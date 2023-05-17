Skincare Pampering Guide: Top 10 Effective Sandalwood Face Packs for Your Skin

Sandalwood, known as Chandana in Sanskrit, holds divine and religious significance in Indian culture. Its paste and oil have been used in Indian Ayurvedic medicines and traditional Chinese medicines for centuries. The cooling effects and other benefits of sandalwood go beyond medicinal uses, and today, this ingredient has found a special place in the cosmetic revolution too. There are various effective sandalwood face packs for your skin that can leave you with a flawless look ( 1 ). The anti-inflammatory and soothing properties of sandalwood protect the skin from inflammatory diseases like dermatitis and psoriasis without causing any adverse side effects such as itching, peeling, scarring, or redness ( 2 ). In this article, we'll closely examine the benefits of sandalwood powder for skin and the preparation techniques of sandalwood face masks. Let's get started!

Effective Sandalwood Face Packs for Your Skin: Top 5 Reasons to Try Them

1. May Help Treat Skin Disorders

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, sandalwood oil has shown promising results in the treatment of various skin conditions, such as psoriasis, common warts, and eczema ( 3 ).

2. May Help Tackle the Problems of Skin Aging

Skin aging is an inevitable process, but can be delayed by using natural remedies and taking proper care of your skin. Among the various sandalwood benefits for the skin, one of the most important ones is that it may help you treat skin aging signs, such as fine lines and wrinkles. It may also help you improve the overall appearance of your skin ( 4 ).

3. May Help Treat Acne

Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that causes pimples, blackheads, or whiteheads on your skin ( 5 ). Sandalwood album oil is known to be effective in the treatment of acne ( 3 ).

4. May Have Calming Effects on the Skin

Both paste and oil prepared from sandalwood act as natural coolants and reduce body heat. Its cooling properties also soothe and calm the skin ( 2 ).

5. May Help Treat Hyperpigmentation

Alpha-santalol, a key compound present in sandalwood, inhibits the growth of tyrosinase, a group of enzymes that plays a crucial role in the skin's pigmentation process. Being rich in alpha-santalol, sandalwood oil is beneficial in dealing with the problems of skin pigmentation ( 3 ).

These were the various sandalwood benefits for the skin. Using this woody, aromatic ingredient on your skin in the form of face packs can help you treat skin woes. But is it necessary to use facial packs? The answer is yes! Below we have explained the benefits of using face packs and masks on your skin.

What Are the Benefits of Using Natural Facial Packs on Your Skin?

Face packs formulated with natural ingredients like sandalwood, turmeric, aloe vera, nutmeg, neem, and so on provide holistic treatment to the skin. These packs cleanse the skin, soothe skin irritation, improve blood circulation, diminish pores, remove acne, improve the appearance of dark circles, and give a radiant glow to the skin ( 1 ).

So, what are you waiting for? Let's take a look at the most effective sandalwood face packs for your skin. We have mentioned different chandan face packs, depending on skin type.

There are mainly four types of skin types: normal, oily, sensitive, and combination. Different skin types need different skincare remedies and treatments. Hence, before trying any face pack, it's important to know about your skin type. If you are not aware of your skin type, read on to learn more about it.

Different Skin Types Explained

1. Dry Skin

People with dry skin often face the problems of flakiness, scaling, and roughness of the skin. People with dry skin may have dry, red patches on their skin, more visible lines, less elasticity, and small cracks on the skin.

2. Oily Skin

As the name suggests, oily skin means there is too much sebum production on the skin. This makes the skin look shiny and often causes acne breakouts. People with oily skin often have enlarged pores and thicker skin.

3. Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin is quite delicate and is more prone to external stimuli as compared to other skin types and may frequently experience redness, burning sensation, or itchiness. If you are more prone to skin allergies, and experience redness and itchiness of the skin more frequently, you might have sensitive skin.

4. Normal Skin

People wish to have normal skin as it doesn't cause extreme dryness or stubborn acne. People with normal skin types don't face the problems of blemishes, acne, or dryness often and have a soft, smooth skin texture. Their pores are barely visible and they have little to no skin imperfections.

5. Combination Skin

Combination skin is a mixture of oily and dry skin, wherein your skin might feel dry in some areas, and oily in others. In a lot of cases, people with combination skin types have an oily T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin). This skin type is characterized by open pores, blackheads, and shiny skin.

This basic idea of your skin type will help you know which face pack to use for skin rejuvenation. Discover the best effective sandalwood face packs for your skin.

List of the Topmost Effective Sandalwood Face Packs for Your Skin

Caution: Before using these face packs, do a patch test on your elbow to check for any skin irritations or allergies. If you experience any issues, discontinue use.

