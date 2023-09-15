Cinnamon Lip Plumper to Get Pouty And Fuller Lips at Home

Lip plumpers are the latest beauty trend that’s being promoted by many celebrities and makeup artists on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and more. So, if you too wish to jump in this wagon without creating a dent in your pockets, cinnamon lip plumpers are the perfect solution. They have been shown to give fuller and pouty lips due to the tingling effect of the spice.

Cinnamon is a commonly found household ingredient that is usually loved for its unique and spicy flavor. These when added topically to the lips may trigger a burning sensation, however, they won’t cause any dangerous reaction and are usually considered safe for the skin. Therefore, why go under the knife for expensive lip fillers or even buy pricey plumping lip glosses when you have cinnamon lying around in the kitchen cabinet? Let us discuss the mechanism of plumping and the right way to use cinnamon lip plumpers.

Does Cinnamon Really Plump Your Lips?

Plants use a range of defense mechanisms, including needles, durable outer layers, and the synthesis of various harmful substances. In the case of spices, they not only produce aromatic and flavor sensations but also trigger a burning, numbing, or tingling sensation, serving as their means of defense. Cinnamon contains a principal irritant compound called cinnamaldehyde. It is known to have vasodilatory effects, i.e. expansion of blood vessels due to the relaxation of their muscular walls which help in increased blood flow in the lips. This gives a pumping and pinkish effect on the lips (1) .

Additionally, cinnamon also contains an essential oil called cassia oil, which also leads to a tingling sensation. It is known to disturb the mucosal membrane and thus trigger an increased blood flow (2) . Therefore, cinnamon can really plump your lips if applied correctly.

Is it Safe to Use a Cinnamon Lip Plumper?

Cinnamon, sourced from Cinnamomum verum J. Presl of the Lauraceae family, is a widely used spice around the world. It possesses antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, making it a great ingredient for the treatment of various cancers, including promyelocytic leukemia (3) . Cinnamon bark has been traditionally used for medicinal purposes due to its natural antioxidant content. Studies have shown that it may help reduce the risk of cancer and signs of aging. In China, cinnamon twigs find common use in addressing inflammatory diseases and amenorrhea (3) . Despite the numerous clinical benefits associated with cinnamon, concerns regarding its safety persist.

While some studies indicate no adverse effects when using cinnamon, affirming its safety as a traditional remedy, others have reported dermatological issues. Research has identified cinnamaldehyde and cinnamol as potential causes of skin sensitization. Furthermore, exposure to cinnamic acid can lead to conditions such as stomatitis, perioral dermatitis, gingivitis, contact dermatitis, and other hypersensitivity reactions, particularly given the higher toxicity of benzyl cinnamate. Additionally, allyl cinnamyl ester has been found to irritate human skin (3) . Therefore, In Europe, a tolerable daily intake of cinnamon has been established at 0.1 mg/kg/day to ensure safe usage (3) . It has been observed that cinnamon consumption and application within the recommended dosage do not pose any serious skin or health issues (3) .

Advertisement

DIY Cinnamon Lip Plumper Recipes

Cinnamon lip plumpers can be made using three different DIY recipes for regular use. However, it is essential to remember that cinnamon can be quite strong and may cause irritation for some individuals, so a patch test is highly advisable. Below are the following recipes for homemade lip plumper that will help you get juicy and plump lips using cinnamon:

1. Lip Plumping Gloss: Cinnamon lip-plumping glosses are a great way to step up your no-makeup makeup look as the soft pinkish glossy lips can never go out of style. Plumping glosses or oils can be made using ingredients like coconut, almond, or olive oils which hydrate dry lips, or ginger or peppermint oil which adds to the plumping effect of cinnamon and also offers a refreshing scent. You can use these oils for massaging your lips or wear them on top of your lipsticks as a gloss.

a. Cinnamon And Coconut or Olive Oil Gloss:

Ingredients: 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon olive oil or coconut oil

Instructions: Mix the ground cinnamon and oil of your choice in a small bowl. Apply a small amount of the mixture to your lips, avoiding the skin around your lips. Leave it on for 1-2 minutes (or until you feel a slight tingling sensation). Wipe it off with a damp cloth or rinse with water. Apply lip balm to keep your lips moisturized.



1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon olive oil or coconut oil

Mix the ground cinnamon and oil of your choice in a small bowl.

Apply a small amount of the mixture to your lips, avoiding the skin around your lips.

Leave it on for 1-2 minutes (or until you feel a slight tingling sensation).

Wipe it off with a damp cloth or rinse with water.

