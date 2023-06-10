20 Amazing DIY Lip Scrubs for Soft And Luscious Lips

We are all aware of lip balms being the go-to lip care product. But a DIY lip scrub may just be what you’re actually looking for. No one likes chapped lips and we all have experienced them at some point. If you are constantly trying to moisturize your lips with a lip balm, it may be time to consider using a lip scrub first. There may be various reasons why you get chapped lips, like sunburn, allergies, dehydration, or even cold weather. Some of the other factors that can lead to dry lips are smoking or persistent licking. Lips are actually a part of your body that are considered inefficient at retaining moisture, and this makes dry lips a usual occurrence ( 1 ).

Lip scrubs can help you get healthier and softer lips by clearing the dry dead skin from your lips. DIY lip scrubs may be a better option compared to commercial ones as they help avoid harsh chemicals while still providing the exfoliating function.

What Are Lip Scrubs?

While you may have heard of exfoliation as a process for your face to get rid of dead skin cells, it may be surprising to hear of a lip exfoliator. Lip scrubs can be a helpful tool in your lip care routine as they help prevent chapped and dry lips. It may not be necessary to use a lip scrub daily. It can easily become a part of your lip care routine twice or thrice a week to get the perfect pout. If you want to go easy on your pockets and want to get luscious lips at home, there are various DIY lip scrub recipes you can follow. The natural ingredients in homemade lip scrubs exfoliate your lips while hydrating them and keeping the glow. The best part is, these lip scrubs are chemical-free and wouldn’t cost you a fortune! You can make lip scrubs that suit your lips right in your kitchen.

What Are Lip Scrubs Made of?

A lip scrub often contains two components: a nourishing element and an exfoliant. Sugar may often be used as an exfoliant as it helps gently remove dead skin, thereby improving the texture and color of your lips. The emollient acts as a nourishing factor for the lips that hydrates the lips and gives them a healthier appearance. The two components work magically to give you softer and smoother lips. DIY lip scrubs are easy to make and we have a few recipes right here for you.

What Are the Benefits of Using DIY Lip Scrubs?

Some of the major benefits of using a lip scrub include:

A lip scrub smoothes your lips by clearing the dead skin on the lips. It exfoliates the lips while moisturizing them giving you a soft and supple pout. It is also known to encourage cellular turnover. Exfoliation as a process is known to boost cell turnover as it helps remove dead skin cells ( 2 ). Using sugar as an exfoliant for your lips can also help increase blood circulation which further helps cell turnover and gives you fresh skin cells and a more healthy-looking pout. Using lip scrubs helps avoid flaky cracked lips. Lips tend to have poor barrier function and fail to retain moisture. Lip scrubs help to hydrate and retain moisture in your lips ( 1 ).

DIY Lip Scrub – 20 Wonderful Homemade Recipes to Try

1. Raspberry And Sugar DIY Lip Scrub

Raspberries are loaded with vitamin C and can be quite beneficial for your skin. They help fight skin inflammation and can also help protect your lips against UVB rays, giving them a softer appearance ( 3 ), ( 4 ). Use this DIY lip scrub for hydrated and healthy-looking lips.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of vaseline

1 - 4 drops of raspberry extract

1 drop of pink food coloring (optional)

How to Use

Take a small bowl and add the sugar and honey to it. Mix it till it has been well combined.

Next, you need to add olive oil and mix it well.

Add vaseline and mix it till well combined.

Depending on your preference of the scent add about 1- 3 drops of the raspberry extract.

Lastly, add the pink food coloring and mix this well.

You can store this in a small glass container and use it whenever you like.

2. Coffee And Honey

Coffee may have more benefits than just being able to wake you up in the morning. It has great exfoliating properties that can give you brighter lips whereas honey can help nourish your lips ( 5 ). This DIY lip scrub is tasty as well as super effective.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of ground coffee

How to Use

Take a mixing bowl and add honey and coffee to it.

Stir it well.

Dab a little bit of this mixture on your lips and massage it for a minute.

Leave the scrub on like a mask for one minute.

Gently wash it away with warm water to reveal softer and hydrated lips.

3. Strawberry, Kiwi, And Vitamin E

This fresh fruit lip scrub may be the most cost-effective way of hydrating and moisturizing your lips. Kiwi contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe your lips ( 6 ). Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C and also have antioxidant properties that help hydrate the skin and boost skin elasticity ( 7 ).

Ingredients

6 tablespoons of sugar

1 pureed strawberry

½ pureed kiwi

2 drops of vitamin E

2 tablespoons of olive oil

How to Use

Make a puree of the strawberry and kiwi using a blender, then set it aside.

Take a small bowl and add sugar and olive oil to it. Mix this well until it's blended.

Then add the pureed fruits to this mixture and mix well.

Now add the drops of vitamin E.

