Demystifying Dehydrated Skin: Causes And Effective Treatments

Dehydrated skin indicates a lack of proper hydration within the skin. Our body is mostly made of water, and every part needs it to work optimally. This includes our skin too. But we lose water through sweat, so we have to drink enough to make up for it. If we don't, our skin and the rest of our body can get dehydrated. This leaves tight and dull skin with an aged appearance. But dehydrated skin is not forever. We can fix it with proper care. Here, let's see how to treat dehydrated skin the right way.

What Is Dehydrated Skin?

Dehydrated skin happens when your skin doesn't have enough water. It can make your skin look dull and feel really tight. You might see more wrinkles, fine lines, and even dark circles ( 1 ). It can also cause itchy and flaky skin, especially after washing your face.

Surprisingly, even if you have oily skin, it can still get dehydrated. Dehydrated skin is a bit different from dry skin type. Dry skin doesn't have enough natural oils, while dehydrated skin lacks water. This is a temporary and rare state compared to dry skin.

Likewise, dehydration in the skin happens regardless of complexion. However, dehydration can result in an uneven tone and complexion.

Dehydrated Skin vs. Dry Skin: Spot the Difference

Dehydrated skin is often confused with dry skin, but they have distinct differences. Dry skin lacks natural oils, while dehydrated skin lacks water and they both need different skincare ingredients.

Dehydrated skin lacks water, and thus needs hydration. Whereas dry skin lacks natural oils (sebum) and thus needs moisturization ( 2 ). Also, the former is a skin condition and the latter is a skin type.

Hydration vs. Moisturization

If you want your skin to look and feel amazing, remember this: hydration and moisturization are key. But there's a little difference depending on your skin type.

There are 4 different skin types: dry, oily, normal, and combination. Although you typically have one type of skin from birth, it can alter with season and age. Your sebaceous glands don't create enough natural oils when you have dry skin. Thus your skincare must have ingredients like mineral oils, nut oils, shea butter, squalene, and other plant oils to replenish the skin. You can also try using a humidifier in dry weather and a gel sleeping mask overnight to keep your skin moist.

For dehydrated skin, oral hydration, and water-rich foods are crucial. Then focus on hydrating ingredients like glycerin, aloe, honey, and snail mucin in your skincare products. These ingredients help to pump your skin with water. Once you've hydrated, then you can lock that moisture in.

Bonus tip: Ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid are both hydrating and moisturizing and thus protect the skin barrier ( 3 ).

Advertisement

Checking for Dehydrated Skin: A DIY Test

You can easily check your skin's hydration level at home with a simple pinch test. Here's how to do your dehydration skin pinch test.

Pinch a small bit of skin on your cheek, belly, chest, or the back of your hand.

Hold it for a few seconds.

Now, check the results:

If your skin quickly snaps back into place, that's a good sign. You're probably well-hydrated.

But if it takes a bit of time to bounce back, that might be a sign of dehydration.

Feel free to repeat this test on different areas if you want to get a better idea of your overall hydration level. However, a scientific review suggested that this method is only somewhat reliable when it comes to assessing hydration levels in children ( 4 ). Therefore, doctors frequently rely on supplementary tests.

Signs of Dehydration: Watch Out for These Symptoms

Mild dehydration is quite common and can show up in various ways, including on your skin. Here's how:

Dry Skin Patches: Dehydration can lead to dry patches on your skin. These areas might feel rough, look scaly, or even lead to itchy skin. Sometimes, they can have fine lines or make your skin seem dull. Your skin might lose some of its usual stretchiness.

Other dehydrated skin symptoms include

Dullness

Itchiness

Sunken eyes

Noticeable dark circles

Fine lines and wrinkles

Shadows around the face; especially under your eyes and around your nose.

When dehydration gets really severe, it goes beyond your skin and can lead to other symptoms like ( 5 ):

Dizziness or feeling lightheaded

Faintness

Dry mouth

Overall weakness

Sweating less

Dark, infrequent urination with a strong smell

Remember, severe dehydration can be super serious. If you experience severely dehydrated skin and its symptoms, it's essential to see a doctor right away. Also, don't wait if things don't improve with mild dehydration symptoms either.

Advertisement

Understanding the Cause of Dehydrated Skin

Water is as vital as the air we breathe. In fact, about 60 to 65% of an adult's weight is made up of water ( 6 ). This water content in your body can be likened to a shared resource. It's used by various organs, and even your skin plays a crucial role in this water game.

How Does Your Skin Use Water?

Your skin isn't just a protective barrier; it's a reservoir of water. It helps in many exchanges with the outside world, with water moving from the deeper layers (the dermis) to the surface through different skin layers. This movement of water is known as Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL).

