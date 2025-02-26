Want a Natural Rosy Glow? Bhagyashree’s Beetroot Raita Recipe Is the Secret to Healthy Skin!

Healthy skin? Check! Gut health? Check! Reduced inflammation? Check! If there’s one food that does all this and even more impressively, that's beetroot! Even the iconic actress Bhagyashree agrees with this and took to Instagram recently to share her favorite beetroot raita recipe. She talked about the benefits of this raita, saying it’s a great healthy snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. This is not the first time when the Maine Pyar Kiya actress has shared an awesome recipe – she always impresses her fans by sharing useful fitness tips and nutritional recipes on her social media handle. Here’s all about the recipe below.

Bhagyashree Shares Beetroot Raita Recipe for Healthy Skin

In the video’s caption, the actress states that beetroot is great for both skin and gut health, which is why it serves as a perfect snack to be enjoyed at any time of the day.

She also shared a simple recipe to make beetroot raita -

First, grate a beetroot and add it to a bowl. Then, whisk curd properly until it becomes smooth and mix it with grated beetroot. Add salt as required. For a flavorsome twist, temper it with asafoetida (hing), mustard seeds, sesame seeds, curry leaves, chilies, and coriander. The actress further stated that if you want it to be more crunchy, you can top it with walnuts! And voila, it’s ready!

Talking about the benefits of beetroot, Bhagyashree expressed that the superfood is rich in antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, folate, and potassium, making it extremely beneficial for everyone.

Advertisement

Benefits of Beetroot

It's no secret that beetroot is packed with health benefits. Rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, it offers a wide range of advantages, including:

It helps improve heart health.

It can help reduce inflammation.

Being rich in vitamin C, it helps make skin glowy and healthy.

As it is rich in fiber, it helps in aiding digestion and supporting gut health.

It helps build immunity.

Its anti-inflammatory properties help fight acne.

With approximately 88% of its composition made up of water, it is excellent for keeping the skin hydrated.

Beetroot is a storehouse of nutrients that helps one get glowing skin and keep various diseases at bay. However, some people may find it difficult to add this healthy food into their diet in a unique way — this exquisite beetroot raita recipe shared by the legendary actress Bhagyashree can be easily added to one’s diet to be healthy and satisfy taste buds as well.

Advertisement