Apply this mixture on your lips and massage for about 30 seconds and let it exfoliate the dry skin.

Rinse this off with warm water.

4. Strawberry And Sugar

This combination of sugar and strawberries may be the tastiest lip scrub around. It exfoliates your lips while hydrating them all at once. The olive oil in this scrub helps to seal the moisture in your lips.

Ingredients

Rose pink food color

2-3 drops of strawberry extract

1 tablespoon of sugar

½ teaspoon of olive oil

How to Use

Take a blending bowl to mix the sugar and olive oil first.

Add your strawberry extract to the bowl and mix it well.

Now, add a few drops of food coloring and blend it in.

You can now apply this scrub to your lips and let it work its magic.

Wash it off and apply a gentle lip balm.

5. Honey And Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is packed with antioxidants and fatty acids which are highly beneficial for the skin ( 8 ). Brown sugar acts as an exfoliant and helps remove dead skin cells.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of organic honey

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

½ tablespoon of lukewarm water

How to Use

First, mix the honey and coconut oil well. Then add some lukewarm water and the brown sugar to the mix. Take a little bit of this mixture and rub it in a circular motion on your lips for 30-40 seconds. Keep it for a minute or two and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

6. Brown Sugar, Lavender, And Honey Scrub

Ingredients

5-6 drops of lavender essential oil

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

How to Use

Take a mixing bowl and mix the honey and brown sugar. Add a few drops of the lavender essential oil to the mixture. Make sure the mix is well blended. Rub this mixture on your lips in a circular motion for a few minutes, then rinse it off.

7. Mint And Grapeseed Oil

Sugar is well known as a natural exfoliant in skin care routines and helps with exfoliating the lips as well ( 9 ). Given there is peppermint, this lip scrub gives you a fresh and soothing feeling. Grapeseed oil acts as a moisturizer and is filled with antioxidants ( 10 ).

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil

8 - 10 drops of peppermint oil

½ teaspoon of grapeseed oil

How to Use

Mix the sugar with coconut oil or olive oil. Now add the essential oil, 8 - 10 drops, and blend this in well. Then add the grapeseed oil to this mixture. Apply this mixture to your lips and rub in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes. Rinse it with water.

8. Vanilla And Olive Oil

This lip scrub may seem very tasty given it has vanilla, honey, and cocoa; moreover, it’s a great remedy to remove tan ( 11 ). The vanilla extract has antioxidant properties which help with having healthier lips ( 12 ). It also moisturizes your lips and gives you supple lips.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of olive oil

3 / 4 teaspoons of honey

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

½ teaspoon of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

How to Use

Take a glass bowl and mix all the ingredients well. Take a small amount of the mixture and apply it to your lips. Rub the scrub on your lips in a circular motion for a few minutes. Let the mask stay on your lips for about 5 minutes, Wipe the scrub off with a soft towel or wash with water.

9. Orange Peel Lip Scrub

Orange is a citrus fruit and has antioxidant properties that are great for the skin. This lip scrub will give you soft and plump-looking lips thanks to the combination of almond oil and orange peel powder ( 13 ).

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of dried orange peel powder

10 - 12 drops of almond oil

How to Use

Grind some dried orange peels to make a fine powder. Add almond oil and brown sugar to a bowl and mix it well. Then add the orange peel powder and bend it well to get a scrub. Gently apply this mix to your lips and scrub for 30 seconds. Clean the lips with warm water or a wet wipe. Use this scrub twice a week.

10. Cinnamon And Honey

Cinnamon is a natural exfoliator that comes with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which may help enhance your skin health( 14 ). So this scrub is sure to give you plumper, naturally soft, and smooth lips.

Ingredients

½ tablespoon of honey

½ tablespoon of ground cinnamon powder

½ tablespoon of almond oil

How to Use

Take a clean mixing bowl and add all the ingredients, then mix them well. Use a clean hand to apply a little bit of the scrub on your lips. Clean it with a wet wipe or water and apply some lip balm.

11. Almond And Honey Lip Scrub

Almond oil is a great natural moisturizer. A combination of honey and almond oil will help you get soft and naturally healthy-looking lips ( 15 ).

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of almond oil

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

How to Use

In a mixing bowl, add the three ingredients. Stir them well until blended. Gently rub some of this DIY lip scrub on your lips. Rinse off the sugar lightly, but let the almond oil remain on the lips for hydration.

12. Lemon And Petroleum Jelly

Lemon is well known as a natural bleaching agent. It may help remove the dead skin and give you a fresh set of lips ( 16 ).

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of petroleum jelly

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

How to Use

Take a mixing bowl and add petroleum jelly and sugar to it. Mix it well. Now add the lemon juice to this mixture. Dab some of this scrub on your lips and massage it for a minute. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

13. Milk And Rose Petal DIY Lip Scrub

Rose petals are natural agents that help in bringing back the color to your lips and brighten them ( 17 ). The milk soothes your skin and gives you healthier lips.