Sandalwood Face Packs for Dry Skin

1. Sandalwood, Honey, And Papaya Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1/2 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

1/2 teaspoon of honey

4 papaya cubes

A few drops of milk

How o Prepare

Mix sandalwood powder with papaya cubes, milk, and honey and mash properly with a fork to form a smooth paste. Apply this to your face and neck. Leave this on your skin for 20 to 25 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Pat dry and apply a mild moisturizer.

Benefits

Honey is a natural humectant, which means it has the ability to retain moisture in the skin, keeping it soft. It also has soothing effects on the skin and helps keep the skin's pH levels balanced ( 6 ).

Milk provides strong moisturizing, smoothing, and anti-irritation effects on the skin, and keeps the skin toned ( 7 ).

Papayas are rich in vitamin C, a powerful ingredient with many skincare benefits, such as skin hydration, anti-aging effects, prevention of UV-induced skin damage, and so on ( 8 , 9 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

Honey, sandalwood, and milk face mask can be used twice a week.

2. Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil, And Sandalwood Powder for Dry Skin

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

1/4 teaspoon avocado oil

1/4 teaspoon virgin coconut oil

How to Prepare

Mix sandalwood powder with avocado and virgin coconut oil. Take a cotton pad, pour the mixture onto it, and dab gently on your skin. Use your fingertips to massage your face and neck with this blend of sandalwood and oils for a few minutes. Keep it on your skin for 15 minutes, then rinse it off with plain water.

Benefits

Being rich in skin-nourishing ingredients like oleic acid, linoleic acid, vitamins, and minerals, avocado oil acts as a powerful catalyst to improve the symptoms of dry, chapped skin ( 10 ). People have been using coconut oil as a moisturizer for centuries. Its potent emollient properties boost skin hydration, soothe the skin, and may also be helpful in the treatment of atopic dermatitis ( 11 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

The pack of coconut oil, avocado oil, and sandalwood powder for the face to treat dryness can be used two to three times a week.

Sandalwood Face Packs for Oily And Acne-prone Skin

3. Neem, Rosewater, And Sandalwood Paste for Skin

Ingredients to Be Used:

10 to 12 neem leaves

1/2 teaspoon of rosewater

1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

Water

How to Prepare

Soak a handful of neem leaves in a cup of hot water. When they soften a bit, grind them into a smooth paste. Mix neem paste with sandalwood powder and rosewater and scrub this on your face for a few seconds. Rinse it thoroughly using cold water after 15 to 20 minutes.

Benefits

Neem is quite popular in cosmetic formulations. Oil or paste extracted from neem leaves exhibit properties that may help deal with a lot of problems, including acne ( 12 ). According to a study, lecithin content present in neem oil provides antibacterial effects on acne microbes and prevents the progression of acne ( 13 ).

Anti-inflammatory properties of a substance may help delay the progression of acne and treat it effectively ( 14 ). The anti-inflammatory activities of rose petal extract in a clinical study have proven to be effective in treating UV-induced skin damage and keeping the skin healthy ( 15 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

This is one of the most effective sandalwood face packs for your skin to get rid of excess sebum and acne. This face pack for oily skin can be used once a week for desired results.

4. Sandalwood, Basil, Jojoba Oil, And Eucalyptus Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

8 to 10 basil leaves

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

1/2 teaspoon of jojoba oil

4 drops of eucalyptus oil

Benefits

Essential oil made from basil leaves is known to have anti-acne effects on the skin ( 16 ). Basil is also rich in antioxidants and phenolic compounds that keep the skin healthy and protects it from acne ( 17 ).

The anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties of jojoba oil can be attributed to its effectiveness to fight the problems of oily skin and acne ( 18 ).

Eucalyptus oil exerts great antimicrobial effects against Propionibacterium acnes ( 19 ). Moreover, it also controls the production of sebum and improves the appearance of acne scars ( 20 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

You can use this face pack to treat acne scars once or twice a week.

Sandalwood Face Packs for Normal Skin

5. Sandalwood Powder And Aloe Vera

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

2 tablespoons of aloe vera water

How to Prepare

Take gel out of aloe vera leaf and blend it. Mix aloe vera water with sandalwood and massage the face pack on your face and neck. Rinse it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Benefits

Aloe vera has collagen-boosting abilities and makes the skin more elastic. It also helps your skin keep protected from harmful UV rays, diminish fine lines, and moisturize the skin ( 21 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

This DIY home remedy can be used two to three times a week.

