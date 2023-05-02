Top 6 Incredible Ways to Use Honey for Dry Skin

Be it winter or summer; dry skin is always a bit difficult to handle. People with dry skin often look for ways to keep their skin moisturized. This is because dry skin often leads to scaling, itching, flakiness, and cracking ( 1 ), ( 2 ). Out of all home remedies to treat dry skin, honey always finds a special place in everybody's heart. This sweet, delicious food not only satisfies your taste buds but also solves a myriad of skin problems ( 3 ). There are many amazing ways to use honey for dry skin and boost skin moisturization. Keep reading to learn about the various benefits of honey for skin and simple ways in which honey can solve dry skin problems.

Ways to Use Honey for Dry Skin And Its Benefits

Reasons Why You Should Use Honey on Your Skin

1. It Is a Natural Humectant

Humectants are necessary for dry skin as they help keep the skin moist by binding water and retaining moisture in the skin ( 4 ). Honey is a natural humectant and a powerful one that helps boost water absorption from the dermis, thereby soothing the skin and keeping it hydrated ( 5 ).

2. May Help Prevent And Treat Skin Ailments

Atopic dermatitis is a skin condition that is caused by various factors, including dry skin. This anti-inflammatory skin condition causes red, itchy, scaly rashes on the skin. According to a study, the onset of atopic dermatitis (eczema) can be prevented with the use of emollients ( 5 ). The medicinal properties of honey are helpful in the treatment of lesions caused by atopic dermatitis ( 6 ). Another study suggests that honey contains over 100 ingredients and is a powerful ingredient for preventing skin irritation and fungal growth on skin, and treating eczema effectively ( 7 ).

3. May Help Prevent Skin Infections

Honey possesses strong antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria on the skin ( 8 ). Moreover, it comes with strong healing properties that help heal wounds, skin ulcers, and inflammation ( 9 ). Therefore, it can help heal conditions related to dryness, including dermatitis.

With so many benefits, honey is undoubtedly a holy grail for your skin. There are various honey masks for the skin, but do all of them treat dry skin? To get rid of dryness and itchiness, you need ingredients that come with the goodness of moisturization properties. Read on to learn more about the ways to use honey for dry skin.

Best Ways to Use Honey for Dry Skin And Promote Hydration

Caution: Natural remedies may work differently for different people, and may not necessarily be safe for everyone. Do a patch test before using any remedy, and if any irritation occurs, discontinue use.

1. Honey, Flaxseed, And Yogurt Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of honey

1/2 tablespoon of yogurt

1/2 tablespoon of flaxseed powder

How to Prepare

Mix the ingredients to make a coarse paste and apply it as a face pack. Leave it on your skin for 15 minutes, then wash it off using cold water.

Benefits

Emollients are a boon for dry skin as they protect the skin by covering it with a protective film and locking moisture into the skin. There are various herbs that contain a compound known as "mucilage," whose topical application soothes dry skin. Flaxseed also contains mucilage and acts as a natural emollient, and hence, can keep the skin hydrated ( 10 ). According to a study, flaxseed oil's emollient and anti-inflammatory properties help prevent inflammatory diseases and boost skin hydration ( 11 ).

Yogurt is a natural probiotic that treats the symptoms of dry, flaky skin ( 12 ). When applied as a face pack, this can do wonders for your skin.

2. Aloe Vera And Honey Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1/2 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

How to Prepare

Scoop aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and mix it with honey. Stir well and massage this gently onto your face and neck. Keep the honey-aloe vera face pack on your skin for 20 to 25 minutes, then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Benefits

The amazing moisturizing and anti-inflammatory activities of aloe vera gel make it a wonderful plant to soothe dry skin and protect it from infections ( 13 ). Mixing honey with aloe vera is one of the best ways to use honey for dry skin.

3. Honey, Cucumber, And Coconut Oil Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of cucumber pulp

1 tablespoon of honey

2 to 4 drops of virgin coconut oil

How to Prepare

Grab a medium-sized fresh cucumber, wash it, peel it, and grate it to get its pulp. Mix cucumber pulp with aloe vera gel, and keep whisking unless there are no lumps. Now, add a few drops of virgin coconut oil to it and apply this pack to your face and neck. Wash this natural face pack off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Benefits

The water content of cucumber is high, which helps provide moisture and hydration to the skin. Cucumbers provide soothing and refreshing effects to the skin. They also have emollient effects on the skin that help boost skin hydration ( 14 ).

Virgin coconut oil, on the other hand, acts as a natural moisturizer, penetrates deeply into the skin, and soothes it ( 15 ).

4. Honey, Glycerin, And Shea Butter Soap

Ingredients to Be Used:

100 grams SLS & paraben-free soap base

2 grams of honey

1 gram of glycerin

4 to 6 drops of coconut oil

Soap mold

How to Prepare

Take 100 grams of soap base, and cut it into small cubes. Melt soap base using the double boiler method (explained below). When it gets melted, add honey, glycerin, and coconut oil to it. Make sure not to pour in the other ingredients too late or else the soap base will start getting thick. Pour the liquid into a soap mold, and keep it at room temperature, away from sunlight, for 6 to 8 hours. Voila! Your homemade honey soap is ready!

Note: To melt soap base using the double boiler method, you will need two pots, one bigger in size and another one should be a bit smaller. Pour two cups of water into the bigger pot. Now, place soap cubes into the smaller pot and place them into the bigger pot. Allow the soap base to melt on low heat, and keep stirring slowly in between.

Benefits

Glycerin is a natural moisturizer that gives a long-lasting smoothening effect to the skin (16). Coconut oil too as mentioned above normalizes skin hydration and soothes irritated skin (15).

5. Honey, Argan Oil, And Rosewater Face Serum

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of store-bought aloe vera gel (free of fragrance)

1 tablespoon of rosewater

6 to 8 drops of argan oil

How to Prepare

Mix all the ingredients together and whisk well so that no lumps are there. Pour this into a dropper bottle and use it as a serum.

Note: This serum will last for 4 -5 days when kept in a refrigerator. Make sure to make it in small batches so that it doesn't go bad.

Benefits

Argan oil boosts skin barrier repair and prevents the development of bacteria and fungi on the skin. It also binds water to the skin, improves the skin's elasticity, and softens the skin (16). Rosewater is hydrating in nature and its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties help keep many bacteria-related skin problems at bay (17).

6. Honey And Almond Oil Lip Mask

Chapped lips are one of the most common lip care problems faced by people with dry skin. This lip mask can help you get smoother and softer lips. Try out this remedy.

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of honey

1/2 teaspoon of sweet almond oil

1/2 teaspoon of coconut oil

How to Prepare

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and use it as a lip hydrating mask. You can keep this on your lips for an hour, then wash it using cold water. This is truly one of the best ways to use honey for dry skin.

Benefits

The potent emollient properties of sweet almond oil smoothen the skin and keep it rejuvenated and even toned (18).

Are There Any Side Effects of Using Honey on the Skin?

Although honey is a safe ingredient and is used both for culinary and cosmetic purposes, it may have a few side effects including:

Itchiness

Swelling

Rashes

People can also be allergic to natural ingredients, therefore it is always advised to do a patch test before trying out any new remedy.

Conclusion

Dry skin is not easy to deal with and can cause itchiness, flakiness, and scaliness. You can reap the benefits of natural herbs, oils, and foods and use them to provide intense, long-lasting hydration to your skin. Don't wait anymore, try the above-mentioned ways to use honey for dry skin and say goodbye to scaly, flaky skin. Also, don't forget to drink plenty of fluids and eat a healthy diet throughout the day as what you eat reflects on your skin (19).