Ingredients

A handful of rose petals

Milk

How to Use

You need to take petals from one rose and mash them along with milk and get them to a paste-like consistency. Use this paste like a regular scrub on your lips. Wash this with lukewarm water and then apply your favorite lip balm.

14. Vanilla Extract And Sugar DIY Lip Scrub

The combination of vanilla extract and coconut oil can do miracles for your lips.

Ingredients

¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of unrefined coconut oil

How to Use

In a mixing bowl add vanilla extract, sugar, and coconut oil Mix the ingredients well. Apply a small amount of this mix on your lips. Rinse it off with warm water.

15. Coffee And Avocado Oil Lip Scrub

Coffee as we know is great for exfoliating your lips. A combination of mint, chocolate, and coffee makes this a super tasty homemade DIY lip scrub.

Ingredients

3 drops of peppermint oil

1 tablespoon of sugar

½ teaspoon of cocoa

½ teaspoon of coffee ground

1 tablespoon of avocado oil or grapeseed oil

How to Use

Take a mixing bowl and add the coffee, cocoa, and sugar to it. Mix well. Then add the peppermint essential oil and avocado oil and blend this well to have a good consistency. Apply on your lips and scrub for a minute. Wash it off with water.

16. Vitamin E DIY Lip Scrub

Vitamin E oil is great for your lips as it moisturizes them and gives you supple lips ( 18 ).

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of coconut oil or olive oil

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of Vitamin E oil

How to Use

In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix until it is well blended. Use a clean finger to rub the scrub on your lips in a circular motion. Clean it with water and apply lip balm to lock in moisture.

17. Sugar And Sea Salt Lip Scrub

You already know about sugar being an excellent exfoliant, sea salt can also be equally beneficial for your lips.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of sea salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

1-2 drops of lavender essential oil (optional)

How to Use

Take a clean mixing bowl and add all the ingredients. Mix it well until you have a good consistency. Scrub for a minute or two. Rinse your lips clean with water.

18. Aspirin Lip Scrub

Aspirin contains a form of Salicylic acid which is known as a natural exfoliating agent ( 19 ). The honey and olive oil help to moisturize the exfoliated lips, giving you a plump pout. This surprising combination for a DIY lip scrub may give you just the rosy pout you want.

Ingredients

1 capsule of Vitamin E

1 teaspoon of olive oil

4 Aspirin tablets

2 teaspoons of brown sugar

2 teaspoons of honey

How to Use

Take a clean bowl and add the aspirin to it, add a few drops of water to break them down. Next, add the rest of your ingredients to this bowl. If it seems dry add some more water to the bowl. Use a toothbrush or your finger to rub this on your lips. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

19. Sugar And Shea Butter Lip Scrub

Shea butter is a well-known emollient and helps keep your skin moisturized ( 20 ). It is also a rich source of Vitamin A and E making it a great option for your lips.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of shea butter

1 tablespoon of sugar

How to Use

In a bowl, mix the sugar and shea butter till it is well blended. Apply this mixture to your lips and scrub for a minute. Wash with water and apply a lip balm.

20. Oats, Cinnamon, And Honey Lip Scrub

Oats have been used as a part of skincare as they can soothe the skin ( 21 ). It is known to help with dry skin and hence can help you have softer lips. A honey and oats scrub may give you just the moisturization your lips need.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of ground oats

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

How to Use

Take a mixing bowl and add cinnamon and honey. Mix this well. Then add the ground oats and mix till you have a good blend. You can then apply the scrub to your lips. Wash it off with warm water.

How to Store Your DIY Lip Scrub?

Since DIY lip scrubs are made using fresh ingredients without any preservatives or chemicals at home, you should make them in small batches. When prepared in small batches, they can easily last for a week. Use a small container, like an old eyeshadow or lip balm case to store your lip scrub. Make sure this container is clean and dry. You can also sterilize the container by leaving it in hot water in order to avoid any germs. You can store the container in the refrigerator and use it up within a week for the best results.

Conclusion

The recipes listed above for DIY lip scrubs are easy to follow and can be quite cost-effective. These lip scrubs are useful to keep your skin hydrated, clean, and moisturized through any season. The weather can play a major role in developing dry or chapped lips hence taking care of your lips becomes crucial. Along with a lip balm, a lip exfoliator can also make your lips look softer and healthier. You can use any of the ingredients that suit your skin and lips like shea butter, olive oil, strawberries, or coffee. Make sure not to over-scrub your lips as this may make them irritable and do more harm than good. It's important to stay hydrated and also eat a healthy diet to maintain gorgeous lips and skin. If you have any skin conditions or allergies, it may be best to consult a doctor before trying these recipes.

