Green Tea for Acne: Get Flawless And Clear Skin the Natural Way

We have all heard of the numerous health benefits that green tea offers, but did you know you can use green tea for acne? Yes, green tea is a potent solution that can help you resolve acne and its related issues such as inflammation, redness, itchiness, and dark marks. Dealing with acne can be extremely distressing as it not only hinders your skin's appearance but also your emotional state. Therefore, in this article, we have attempted to guide you on an inexpensive skincare routine you can follow right at the convenience of your home.

Green tea can be found in a variety of different qualities, packaging, tastes, and aesthetics. These mostly contain a similar nutrient profile provided they are made of good-quality leaves and, therefore any form of green tea is great for acne. So, get set to fight back against these unwanted residents on your face and gain back the clear and healthy skin you always wished for as we dive into the green tea benefits for your acne vulgaris.

What is Green Tea?

Green tea is a fresh, slightly grassy, and astringent-tasting tea made from Camellia sinensis leaves and buds. It got its name due to the least amount of processing it undergoes which enables this tea to retain more of its natural color, flavor, and nutritional value. It releases a lighter-colored liquid as compared to black tea because it undergoes minimal oxidation as the processing length is shorter and more delicate in taste. It is also lower in caffeine in comparison to black tea or coffee. There are various types of green tea, each with its unique characteristics. Popular varieties include Sencha, Matcha, Genmaicha, Gyokuro, and Dragon Well (Longjing), among others.

Does Green Tea Help Acne? How Does Green Tea Help?

Yes, green tea can help in combating skin issues like acne as it contains polyphenols and powerful antioxidants. It helps by inducing anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties at the affected sites (1) . These further help in soothing inflamed and irritated skin caused by hormonal acne, thus reducing its distressing effects and appearances. Moreover, the polyphenols are also known to control excess sebum production, controlling the growth of acne-causing bacteria in turn (2) . Therefore, green tea extract improves acne-related skin issues and prevents further aggravation and recurrence of acne vulgaris, especially on oily skin.

Benefits of Green Tea for Acne

Green tea for acne is an effective treatment because it can combat the concerns in four different ways. Along with soothing symptoms, green tea can also prevent the proliferation of acne bacteria. Let us discuss the wide range of benefits in detail:

Minimizes Acne Bacteria: Green tea is a rich source of polyphenols like flavonoids which have positive effects on acne symptoms. These have demonstrated anti-microbial activities on acne-causing bacteria called Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes). Thus inhibiting the growth of these bacteria prevents the spread of infection as well as re-infection on the compromised skin (2) . Controlling Sebum Production: Among green tea’s reservoir of polyphenols, one major compound is catechins. There are many different catechins present in green tea, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) being one of the most abundant catechins. EGCG has been shown to regulate excess sebum production by inhibiting proteins producing lipids that form sebum. Therefore, green tea’s anti-lipogenic properties prevent the accumulation of gunk in the skin pores and the proliferation of acne-causing pathogens (2) . Soothes Inflammation: Studies done to understand the effects of green tea extract on inflammatory acne showed that it significantly reduced the number as well as the size of inflammatory lesions (1) . This is due to the presence of Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) that interacts with different cell signaling pathways and cell surface molecules to regulate inflammatory, cell-killing, and oxidative stress-inducing reactions within a cell (3) . Therefore regular application of green tea results in the reduction of inflammatory acne like cystic acne in some people. Antioxidant Effects: Green tea is rich in potent antioxidants, particularly catechins such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, which can contribute to inflammation and damage to human skin cells in and around acne lesions. By reducing oxidative stress, green tea may solely help combat moderate acne promoting healthier and clearer skin (2) .

Advertisement

Tips to Pick the Best Quality Green Tea

Check the Grade : Opt for higher grades, such as "sencha" or "matcha," as they often indicate better quality leaves.

: Opt for higher grades, such as "sencha" or "matcha," as they often indicate better quality leaves. Look for Whole Leaves : Choose loose-leaf tea or sachets containing whole leaves rather than broken leaves or dust, as whole leaves retain more flavor and nutrients.

: Choose loose-leaf tea or sachets containing whole leaves rather than broken leaves or dust, as whole leaves retain more flavor and nutrients. Consider the Origin : Green teas from reputable regions, like Japan or China, are known for their quality. Specific regions may produce teas with unique flavor profiles.

: Green teas from reputable regions, like Japan or China, are known for their quality. Specific regions may produce teas with unique flavor profiles. Examine the Color : High-quality green tea often has a vibrant and rich green color. Dull or yellowish hues may indicate older or lower-quality leaves.

: High-quality green tea often has a vibrant and rich green color. Dull or yellowish hues may indicate older or lower-quality leaves. Smell the Aroma : Quality green tea should have a fresh and grassy aroma. Avoid tea with a stale or musty smell, as it may indicate improper storage or old leaves.

