Facial Massage At Home: A Guide to Achieving Rejuvenated Skin

With our everyday busy schedule, getting a face massage from a salon may sound like a luxury. Getting parlor appointments and trying to keep up with new beauty regimes has become challenging. This has resulted in DIY skin-care routines becoming popular. They are an integral part of most of our lives nowadays. One of the biggest components of these routines has been a facial massage. You may have pondered on various ideas about performing a facial massage at home given how calming and rejuvenating it can be. You no longer have to wait for a salon appointment or a beauty technician to get a soothing facial massage. By looking at a few simple facial massage techniques you can get the perfect glowing skin right at home!

Similar to how our bodies need maintenance to appear healthier and fitter, so does your face. Your face can benefit a lot by receiving a facial massage. The origins of face massages go back to ancient Chinese culture. Facial massages are generally great to get rid of puffiness, leaving your skin looking flushed. It naturally transforms the skin cells. They are also known to elevate your mood, making you feel relaxed ( 1 ). So dive in to learn how to master facial massage techniques at home.

What Is Facial Massage?

A facial massage essentially involves stimulating pressure points on your neck, face, and shoulder, giving your facial muscles a workout. You can use a range of products to massage your face. Examples of products include oils, facial lotions, cleansing balms, a Gua Sha tool, or a face roller. Facial massages encourage lymphatic drainage, keep your skin firm, and minimize signs of aging. The massage takes only a few minutes and can be performed simply with your fingers and using a soothing oil to provide the lubrication needed to massage the pressure points. It is equally effective for both men and women. It can be included in your daily skin-care routine to provide you with a more relaxed and soothing feeling.

How to Do Facial Massage at Home?

Similar to when you try other new things, it’s important to go slow and see how your skin reacts to a massage and different oils or lotions you may use. Always perform a patch test before. Make sure you are gentle with your skin and don’t rub things on aggressively. You can use an oil, serum, or a suitable cream for facial massage. If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, it may be best to consult your dermatologist about the products you use and the way you massage the skin.

Here Is Your Step-By-Step Process for a Facial Massage :

Before you start your massage, do a thorough cleansing, using a mild cleanser. It’s important to get rid of any makeup or dirt that may be on your skin. Choose a facial oil that is suitable for your skin type. If you do not wish to use oil, you can use a light cream or lotion to massage your face. Be sure to wash your hands and clean them before you start. You can use a facial roller or simply your fingers for the massage.

Step 1: The Forehead

Start by massaging your forehead, making use of your knuckles. Place the knuckles between your eyebrows and move them upward towards your hairline in a gentle motion. Then move the knuckles towards your temples to the side. You can do this in a scraping motion to relax the muscles. Do this a few times before you move to the next step. This is a massage technique for facials that helps release tenseness in your face.

Step 2: The Eye Area

Place the tips of two of your fingers on your temples and then slowly glide them inwards to the bridge of your nose. Glide them under your eyes while moving towards the bridge of your nose. Continue to glide the fingers then to the eyebrows and come back down to the eyes. Create an oval path to go over and massage under your eyes and increase blood circulation. Repeat this 5-6 times.

Step 3-: Cheeks

Move on to massaging your cheeks next. Use your knuckles to glide them from the bridge of your nose towards the ears. Glide them generally over the cheeks as you follow this pattern. Repeat the movement a few times.

Step 4-: Mouth Area

Moving down, you need to massage the mouth area. Use your index and middle finger and make a “V” sign, then place it above and below your lip. Gently press the fingers and glide and pull them towards the ears. Repeat this motion about 5 times.

Step 5-: Massage the Chin

The next step is to massage the chin area. Use your knuckles and place them in a way where your jaw rests on your knuckles. The index fingers must be placed on your chin. Then, gently glide the knuckles along your jawline towards the ears. Repeat this five to six times.

Step 6-: The Neck

You need to then massage your neck using your knuckles. Place them on your chin and slowly glide the knuckles down towards your collarbone. Do not apply too much pressure. Repeat the motion a few times while massaging the jawline and then pulling the fingers down towards your collarbone.

Step 7: Outline Your Face

The last step is to make an outline of your face. Place your knuckles in between your eyebrows like when we started the massage. Move upwards towards the hairline and then to the temples. Then, slowly move along the side of your face to the temples and then the jawline. Repeat this two to three times. As a last calming step, place your hands on your face and gently press as you take a deep breath.

