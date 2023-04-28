How to Get Rid of Heat Pimples: 7 Effective Remedies And Preventive Tips

Summers are the best time to relax by the beachside, flaunt summer dresses, enjoy cold beverages, and unwind. But as there are two sides to every coin, the summer season too comes with both enjoyment and problems. Heat pimples are one of the most common skincare problems people face, usually during summer (1). And then, they search for how to get rid of heat pimples. Although pretty common, heat pimples can make anyone feel annoyed. But what are they? Let's understand!

Heat zits are a bit different from your regular zits and are more common among students, athletes, and soldiers. They occur as a result of exposure of skin to excess heat, pressure, or rubbing of skin (2). When our body produces too much heat, it may cause an acne breakout. According to a study, various factors aggravate acne, including stress and excessive heat (3). These pimples are most commonly found on the face, back, and chest. Before we move on to the tips on how to get rid of heat pimples, let's understand the various factors that cause them in the first place.

Causes of Heat Pimples

1. Summer is considered one of the greatest culprits of heat acne. According to a study, acne gets aggravated during the summer season, and humidity and temperature play a crucial role in acne breakouts (1). But how does it happen? When it's warm outside, our body tends to produce more sweat, leading to clogged pores. These clogged pores accumulate dirt and oil on the skin, which in turn can cause acne (4).

2. Extreme-tight clothing that doesn't let air in and allows your skin to breathe properly can also cause heat zits (5).

3. Friction is also one of the major causes of heat pimples. In fact, if anything puts extreme pressure on your skin can cause acne (5).

4. People who play sports usually wear tight-fitted clothes and do not change them for a prolonged period of time, which may cause pressure, friction, and excessive heat in the body. All these factors may contribute to the development of heat pimples (6).

In a nutshell, extreme heat, friction, pressure on the body, and wearing the wrong clothes can cause acne breakouts. But what to do if you are struggling with pimples due to heat? You can try a few remedies in the comfort of your home and get rid of stubborn pimples. Keep reading to know more.

Home Remedies to Get Rid of Heat Pimples

1. Castor Oil And Sandalwood Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 drops of castor oil

4 to 6 drops of sandalwood oil

2 drops of rosewater

How to Prepare

Mix castor oil with sandalwood oil and rosewater and apply it to the affected areas. Rinse it off after half an hour with cold water.

Benefits

Bacteria is one of the leading causes of acne (7). Therefore, using ingredients possessing antibacterial activity can help inhibit the growth of bacteria on the skin and reduce the occurrence of acne. Castor oil exhibits strong antibacterial properties that may be helpful in preventing acne breakouts (8) ,(9). Rosewater has anti-inflammatory, soothing, astringent, and cooling properties that may be helpful in tightening skin pores (10). When skin pores are tight, they prevent skin problems, including acne and skin bumps.

2. Aloe Vera And Honey

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of honey

How to Prepare

Take an aloe leaf and keep it in an upright position for about 30 minutes so that its yellow sap-like content can drain. After that, wash the leaf thoroughly with plain water and cut it open to get aloe vera gel. Take one tablespoon of aloe vera gel and mix it with a teaspoon of honey and apply this on pimples gently using a cotton swab. Keep it on your skin for 30 minutes, then rinse it off using cool water.

Benefits

Aloe vera has been used for various cosmetology practices for ages. It stops harmful bacteria from penetrating deep into the skin and is useful in the prevention as well as treatment of acne (11). The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey inhibit the growth of bacteria on the skin, thereby preventing the occurrence of acne breakouts (12).

Fun Fact

The benefits of aloe vera are innumerable. It's considered a one-stop solution to all your skincare needs and is regarded as "the plant of immortality." The name aloe vera is derived from a beautiful Arabic word "Alloeh" and "vera". Alloeh means a shining bitter substance, and vera in Latin means true.

3. Neem And Calendula

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of neem powder

1/2 tablespoon of calendula powder

1 tablespoon of rosewater

How to Prepare

Mix neem powder, calendula powder, and rosewater in a bowl. Apply this to your pimples and wash it off after 30 minutes.

Benefits

Acne is a common problem that affects a majority of teenagers. Medicinal plants have gained a reputation for treating acne breakouts. One of these plants, calendula may be beneficial in eradicating acne (13). Neem oil or neem paste is known to be effective in the treatment of various problems, including psoriasis, eczema, and acne (14). Neem, calendula, and rosewater together may soothe the skin and have anti-acne effects. Hence, this can be considered one of the best tips on how to get rid of heat pimples.