Apply lip balm to keep your lips moisturized.

b. Cinnamon Stick Plumping Gloss:

Ingredient: 1 cup of oil (of your choice) or water 3-4 cinnamon sticks A glass container

Instructions: Put the cinnamon sticks into the glass jar. Pour the oil over the sticks, ensuring they are completely submerged in the oil. Set the jar aside for one to two weeks, allowing the oil to absorb the beneficial qualities of the cinnamon until you observe a color change. Apply the infused oil to your lips and gently massage.



1 cup of oil (of your choice) or water

3-4 cinnamon sticks

A glass container

Put the cinnamon sticks into the glass jar.

Pour the oil over the sticks, ensuring they are completely submerged in the oil.

Set the jar aside for one to two weeks, allowing the oil to absorb the beneficial qualities of the cinnamon until you observe a color change.

Apply the infused oil to your lips and gently massage.

c. Cinnamon Lip Gloss:

Ingredients: Transparent liquid lip gloss 2-3 drops of cinnamon oil

Instructions: Take a newly opened tube of your favorite transparent lip gloss. Add 2-3 drops of cinnamon oil to it. Use the applicator to mix the contents well. Apply it to clean and dry lips and wait for the results.



Transparent liquid lip gloss

2-3 drops of cinnamon oil

Take a newly opened tube of your favorite transparent lip gloss.

Add 2-3 drops of cinnamon oil to it.

Use the applicator to mix the contents well.

Apply it to clean and dry lips and wait for the results.

d. Cinnamon, Ginger, And Peppermint Oil Gloss:

Ingredients: ⅓ teaspoon cinnamon oil or powder ⅓ teaspoon ginger powder 1 drop of peppermint essential oil 1 teaspoon of coconut or olive oil

Instructions: Mix all the ingredients in a small bowl until it forms a smooth runny concoctions. Using a brush or applicator apply a thick layer of this blend and leave it on for 2-3 minutes. Using a wet wipe or wet paper towel, rub it off carefully ensuring it does not smear around the vicinity of the lips.



⅓ teaspoon cinnamon oil or powder

⅓ teaspoon ginger powder

1 drop of peppermint essential oil

1 teaspoon of coconut or olive oil

Mix all the ingredients in a small bowl until it forms a smooth runny concoctions.

Using a brush or applicator apply a thick layer of this blend and leave it on for 2-3 minutes.

Using a wet wipe or wet paper towel, rub it off carefully ensuring it does not smear around the vicinity of the lips.

Advertisement

2. Lip Scrub: Scrubs are used to exfoliate the lips and remove dead skin cells which gives the lips a smoother and softer appearance. By removing the barrier of dead skin cells, lip scrubs allow the nutrients to enter efficiently, providing better results. The cinnamon lip scrubs mentioned below have other exfoliating ingredients like sugar and salt and hydrating ingredients like honey oil that complement the properties of the spicy and tingling effects cinnamon produces. Therefore, the massaging action of applying one of these at-home lip plumper scrubs can stimulate blood flow to the lips, potentially contributing to a temporary plumping effect.

a. Cinnamon And Honey Scrub:

Ingredients : 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon honey 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil

: Instructions: Mix the roughly ground cinnamon, honey, and coconut oil in a small bowl until it forms a paste. Apply a thin layer of this mixture to your lips. Gently massage it on your lips for a minute or two, or until you feel a tingling sensation. Rinse it off gently with warm water and follow with lip balm.



1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon coconut oil

Mix the roughly ground cinnamon, honey, and coconut oil in a small bowl until it forms a paste.

Apply a thin layer of this mixture to your lips.

Gently massage it on your lips for a minute or two, or until you feel a tingling sensation.

Rinse it off gently with warm water and follow with lip balm.

b. Cinnamon And Salt Scrub:

Ingredients : 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon coconut or olive oil

: Instructions: Mix the cinnamon powder, salt, and coconut oil well in a small bowl to form a thick paste. Use a brush or your fingertips to apply a thin layer of this mixture to your lips. Gently massage it for one or two minutes, or until you feel a tingling sensation. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and follow with lip balm.



1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coconut or olive oil

Mix the cinnamon powder, salt, and coconut oil well in a small bowl to form a thick paste.

Use a brush or your fingertips to apply a thin layer of this mixture to your lips.

