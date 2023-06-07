Mesotherapy for Face: Know the Benefits And Side Effects

Mesotherapy for face is a cocktail of goodness injected into your face to bring out your natural glow. This non-invasive, non-surgical procedure targets the middle layer of your skin called the mesoderm. Microneedles that are used for facial mesotherapy go deeper, filling the mesoderm with a customized blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid. This specialized amalgam nourishes the skin from within, stimulating collagen production, promoting cellular regeneration, and enhancing overall skin health ( 1 ).

One of the most enticing aspects of mesotherapy is its remarkable array of benefits. By stimulating collagen, this innovative technology helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin, effectively turning back the hands of time. Moreover, it may improve skin tone and texture, minimize pore size, and enhance the overall complexion, leaving you with a luminous and youthful glow ( 1 ).

However, as with any cosmetic procedure, it is important to be aware of potential side effects. While mesotherapy is generally considered safe when performed by a trained professional, the injection site may experience temporary redness, swelling, bruising, or minor discomfort. It is crucial to discuss any existing medical conditions, allergies, or medications with your mesotherapy practitioner to ensure a safe and personalized treatment plan.

Mesotherapy for Face: What Is It?

Facial mesotherapy, or mesolift, is one of the most successful skin treatments to reverse aging naturally. The mixture of nutrients is delivered into the skin with a special needle to the deeper layer of the skin. These solutions often contain a combination of vitamins (such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and B-complex vitamins), minerals, amino acids, enzymes, and homeopathic substances ( 1 ).

The therapy is best suited for people with dull and dry skin. Although it is a facial mesotherapy, this procedure also works on the neck and other areas exposed to UV rays. It is most widely used to treat fine lines around the eyes ( 2 ).

Developed by French physician Dr. Michel Pistor in the 1950s, mesotherapy was initially used to treat vascular and lymphatic disorders. Over time, its application expanded to include cosmetic purposes such as skin rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, contouring the body, lightening pigmentation, and localized fat reduction. Amino acids and enzymes can stimulate collagen and elastin production, improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, certain solutions can help break down localized fat deposits, leading to a reduction in cellulite and localized fat accumulation ( 2 ).

Mesotherapy techniques typically involve the use of micro-needles or special mesotherapy devices to administer injections into the targeted area. In traditional medicine, it was done using fine-gauge needles to deliver small quantities of the medication or solution to the skin. In recent years, advancements in technology have introduced mesotherapy devices such as mesoguns or mesosculpt in modern practices ( 3 ).

As you plan to go for mesotherapy for face treatment, there are certain measures to be careful about. To begin, if you have been taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or aspirin, you must discontinue them within a week of the scheduled date for the first session of mesotherapy. NSAIDs and aspirin inhibit the function of prostaglandins, which are involved in platelet aggregation. Inhibiting the formation of the platelet means prolonging the bleeding time. This may also lead to severe bruising and excessive bleeding.

During the treatment, the doctor may or may not apply a topical numbing cream to the areas being treated depending upon the tolerance level of the patient. A microneedle is now used to inject the minerals into the target portions, which are delivered at a depth of 1-1.5 millimeters into the epidermis (varies as per patients and the goals ( 2 ).

Apart from mesotherapy for face, it has also shown promise in managing pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, tendonitis, and sports injuries. By injecting localized anesthetics, anti-inflammatory agents, and analgesics, mesotherapy targets the pain receptors and reduces inflammation, providing relief and improving mobility. In sports, it is used to enhance athletic performance and aid in injury prevention. It also helps reduce swelling, improve circulation, and enhance the overall health of the affected area. Apart from its cosmetic purpose, it is also used to reduce scars, promote tissue healing, and deal with circulatory disorders ( 4 ).

What Are the Benefits of Mesotherapy for Face?

The most typical use of mesotherapy for face has mainly cosmetic purposes. You will not want to have facials anymore once you understand the benefits of facial mesotherapy. It gives you a glowing glow from within. The injections of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes will rejuvenate your skin for a youthful look. What more benefits does it serve? Scroll down

1. Improves Skin Health

Mesotherapy can help rejuvenate the skin by promoting collagen production, improving skin elasticity, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps with skin hydration by boosting the skin’s moisture content. This makes it look glowy, soft, and moisturized. The injections deliver essential nutrients and antioxidants directly to the skin, giving it a youthful complexion ( 5 ).

