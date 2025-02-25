Man Unveils His Skincare Routine for an Amazing Glow Up After a Shaving Tip – See the Transformation!

Skincare is often associated with women but in reality, a perfectly crafted skincare regime works wonders for men too. Besides shaving and trimming their beard, there are many other things men can include in their regime to elevate their skin’s natural glow. Fitness model and social media influencer, Sanket Coondapur busted all myths surrounding women and skincare and proved that a religious, easy-to-follow skincare guide can be a real game-changer for men.

Take a look at Sanket’s comprehensive skincare guide and how the quality of his skin improved over time.

Fitness Model And Influencer’s Dermatologist-recommended Skincare Guide

Sanket possesses oily, acne-prone skin, which is by default a little tricky to handle. All that one needs is the right approach to skincare and quality products. Hence, he headed straight to his dermatologist who then crafted a detailed AM and PM routine according to his skin type. Here is what his daily skin pampering routine looks like:

Morning Routine

Step 1: Cleansing

Coondapur cleanses his face with Benzac AC gel wash and lets it sit for at least two minutes to wash away all the impurities, dirt, and pollutants from the pores.

Step 2: Moisturization

With Episoft AC moisturizer, he locks in hydration and promotes skin suppleness.

Step 3: Sun Protection

The Instagram user uses Episoft's sunscreen to protect his skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Advertisement

Night Routine

Step 1: Cleansing

Sanket cleanses his face with Benzac AC gel wash, leaving his skin squeaky clean. He then applies Benzac AC gel (2.5%) and leaves it on for one hour. Later, he washes it off with water.

Step 2: Moisturization And Sun Protection

Just like his morning routine, Sanket moisturizes his skin with Episoft Ac moisturizer, followed by SPF.

Apart from following a set skincare routine, the influencer advises followers to avoid experimenting with products, as it may worsen skin quality or existing concerns. Instead, he recommends consulting a dermatologist, maintaining a healthy diet, and limiting junk and processed foods. He also suggests mindful experimentation with dietary choices, avoiding foods that cause discomfort. The ultimate takeaway: listen to your body and embrace sustainable practices for long-term results.