Gently massage it for one or two minutes, or until you feel a tingling sensation.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and follow with lip balm.

c. Cinnamon And Sugar Scrub:

Ingredients : 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder 1 teaspoon sugar 1/2 teaspoon olive or coconut oil

: Instructions: Mix the cinnamon powder, sugar, and coconut oil well in a small bowl to form a thick paste. Use a brush or your fingertips to apply a thin layer of this mixture to your lips. Gently massage it for one or two minutes, or until you feel a tingling sensation. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and follow with lip balm.



1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon olive or coconut oil

Mix the cinnamon powder, sugar, and coconut oil well in a small bowl to form a thick paste.

Use a brush or your fingertips to apply a thin layer of this mixture to your lips.

Gently massage it for one or two minutes, or until you feel a tingling sensation.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and follow with lip balm.

d. Cinnamon And Paprika Scrub:

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon of cinnamon 1 teaspoon of paprika 1 teaspoon of petroleum jelly (like Vaseline) 1 cup of lukewarm water 1 toothbrush (preferably a baby toothbrush)

Instructions: Combine the cinnamon and paprika with the petroleum jelly, ensuring thorough mixing. Apply this mixture to your lips, allowing it to sit for a minimum of 2-3 minutes. Submerge the toothbrush in warm water and use it to gently exfoliate your lips.



1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of petroleum jelly (like Vaseline)

1 cup of lukewarm water

1 toothbrush (preferably a baby toothbrush)

Combine the cinnamon and paprika with the petroleum jelly, ensuring thorough mixing.

Apply this mixture to your lips, allowing it to sit for a minimum of 2-3 minutes.

Submerge the toothbrush in warm water and use it to gently exfoliate your lips.

e. Cinnamon And Cayenne Pepper Scrub:

Ingredients: 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon oil 1/2 teaspoon of powdered cayenne pepper 1/2 teaspoon of clove oil 1/2teaspoon of petroleum jelly

Instructions: Combine the powdered cayenne pepper, oils, and lip balm in a bowl. Heat the mixture for 5-10 minutes. Allow it to cool down before transferring it to a container. Once it has reached a comfortable temperature, apply it to your lips. Gently massage it on for 2-3 minutes and then rinse it off.



1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon oil

1/2 teaspoon of powdered cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon of clove oil

1/2teaspoon of petroleum jelly

Combine the powdered cayenne pepper, oils, and lip balm in a bowl.

Heat the mixture for 5-10 minutes.

Allow it to cool down before transferring it to a container.

Once it has reached a comfortable temperature, apply it to your lips.

Gently massage it on for 2-3 minutes and then rinse it off.

Advertisement

3. Lip Balm: Lip balms are primarily used to moisturize the lips. They provide hydration to dry or chapped lips, preventing them from becoming cracked, dry, or painful. The cinnamon lip plumping balm recipes can be applied for not just plumping the lips but also for an additional hydrating effect. It contains shea butter, Vitamin E, petroleum jelly, etc. which are commonly found emollients that preserve the lip barrier and prevent water loss. Therefore, the below-mentioned lip balms can be applied before your lipstick to enhance the look and size of your lips into fuller-looking ones.

a.Cinnamon Vaseline Balm:

Ingredients: 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder 1 tablespoon Vaseline or petroleum jelly

Instructions: Combine the powdered cinnamon and Vaseline in a small container. Mix well until you have a smooth, consistent blend. Apply a small amount to your lips, avoiding the surrounding skin. Leave it on for a minute or two, or until you feel a mild tingling sensation. Wipe it off with a damp cloth and follow with lip balm for added moisture.



1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon Vaseline or petroleum jelly

Combine the powdered cinnamon and Vaseline in a small container.

Mix well until you have a smooth, consistent blend.

Apply a small amount to your lips, avoiding the surrounding skin.

Leave it on for a minute or two, or until you feel a mild tingling sensation.

Wipe it off with a damp cloth and follow with lip balm for added moisture.

b. Cinnamon Vitamin E Balm:

Ingredients: 1-2 capsules of Vitamin E 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder (adjust to your preference for intensity)

Instructions: In a small container, combine the Vitamin E capsules and ground cinnamon. Mix well until the cinnamon is evenly distributed in the balm. Apply a small amount of the mixture to your lips, starting with a thin layer. Allow it to sit for a minute or two, or until you feel a mild tingling sensation. If you desire a more plumping effect, you can apply an additional layer. Wipe off gently with a damp cloth or rinse with warm water. Finish with a soothing lip balm or moisturizer.



1-2 capsules of Vitamin E

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder (adjust to your preference for intensity)

In a small container, combine the Vitamin E capsules and ground cinnamon.

Mix well until the cinnamon is evenly distributed in the balm.