2. Targeted Fat Reduction

Facial mesotherapy can be used to target localized areas of excess fat, such as the double chin. While mesotherapy can also be used on different parts of the body to reduce fat, like love handles — by injecting fat-dissolving substances directly into body parts, mesotherapy can help break down and remove stubborn fat deposits. The combination of medications, vitamins, and minerals used in the injections can help improve blood flow, reduce fluid retention, and break down fat cells, leading to a reduction in the appearance of cellulite ( 6 ).

3. Minimization of Pore Size

Mesotherapy can help minimize the appearance of enlarged pores, giving the skin a smoother and more refined texture. The injected substances can stimulate collagen production, which can help tighten the skin and reduce pore size ( 5 ).

4. Customizable Treatment

Mesotherapy treatments can be customized to meet the specific needs of each individual. The substances injected can be tailored based on the person's unique concerns and desired outcomes. This flexibility allows for a personalized approach to address different skin conditions and aesthetic goals ( 1 ).

5. Skin Hydration

The concoctions of solutions often contain hyaluronic acid, which helps moisturize the skin. The solution contains glycosaminoglycan, which binds to the skin and retains water, improving the elasticity of the skin ( 7 ).

6. Non-surgical Facial Contouring

Mesotherapy can assist in non-surgical facial contouring by targeting specific areas of the face, such as the cheeks, jawline, or under-eye hollows. It lifts the facial skin by providing a skin-tightening effect and improving the skin's elasticity. This can help restore volume, enhance facial contours, and achieve a more balanced and youthful appearance ( 8 ).

7. Cost-effective

Mesotherapy is generally more affordable compared to other expensive cosmetic treatments, such as liposuction. While liposuction may cost you anywhere around a thousand dollars, mesotherapy may cost you hundreds per session. The number of sessions depends on the goal and the nature of the skin ( 1 ).

Mesotherapy for the face is great for you if you are aiming to look younger or have skin issues to deal with. However, the therapy for the face is not suitable for patients on blood thinners, diabetics, or who have cardiac issues ( 1 ).

While mesotherapy is generally considered safe when performed by a qualified medical professional, there are potential side effects that can occur, especially if the procedure is not administered properly or if the individual has specific sensitivities or allergies.

Some potential side effects of mesotherapy for the face may include:

Bruising is a common side effect of mesotherapy, especially at the injection sites. The injections can cause minor bleeding or damage to blood vessels, resulting in bruising. It is usually temporary and fades within a few days to a week ( 9 ). Swelling or edema may occur at the injection sites or in the surrounding areas. This is a normal response to the injections and typically resolves within a few days ( 9 ). The skin may become red, inflamed, or irritated after mesotherapy. This is usually mild and transient, resolving on its own. However, in some cases, it may persist longer or indicate an allergic reaction ( 9 ). Some individuals may be allergic to certain substances used in the mesotherapy injections, such as vitamins, medications, or other ingredients. Allergic reactions can range from mild skin irritation to more severe symptoms like itching, hives, or even anaphylaxis in rare cases ( 9 ). Although rare, there is a small risk of infection associated with mesotherapy. Proper sterilization and hygiene practices during the procedure can help minimize this risk ( 9 ). The injections themselves may cause temporary pain or discomfort leading to diarrhea or nausea even. However, any discomfort usually subsides shortly after treatment ( 9 ). In rare cases, individuals may experience changes in skin texture, such as lumps, bumps, or irregularities at the injection sites. These are usually temporary and resolve over time ( 9 ).

It's important to consult with a qualified medical professional before undergoing mesotherapy to discuss potential side effects, determine if you are a suitable candidate, and address any specific concerns or allergies you may have. They can provide personalized advice and recommendations based on your individual circumstances.

Conclusion

Mesotherapy for face is also called "magical therapy” because of its proven results for facial lifting. This French technique, mostly common for facial therapy, is also worldwide famous for pain management and is a cheaper alternative to body contouring.

It offers a range of potential benefits in terms of skin fat reduction, ease of wrinkles, hydration, and overall skin rejuvenation. While it is generally considered safe and effective, it is crucial to be aware of potential side effects such as bruising, swelling, redness, and rare instances of infection or allergic reactions. Any kind of skin reaction or feeling nauseated or dizzy after the therapy is not common. So, it is essential to consult a dermatologist or skin specialist before you move on to your next step.