Normally, a protective layer on the skin's surface slows down this evaporation process, keeping your skin hydrated and happy.

But, if this natural barrier doesn't work as it should, TEWL can speed up, leading to drier skin ( 7 ). Water in the deeper layers struggles to reach the surface, and that protective surface layer isn't doing its job right.

Some common causes of this dehydration are ( 5 )

Not drinking enough water

Sweating a lot, especially during exercise

Losing fluids due to vomiting, diarrhea, or fever

Excessive urination

Excessive caffeine intake

Sunburn can also play a role

Certain health conditions like cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and kidney problems can make you lose fluids more rapidly. Likewise, some medicines, including diuretics, laxatives, and even antihistamines, can also tip your body's fluid balance thus leading to skin concerns.

Effective Treatments for Dehydration

Dehydrated skin might sound tricky, but it's something you can manage once you figure it out. Unlike dry skin, which can be a bit more stubborn, dehydrated skin is often temporary and fixable with some basic lifestyle changes.

Step 1: Quench That Thirsty Skin

Start by boosting your hydration. Drink plenty of water - the classic eight glasses a day is a good place to kick off, but some might need more. It really depends on your weight and how much you move around.

Advertisement

Step 2: Don't Overdo It

Don't chug water like there's no tomorrow. Drinking too much can mess with your body's minerals. Also, try adding water-rich foods, and as a general thumb rule, focus on fruits and veggies. The following can help with it.

Watermelon

Cucumber

Strawberries

Lettuce

Apple

Cantaloupe

Also, remember that nutrients are essential for healthy-looking skin. Foods packed with vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, antioxidants, and beta-carotene are great for glowing and plump skin ( 8 ).

Step 3: Replace What's Lost

Now, if it's seriously dehydrated, you might need more than water. Sports drinks can help if you've lost electrolytes. You can also grab oral rehydration solutions for the lost minerals.

Similarly, changing some habits can also help out.

Ease up on the alcohol

Cut back on caffeine

If you smoke, maybe consider quitting

Get moving, regular exercise can help

Sip water while you work out

Refill your fluids post-workout

Prioritize your sleep

Munch on more plant-based foods like fruits and veggies

Sometimes, dehydration comes knocking after an illness. In such cases, sipping on water, electrolyte drinks, and soups can help.

If things have gone serious then you might need to consult a physician. They can patch you up with IV fluids, which can include salt.

Selecting the Perfect Skincare Products for Dehydrated Skin

Dehydrated skin can also happen if you use the wrong skin care products. Certain ingredients in skincare, like alcohol, menthol, peppermint, or fragrances (whether they're natural or not), can lead to moisture loss. They can also increase the sebum production in your skin, which can lead to clogged pores.

Even harsh scrubs can harm your skin's surface, and we need that surface to be healthy for good-looking hydrated skin.

Moreover, using the wrong combo of products or overusing super-strong ones can also make it worse. It can lead to sensitive skin as well as skin dehydration. So, even though actives like BHA, AHA, vitamin C, and retinol can do wonders, using them all together every day can leave your skin feeling parched.

Advertisement

To care for dehydrated skin, start by looking at your skin-care routine. Stop using harsh stuff. Here's what to do:

Use gentle cleansers that clean without making your skin dry, tight, or greasy. Also, use cold or lukewarm water instead of hot water to rinse it off. Say no to harsh scrubs and tough brushes. Go for a hydrating toner, not one with alcohol or witch hazel. When you use targeted treatments, like serums, try them every other day instead of every day. Look for products with good ingredients like antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and other skin-repairing ingredients. These help with soft and healthy skin. Put on sunscreen every day, and reapply it often. It protects your skin from the sun's rays and prevents dryness and dehydration.

When to Look for a Doctor?

Usually, dehydration can be fixed with water and fluid intake. But sometimes dehydration gets all serious and starts causing trouble. It can mess with your blood pressure and even throw your major organs out of whack. When it gets really bad, it can mess with your brain, kidneys, heart, as well as immune system.

Advertisement

So, if you notice some mild dehydration symptoms and you also feel like you might:

Pass out

Get all confused

Have a super-speedy heartbeat

Breathe super fast

Stop peeing

Then it's time to call in the experts and seek out medical help.

Conclusion

Dehydrated skin is a common issue that can be caused by loss of epidermal water or even by using the wrong skincare products. This skin condition can be fixed with gentle cleansers skincare routine with hydrating ingredients like antioxidants, glycerin, and ceramides. Most importantly, proper fluid and water intake is the key. If your skin still feels dry after doing these things, you might have dry skin instead. In that case, it's a good idea to consult a dermatologist. Severe dehydration can be risky, so it's important to get help if you need it.

ALSO READ: Skincare Routine for Dry Skin to Boost Hydration