Apply a small amount of the mixture to your lips, starting with a thin layer.

Allow it to sit for a minute or two, or until you feel a mild tingling sensation.

If you desire a more plumping effect, you can apply an additional layer.

Wipe off gently with a damp cloth or rinse with warm water.

Finish with a soothing lip balm or moisturizer.

c. Cinnamon Shea Butter Balm:

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of melted shea butter 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

Instructions: Combine all the ingredients well in a small bowl and let it sit until the butter thickens. Apply a thin layer of this balm to your lips and allow it to sit for a minute or two, or until you feel a mild tingling sensation. Wipe off gently with a damp cloth or rinse with warm water.



1 tablespoon of melted shea butter

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

Combine all the ingredients well in a small bowl and let it sit until the butter thickens.

Apply a thin layer of this balm to your lips and allow it to sit for a minute or two, or until you feel a mild tingling sensation.

Wipe off gently with a damp cloth or rinse with warm water.

d. Cinnamon Extract And Beeswax Balm:

Ingredients: 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon oil 1 teaspoon of beeswax 5 teaspoons of olive oil A small container

Instructions: Combine the olive oil and beeswax in a bowl and gently heat the mixture until it melts (you can briefly microwave it). Stir in the cinnamon oil thoroughly. Pour the mixture into the small container and allow it to cool. Use it as your everyday lip balm.



1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon oil

1 teaspoon of beeswax

5 teaspoons of olive oil

A small container

Combine the olive oil and beeswax in a bowl and gently heat the mixture until it melts (you can briefly microwave it).

Stir in the cinnamon oil thoroughly.

Pour the mixture into the small container and allow it to cool.

Use it as your everyday lip balm.

Therefore, after learning how to make lip plumper at home in various ways, you may choose what best suits your needs and preferences. Make sure to apply very thin layers of each recipe to avoid any skin sensitization or irritation.

Advertisement

Tips And Precautions When Using Cinnamon Lip Plumper:

When using cinnamon lip plumper products, it's essential to follow some tips and precautions to ensure both safety and effectiveness:

Patch Test: Before applying the lip plumper to your entire lips, do a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any allergic reactions or excessive sensitivity.

Before applying the lip plumper to your entire lips, do a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any allergic reactions or excessive sensitivity. Use a Thin Layer: Begin with a thin layer of the product to assess how your lips react. You can always add more if needed.

Begin with a thin layer of the product to assess how your lips react. You can always add more if needed. Allergic Reactions: Be aware of any signs of an allergic reaction, such as redness, swelling, itching, or a burning sensation. Discontinue use if you experience these symptoms.

Be aware of any signs of an allergic reaction, such as redness, swelling, itching, or a burning sensation. Discontinue use if you experience these symptoms. Apply to Clean Lips: Make sure your lips are clean and free of any other lip products or residue before applying the plumper.

Make sure your lips are clean and free of any other lip products or residue before applying the plumper. Be Patient: Allow some time for the plumper to work. It may take a few minutes for the effects to become noticeable.

Allow some time for the plumper to work. It may take a few minutes for the effects to become noticeable. Use Sparingly: Avoid excessive or frequent application, as overuse can lead to irritation and dryness.

Avoid excessive or frequent application, as overuse can lead to irritation and dryness. Remove Before Bed : Lip plumpers are generally not meant to be left on overnight. Remove the product before going to bed to prevent potential irritation or adverse reactions.

: Lip plumpers are generally not meant to be left on overnight. Remove the product before going to bed to prevent potential irritation or adverse reactions. Keep Away from Eyes And Face: Avoid getting the product near your eyes or other parts of the facial skin, as it may sensitize the skin and potentially have a burning effect which may be harmful.

Avoid getting the product near your eyes or other parts of the facial skin, as it may sensitize the skin and potentially have a burning effect which may be harmful. Consult a Dermatologist: If you have concerns about using lip plumpers or if you experience persistent issues with their use, consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional for guidance.

Conclusion:

Cinnamon lip plumpers have been one of the few beauty trends people are raving over. It works on most individuals but the results may vary. After conducting extensive research, we presented several different solutions on how to make your own lip plumper that can be used to plump your lips. However, you must take precautions while applying it directly onto your lips as it may induce a burning and numbing sensation. With these recipes, just remember, a little goes a long way. Also, ensure to not apply these lip-plumper home remedies daily, as cinnamon has certain skin-irritating properties. So, go ahead and flaunt your perfect pout just like your favorite stars with simple household ingredients.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 13 Best Lip Plumpers to Attain a Desirable Pout