Milk of Magnesia for Oily Skin: Get Flawless, Matte Complexion.

Battling the oily skin menace is a lifelong struggle. With summer in full swing, the much-dreaded quick trips to the washrooms to blot out unwanted grease off the skin are annoying! Here’s where an all-natural ingredient like milk of magnesia for oily skin comes to your rescue.

Seborrhea, or "oily skin," is a common skin condition affecting teenagers and young adults. There are sebaceous (natural-oil or sebum-producing) glands in the skin all over the body, but they are more common on the scalp and face. Sebum protects the skin from water loss and keeps it soft. In seborrhea, these glands become hyperactive and secrete excessive sebum. This makes the face look oily and shiny, with enlarged pores that are prone to clogging, resulting in acne ( 1 ).

The use of milk of magnesia on face as an acne treatment has been around for a while. But like many of you, putting a chemical that was initially meant to soothe acidity and constipation, on your sensitive skin, may seem a little scary. With science backing up the use of milk of magnesia for skin, we decided to dive deeper into the matter ( 2 ). Read on to learn how it can be a miracle ingredient for oily skin.

What is Milk of Magnesia?

Milk of magnesia is a suspension of about 8% magnesium hydroxide in water; it looks thick, white, and milky, hence the name. It is used as an antacid and a laxative in healthcare.

Alkaline water and magnesium salts typically react to precipitate magnesium oxide or a white powdery precipitate. The name "Milk of Magnesia" refers to the milky look of this white precipitate in water. It is highly alkaline, with a pH of 10.5 ( 3 ).

Studies show that magnesium salt solutions are anti-inflammatory in nature. Using milk of magnesia on face can soothe and calm the skin, assist in faster wound healing, and inhibit oil-induced skin irritations ( 4 ).

How to Use Milk of Magnesia

Magnesium hydroxide, or milk of magnesia, comes in chewable tablets, and solution (liquid) forms. The product comes in chic little bottles and is portable, pocket-friendly, and easy to use. You can get one of these from the laxatives section of your pharmacy and use it at home.

A step-by-step guide to using milk of magnesia for oily skin:

Wash your face with warm water and a mild soap-free cleanser. Pat it dry with a towel.

To avoid smearing it on with your fingers, take your cosmetic sponge or a small ball of cotton, put it up against the bottle's opening, and tip it over.

Apply the damp sponge to your forehead, beneath the jaw, chin, cheekbones, nose, and chin. Make sure the oily zones of your skin are well covered. It has a milky, thick consistency and does not require re-application.

This is a leave-on remedy; hence, you do not need to wash it!

Within a minute, the suspension will dry, leaving a few chalky, white streaks across the cheeks. These lines can be dusted off with a little gentle rubbing using the sponge.

Now you are ready to go about applying your daily moisturizer and makeup.

Benefits of Milk of Magnesia for Oily Skin

Magnesium salts are known to improve the hydration, permeability, and barrier repair of the skin, as well as promote the growth and regeneration of skin cells, which decreases inflammation ( 5 ).

Here is a detailed know-how about the benefits of milk of magnesia for oily skin:

Milk of Magnesia for Oily Skin

Milk of magnesia does not reduce sebum production. In other words, it won't cause your oil glands to generate less oil. It only purges the superficial oil from the skin. Its capacity to absorb surplus sebum accounts for its magical qualities. When applied as a thin layer, it has a mattifying effect, providing the face with a smooth, shine-free appearance.

The acidic pH of the facial skin is caused by excess sebum, dust, and pollutants and can be balanced by the alkaline properties of milk of magnesia. Balanced pH levels control oil production.

Milk of Magnesia for Pores

The excessive production of sebum by overactive sebaceous glands results in enlarged pores. Milk of magnesia acts as an astringent by tightening the skin's tissues when applied topically. The temporary reduction in pore size creates the illusion of a smoother complexion.

An improvement in the appearance of enlarged pores can result from the combined effects of drying, shrinkage, and oil control, giving the skin a toned and more refined texture ( 2 ).

Milk of Magnesia for Acne

The effects of milk of magnesia on improving acne outbreaks are due to the following reasons:

It removes excess sebum and prevents clogged pores. Reduced oiliness keeps the skin's surface clear and less prone to breakouts.

The pH levels of the skin are better regulated. Maintaining healthy skin and avoiding acne flare-ups require a balanced pH environment.

Its antiseptic qualities aid in destroying bacteria on the skin's surface. Acne outbreaks and pore blockages are less likely to occur in a clean, sterile environment ( 2 ).

). Milk of Magnesia as Primer for Oily Skin

Milk of Magnesia aids in absorbing excess oil, and shrinking the pores, resulting in a smooth surface for applying cosmetics. This functions as a barrier, limiting oil penetration and extending the life of your makeup, giving you a shine-free, flawless finish all day.

Milk of Magnesia for Dark Spots

The alkaline properties of milk of magnesia help to balance the skin's pH and work as a mild exfoliator, gently removing dead skin cells and encouraging skin renewal, which helps to remove blemishes and dark spots.

Its anti-inflammatory qualities calm sun-tanned skin and lessen the redness and inflammation related to sunburns ( 6 ).

Milk of Magnesia for Rashes

It assists in keeping the skin dry and prevents heat rashes or diaper rashes caused by excessive perspiration or wetness. In addition, it calms the skin and acts as a barrier to guard against irritation and itching caused by rashes ( 7 ).

Conclusion

Milk of magnesia for oily skin is a natural way to control excess facial grease. However, if you have sensitive skin, you might want to do a quick patch test or consult your dermatologist before using milk of magnesia on face. Applying a well-blended thin layer on the oily T-zone of your face can help reduce patchy makeup by day end. Incorporate this budget-friendly, mineral-based composition from Mother Nature for a clear, calm, radiant face.