6. Sandalwood, Rose Water, And Fuller's Earth

Ingredients to Be Used:

1/2 teaspoon of rose water

1/2 teaspoon of Fuller's Earth powder

1/2 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

How to Prepare

Once you have all the ingredients, mix them in a bowl to make a fine paste. Apply this on your face and neck, and wash it properly after 30 minutes.

Benefits

Fuller's earth, also known as multani mitti, acts as a holy grail for the skin. When it's used as a face pack, it boosts skin health by eradicating fine lines, soothing irritated skin, reducing acne, and giving skin a dose of radiance ( 1 ). The astringent and cooling properties of rose help tighten skin pores, soothe the skin, and keep the skin smooth ( 22 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

This is one of the most effective sandalwood face packs for your skin and can be applied once or twice a week.

Sandalwood Face Packs for Sensitive Skin

7. Sandalwood And Colloidal Oatmeal

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of colloidal oatmeal

2 to 4 drops of sandalwood oil or 1/2 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

Rosewater

How to Prepare

Mix oatmeal with sandalwood oil/sandalwood powder with enough rosewater to make a smooth paste. Use this to massage all over your face and neck and leave it on your skin for about 20 minutes. Wash it off using cold water.

Benefits

Oatmeal provides a host of skincare benefits: it provides skin protection from UV damage, moisturizes the skin, soothes sensitive skin, decreases skin itching, and treats inflammatory skin conditions ( 23 ). Rosewater soothes irritated skin, and its anti-inflammatory properties prevent inflammation ( 15 ). It also improves skin barrier function and handles chronic skin stress ( 24 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

Sandalwood paste for skin blended with oatmeal and rosewater can be used once a week.

8. Turmeric, Honey, And Sandalwood for Sensitive Skin

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

1/2 tablespoon of wild turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of honey

How to Prepare

Mix sandalwood powder and turmeric with a tablespoon of honey and slather it on your face and neck. Rinse the pack with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Benefits

The anti-inflammatory properties help keep skin inflammation problems at bay. It also improves skin firmness, boosts water content in facial skin, prevents skin infections, and improves the appearance of the skin ( 25 ). Honey improves the skin's immune system and protects it from bacteria, fungal infections, and so on. Moreover, it promotes tissue repair, cleanses the skin thoroughly, and provides soothing effects to the skin ( 26 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

This turmeric, honey, and sandalwood paste for the skin can be applied topically once a week to boost the immunity of your skin and prevent skin redness and itchiness.

Sandalwood Face Packs for Combination Skin

9. Sandalwood, Tomato, And Cucumber Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 teaspoon of cucumber juice

2 teaspoons of tomato juice

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

How to Prepare

Grate a cucumber and tomato to get its puree. Mix it with sandalwood and rub it all over your face and neck. Keep this nourishing face pack on your skin for about 30 minutes, then wash it with cool water.

Benefits

Cucumber controls sebum production, boosts water content in the skin, soothes sunburns, delays the onset of wrinkles, treats acne, and keeps the skin smooth and supple ( 27 ). The tasty, tangy fruit tomato improves skin health by reducing UV-induced skin damage, preventing acne, and improving skin hydration ( 28 ). Clinical studies also claim that golden tomato extract plays a crucial role in making skin's appearance fuller and thicker. It retains moisture in the skin and protects it from oxidative stress, keeping it healthy and youthful ( 29 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

You can use a blend of tomato, cucumber, and sandalwood two to three times a week.

10. Sandalwood And Green Tea

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 teaspoons freshly brewed green tea

1 teaspoon sandalwood powder

How to Prepare

Prepare a cup of green tea and mix it with sandalwood powder. Apply this on your face and wash it with cold water after 15 minutes.

Benefits

UV damage can wreak havoc on your skin and lead to dullness of your skin. Green tea contains polyphenols and other active compounds that keep the skin away from the damage caused by UV radiation and keep the skin healthy ( 30 ). Green tea is a boon for people dealing with acne-prone skin as it reduces lesions, keeping the skin blemish-free ( 31 ).

How Often Should We Apply This Face Pack?

This is one of the most effective sandalwood face packs for your skin that can be used two times a week.

Conclusion

Sandalwood truly is an elixir of life! There are various benefits of using sandalwood face masks. The effective sandalwood face packs for your skin mentioned above clear acne, treat blemishes, reduce fine lines, prevent photoaging, and keep the skin radiant. The best thing is that you can add sandalwood with an array of ingredients and treat the problems that come with different skin types. So, what are you waiting for? Try these mind-blowing face masks and bid adieu to your skin problems.