: Quality green tea should have a fresh and grassy aroma. Avoid tea with a stale or musty smell, as it may indicate improper storage or old leaves. Check for Bitterness : Brew a small sample before purchasing to assess the bitterness. Quality green tea should have a balance of flavors without being overly bitter.

: Brew a small sample before purchasing to assess the bitterness. Quality green tea should have a balance of flavors without being overly bitter. Consider the Harvest Time : Spring-harvested tea is generally considered the best quality, as the leaves are young and tender, providing a smoother flavor.

: Spring-harvested tea is generally considered the best quality, as the leaves are young and tender, providing a smoother flavor. Research the Brand : Choose reputable brands or tea producers with a commitment to quality. Customer reviews and ratings can offer insights into the brand's reputation.

: Choose reputable brands or tea producers with a commitment to quality. Customer reviews and ratings can offer insights into the brand's reputation. Packaging : Look for green tea packaged in airtight containers or sealed pouches to preserve freshness. Exposure to air, light, and moisture can degrade the quality of the tea.

: Look for green tea packaged in airtight containers or sealed pouches to preserve freshness. Exposure to air, light, and moisture can degrade the quality of the tea. Processing Method: Different processing methods can influence the flavor. For example, steamed green teas from Japan have a different taste than pan-fired green teas from China.

Different processing methods can influence the flavor. For example, steamed green teas from Japan have a different taste than pan-fired green teas from China. Organic Certification: If you prefer organic tea, look for products with relevant certifications to ensure they meet organic standards.

How to Use Green Tea for Acne?

Green tea for acne can be used versatilely as it is beneficial in any form. Let us offer you several different methods you can use to incorporate it into your skincare routine:

Green Tea Toner Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool. Transfer the cooled tea to a clean spray bottle. Spritz the green tea toner onto your face after cleansing. Green tea's antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe acne-prone skin types. Green Tea Face Mask Mix 2 tablespoons of brewed and cooled green tea with 1 tablespoon of honey. Add 1-2 teaspoons of plain yogurt. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. This mask can provide hydration and soothe inflammation. Green Tea Ice Cubes Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool. Pour the cooled tea into ice cube trays and freeze. Rub a green tea ice cube gently over your face, focusing on acne-prone areas. The cold can help reduce inflammation, and the green tea provides antioxidants. DIY Green Tea Scrub Mix 2 tablespoons of green tea leaves (finely ground) with 1 tablespoon of sugar. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or honey. Gently scrub your face with this mixture in circular motions. Rinse thoroughly with water. This scrub can exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores. Green Tea And Aloe Vera Gel Spot Treatment Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 1 teaspoon of brewed green tea. Apply a small amount of the mixture to acne spots. Aloe vera and green tea can have soothing and anti-inflammatory effects. Green Tea Steam Facial: Brew a pot of green tea and let it cool slightly. Place your face over the steam (not too close to avoid burns) and drape a towel over your head to trap the steam. Steam your face for 5-10 minutes. Follow with your regular skincare routine. The steam can help open up pores, and the antioxidants in green tea may benefit your skin.

Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool. Transfer the cooled tea to a clean spray bottle. Spritz the green tea toner onto your face after cleansing. Green tea's antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe acne-prone skin types.

Mix 2 tablespoons of brewed and cooled green tea with 1 tablespoon of honey. Add 1-2 teaspoons of plain yogurt. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. This mask can provide hydration and soothe inflammation.

Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool. Pour the cooled tea into ice cube trays and freeze. Rub a green tea ice cube gently over your face, focusing on acne-prone areas. The cold can help reduce inflammation, and the green tea provides antioxidants.

Mix 2 tablespoons of green tea leaves (finely ground) with 1 tablespoon of sugar. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or honey. Gently scrub your face with this mixture in circular motions. Rinse thoroughly with water. This scrub can exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores.

Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 1 teaspoon of brewed green tea. Apply a small amount of the mixture to acne spots. Aloe vera and green tea can have soothing and anti-inflammatory effects.

Brew a pot of green tea and let it cool slightly. Place your face over the steam (not too close to avoid burns) and drape a towel over your head to trap the steam. Steam your face for 5-10 minutes. Follow with your regular skincare routine. The steam can help open up pores, and the antioxidants in green tea may benefit your skin.

Conclusion:

Green tea for acne is a neutral remedy due to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, sebum-regulating, and antibacterial properties. The key components, such as catechins like EGCG, contribute to reducing inflammation, preventing bacterial growth, reducing clogging of pores, and promoting overall skin health. Incorporating green tea into your skincare routine, either through topical application or by consuming it, may contribute to a clearer complexion and the management of acne. However, individual responses can vary – it's essential to be consistent and patient when incorporating green tea into your skincare regimen. If you have specific concerns or persistent acne issues, consulting with a dermatologist is advisable for personalized advice and treatment options. Moreover, natural ingredients like green tea extracts should be used in conjunction with the medicines prescribed by them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How to Get Glowing Skin with Home Remedies And Lifestyle Changes