply this on your face and neck, and rub in circular motions for about two minutes. Then, wash it off thoroughly using cold water.

Benefits

Fuller's earth, commonly known as multani mitti in some countries, is considered a one-stop solution for all skincare woes. It contains various skin-nourishing ingredients that help in diminishing blackheads, tightening open pores, providing oxygen to the skin, and preventing acne, leaving you with clearer and softer skin ( 29 ).

Nutmeg powder has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and anti-bacterial properties that can help you keep your skin healthy. Nutmeg is known to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars ( 29 ).

9. Holy Basil, Neem, And Rosewater

Ingredients to Be Used:

A handful of holy basil (tulsi) leaves

A handful of neem leaves

2 tablespoons of rosewater

How to Prepare

Wash a few neem and holy basil leaves properly and crush them to a coarse paste. Mix the neem-tulsi paste with rosewater and use it to cleanse your skin. Wash your face with cold water. Pat dry and finish with a moisturizer.

Benefits

Tulsi is considered a jack of all trades, owing to its numerous beneficial properties. It soothes inflamed skin, treats wounds, and also provides anti-acne effects to the skin (30). Using a pack of tulsi, neem, and rosewater is one of the best ways to cleanse your skin naturally.

10. Chamomile And Green Tea

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of green tea

1 tablespoon of organic chamomile flower powder

How to Prepare

Brew a cup of green tea and use it to prepare your DIY face wash and clean your face naturally. Take a tablespoon of chamomile powder and mix it with green tea. Apply this all over your face and neck, and let it sit on your skin for about 5 minutes. Then, wash it off with lukewarm water.

Benefits

Advertisement

Chamomile is used all over the world for various dermatologic purposes. This humble flower is proven to be beneficial in soothing skin irritations, treating skin inflammation, and smoothing the skin (31).

The polyphenol content of green tea makes it a wonderful beverage not only for health but also for the skin. The antioxidant properties of green tea help tackle the problems caused by UV exposure (32). Not just that, it also helps reduce the symptoms of acne, leaving you with blemish-free skin (33).

Conclusion

Cleansing is a part of the skincare regimen that we can't ignore at all. Make sure that you are making the time to wash your face twice daily — once in the morning and once in the evening — to get rid of all the accumulated debris, dirt, and dust that has piled up through the hours. In addition, keep your skin hydrated. The good thing is, you don't need to burn a hole in your pocket and buy luxury facial cleansers for dirt removal and skin hydration. Just get your hands on some select natural ingredients, and you are all set to make some incredible DIY facial cleansers. Face cleansing at home can be fun and interesting with all the herbs and oils. Try preparing facial cleansers with natural things like coconut oil, aloe vera, honey, and green tea and you will likely find the best ways to cleanse your skin naturally for your unique skin condition and type.

Sources:

1. CLEANSERS AND THEIR ROLE IN VARIOUS DERMATOLOGICAL DISORDERS

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3088928/

2. In-House Preparation and Standardization of Herbal Face Pack

https://opendermatologyjournal.com/VOLUME/11/PAGE/72/FULLTEXT/#r12

3. Potential of Curcumin in Skin Disorders

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6770633/

4. Effects of Turmeric (Curcuma longa) on Skin Health: A Systematic Review of the Clinical Evidence

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27213821/

5. Milk Proteins—Their Biological Activities and Use in Cosmetics and Dermatology

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8197926/

6. Manjistha(Rubia Cordifolia)- A helping herb in cure of acne

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/302902410_ManjisthaRubia_Cordifolia-_A_helping_herb_in_cure_of_acne

7. Neem in Dermatology: Shedding Light on the Traditional Panacea

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8906293/

8. ALOE VERA: A SHORT REVIEW

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2763764/

Advertisement

9. A review of applications of tea tree oil in dermatology

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22998411/

10. Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil: a Review of Antimicrobial and Other Medicinal Properties

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1360273/

11. Clinical efficacy of facial masks containing yoghurt and Opuntia humifusa Raf. (F-YOP)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22152494/

12. Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24305429/

13. Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5661189/

14. Antioxidative Action of Citrus limonum Essential Oil on Skin

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/233850718_Antioxidative_Action_of_Citrus_limonum_Essential_Oil_on_Skin

15. Phytophotodermatitis from making sangria: a phototoxic reaction to lime and lemon juice

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4500699/

16. Oatmeal in dermatology: a brief review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22421643/

17. Vitamin E in dermatology

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4976416/

18. Anti-Inflammatory Activity of Calendula officinalis L. Flower Extract

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/8/2/31

19. Skin anti‐inflammatory activity of rose petal extract (Rosa gallica) through reduction of MAPK signaling pathway

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6261181/

20. Beneficial Role of Carica papaya Extracts and Phytochemicals on Oxidative Stress and Related Diseases: A Mini Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8066973/

21. UV Radiation and the Skin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3709783/

22. Strawberry-Based Cosmetic Formulations Protect Human Dermal Fibroblasts against UVA-Induced Damage

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5490584/

23. Evaluating the potential benefits of cucumbers for improved health and skin care

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309401006_Evaluating_the_potential_benefits_of_cucumbers_for_improved_health_and_skin_care

24. Exploring cucumber extract for skin rejuvenation

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/260228305_Exploring_cucumber_extract_for_skin_rejuvenation

25. In vitro anti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6335493/

26. Sandalwood Album Oil as a Botanical Therapeutic in Dermatology

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5749697/

27. Scientific Processing of Walnuts Necessary for Amazing Health Benefits

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/319182987_Scientific_Processing_of_Walnuts_Necessary_for_Amazing_Health_Benefits

28. Orange peel extract, containing high levels of polymethoxyflavonoid, suppressed UVB-induced COX-2 expression and PGE2 production in HaCaT cells through PPAR-γ activation

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25234831/

29. FORMULATION AND EVALUATION OF COSMETIC HERBAL FACE PACK FOR GLOWING SKIN

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25234831/

30. Tulsi - Ocimum sanctum: A herb for all reasons

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4296439/

31. Chamomile: A herbal medicine of the past with bright future

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2995283/

32. Protective Mechanisms of Green Tea Polyphenols in Skin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3390139/

33. The effects of green tea on acne vulgaris: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials

https://vedix.com/blogs/articles/how-to-clean-your-face