4. Cucumber And Orange Essential Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of cucumber juice

2 drops of orange essential oil

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

How to Prepare

Take a cucumber, peel it, and grate it to get its juice. Mix two tablespoons of cucumber juice with orange essential oil and aloe vera gel. Use a cotton pad to apply this on affected areas. Wash it off using cold water after 20 minutes.

Benefits

A study claimed that orange essential oil could improve acne conditions (15). Essential oils prepared from sweet oranges exhibit strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and help in improving the symptoms of acne (16). Cucumber is known for its skin rejuvenation properties, and its extract can have anti-acne effects on the skin (17). Moreover, cucumber has soothing effects on the skin, and calms irritated skin (18). Therefore, they can help you treat acne that occurs due to excessive body heat.

5. Yogurt And Honey

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of yogurt

1 teaspoon of honey

How to Prepare

Take yogurt and honey and mix well. Apply this on your pimple areas and leave it on the skin for half an hour to 40 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Benefits

Yogurt is rich in probiotics, a type of live microorganisms that come with a host of health benefits (19). Probiotics fight pathogenic bacteria, protect the skin from photoaging, and treats acne (20). Honey is known for its therapeutic properties all over the world and is widely used for wound healing as well as the prevention of acne, owing to its antimicrobial activities (12).

6. Tea Tree Oil And Aloe Vera

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel

2 drops of tea tree essential oil

4 to 6 drops of jojoba oil

How to Prepare

Scoop out the gel from an aloe leaf and mix two tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 2 drops of tea tree essential and 4 drops of jojoba oil. Stir well and apply this to affected areas. Keep it on your skin for about 20 minutes, then wash it off thoroughly using cold water.

Benefits

Tea tree oil is commonly used to treat oily and acne-prone skin. According to a study, aromatic oils, including lavender and tea tree oil, are efficient in improving the symptoms of acne lesions in people who don't want to take antibiotic treatments for acne (21). Another study claimed that tea tree oil products can treat mild to moderate acne without any adverse side effects (22).

7. Cold Compress

Ingredients to Be Used:

A clean washcloth

Ice-cold water

How to Prepare

Take chilled water and soak a clean washcloth in it. Wring the cloth properly to get rid of excess water, and place it on the affected areas. Do this for five to ten minutes.

Benefits

Cold compress is a technique to use ice or cold water on the skin to relieve pain, swelling, and inflammation. Cold water provides soothing effects on the skin that can help mitigate the inflammation associated with acne ( 23 ). According to a study, using cold water on the skin can help prevent skin irritation and improve skin barrier function ( 24 ). When our skin barrier is impaired, bacteria can get into the skin much easier, causing irritation, inflammation, and acne ( 25 ), ( 26 ). This is one of the easiest tips on how to get rid of heat pimples.

Caution: Before trying any skincare remedy, always do a patch test on your elbow to look for signs of irritation. If any irritation or rash occurs, avoid trying the remedy.

Other Tips to Prevent the Formation of Heat Pimples

While you gain more understanding about how to treat sweat pimples, you should also take note of certain preventive measures to avoid heat pimples on your body. Here are some common preventive tips:

1. Avoid wearing tight-fitted clothes as they might cause friction or irritation, leading to heat pimples ( 5 ).

2. Get plenty of sleep throughout the day, as lack of sleep can cause fatigue, which is closely associated with the occurrence of acne ( 27 ).

3. Nutrition and diet play a crucial role in our skin health. It is important to include foods rich in nutrients like vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin A, as the absence of these nutrients can worsen your acne symptoms. Moreover, incorporating a low-glycemic diet into your lifestyle can help you eradicate the problem of acne ( 28 ).

4. Avoid touching or rubbing your skin, as doing so can accumulate dirt on your skin, leading to acne. Apart from that, it can worsen your acne symptoms ( 29 ).

5. Use pH-balanced skin care products to minimize the occurrence of acne and keep your skin healthy. Also, avoid experimenting with new cosmetic products to prevent acne breakouts ( 29 ).

6. Be a happy-go-lucky person and minimize stress levels in your life to keep your skin glowing and acne-free ( 30 ). Practice gratitude, do yoga and meditation to be happy.

Conclusion

How to get rid of heat pimples is a question that often ponders over people's minds during the hot and humid months of summer. There can be various causes of heat pimples, so it's best to address the cause first and then try the remedies. Home remedies can help you calm your skin and treat heat acne easily over a period of time. Do not forget to eat a balanced diet and keep stress at bay to steer clear of acne. However, if you do not get relief from heat pimples even after trying home remedies, consult a doctor.