The above-mentioned steps incorporate basic facial massage techniques. which you can try at home and give yourself a soothing feeling. These steps are easy to apply and come with numerous benefits.

What are the benefits of Facial Massage?

There has been research as well as anecdotal data that has shown the benefits of facial massages. Here are some benefits for you to know before you start your skin-care journey.

1. Reduces Signs of Aging

Environmental pressures, stress, and an unhealthy lifestyle take a toll on our skin, and face massages are a simple technique that can help combat the effects of these stressors. Research has demonstrated that regular massaging could lead to changes in the skin structure ( 2 ), ( 3 ). It showed an alteration in the intra-facial tissues and facial expression muscles. The improvement in skin structure helps you in keeping your skin smooth and reduces the appearance of skin lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Collagen is essential for skin firmness and elasticity. As you age, collagen production decreases leading to saggy skin and wrinkles. Face massages lead to increased blood circulation which in turn helps in collagen production. Face massages improve the elasticity of the skin and leave your skin looking brighter and younger.

2. Helps Relieve Stress

When you are stressed, you tend to wrinkle your forehead or clench your jaw. People tend to hold a lot of tension in their faces which leads to wrinkle formation. Face massages tend to help in releasing that stress and make you feel lighter. Research has also shown that 45 minutes of facial massage may reduce psychological stress by activating the sympathetic nervous system. This helps in reducing anxiety and changing your mood ( 1 ). Massages promote relaxation and elevate mood which improves your mental health.

3.. Improves Blood Flow

Using massage rollers or even your fingers to massage your face improves blood circulation in the facial skin tissues. According to research done in 2018, participants who had a 5-minute massage with a facial roller had an increase in the blood flow in that area for at least 10 minutes post the massage ( 4 ). The same research established that regular massages lead to dilation of blood vessels and increased blood flow. Healthy blood circulation leads to a good flow of oxygen, improving overall complexion and giving you glowing skin.

4. Detoxifies and Reduces Inflammation

The lymphatic system in your body is responsible for carrying white blood cells through the body and clearing toxins. The system is essential in cleaning waste from the body. Face massages stimulate the lymphatic system, which causes lymphatic drainage. Through this process, the skin gets detoxified and reduces inflammation, resulting in clear and healthy-looking skin.

Things you need to know before Facial Massage

Your facial skin is quite sensitive and hence there may be certain things you must take care of before you try a facial massage. If you are trying to address a specific concern, area, or scar reduction, consult a medical professional first, and then try home facial massages.

Make sure you have a plan in place when it comes to trying oils or serums for your face since not every product may suit your skin. Do a patch test on a small area to understand if your skin reacts well to the product. It’s important to be gentle with your skin and avoid extensive exfoliating, scrubbing, or any aggressive movements. Doing this may leave your skin sensitive and irritable. You also need to make sure not to use harsh products like cleansers on your skin.

While it may be tempting to pick on the pimples on your skin, it is the one thing you should avoid doing. Post-facial, it is recommended that you keep your hands off your face. Popping the pimples will only lead to scarring your complexion and spreading bacteria.

After a face massage, the pores on your skin may still be open; it is best to avoid putting on any makeup immediately. It can then get trapped under your skin, irritate, and even breakouts. It’s ideal to leave your skin untouched for a while after doing a face massage.

Last, but not the least, it’s important that you keep yourself hydrated. Your skin will feel supple and hydrated only when your body has a good amount of water.

Conclusion

Facial massages have been a part of skincare for ages and rightfully so given their benefits. The massages can be fairly simple and can be done simply with your fingers. Some may choose to use a roller or a Gua Sha as well. You can use a light serum or oil to aid your roller glide smoothly on the face and massage with it. Make sure to perform a patch test before applying oils or serums to your face. These massages leave you with glowing and rejuvenated skin. Face massage also helps you feel comforted and relaxed. It's a well-known mood booster and may be a great procedure to add to your skincare routine. You may also be able to reduce or delay signs of aging by regularly massaging your face as it increases elasticity. Make sure that you follow all the hygiene practices and use clean tools/ fingers when massaging your face. Try the simple step-by-step process for a facial massage at home to feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

