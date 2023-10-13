10 Rejuvenating Benefits of Multani Mitti for Dry Skin

There is no single factor that contributes to dry skin, but the problems that come along with dryness are plenty. People with dry skin often complain of itchiness, redness, peeling, and cracks. The good news is that combating dry skin problems is quite easy with multani mitti face packs. There are numerous benefits of multani mitti for dry skin — it calms the skin, soothes redness, and prevents itchiness to rejuvenate your skin. There are various ways to use multani mitti for dry skin and lock moisture into the skin to make it soft and supple. Besides soothing your skin, it can be used as a natural remedy to help you mitigate various skin challenges, including pigmentation, fine lines, redness, and wrinkles. A popular face pack additive, it works wonders to keep your skin soft and nourished. Let’s explore the multani mitti benefits for dry skin so that you can have flawless skin without exposing your skin’s protective barrier to any harsh chemicals.

What Is Multani Mitti?

Multani mitti, also called Fuller’s Earth, is an absorbent clay that mainly consists of calcium montmorillonite ( 1 ). It’s a go-to skincare remedy for attaining soft and radiant skin. You can benefit from its absorptive properties that help soak moisture to keep your skin oil-free and moist. Using multani mitti can cleanse your skin deeply to enhance your natural glow and beauty. Mainly cultivated in Pakistan, it has become a popular skincare essential that can be readily found in most Indian households. In India, it’s cultivated in Rajasthan, however, the cleansing properties of multani mitti are recognized worldwide.

Top 3 Multani Mitti Benefits for Dry Skin

1. Helps Cleanse the Skin Gently

Multani mitti is gentle on the skin and doesn’t strip away the natural oils. It is an absorbent and can be used to cleanse dry skin without exposing it to harsh additives ( 1 ).

2. Can Help Soothe Irritated Skin

Multani mitti has been proven to calm irritated and inflamed skin ( 2 ). The calming properties of multani mitti help destress skin, leaving it cool and relaxed.

3. Can Make Skin Radiant

Multani mitti helps remove dead skin cells gently ( 2 ). You can use it to dissolve dead skin and toxins to get radiant and glowing skin.

10 Refreshing Multani Mitti Face Packs for Dry Skin

1. Honey, Yogurt, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

Honey possesses antimicrobial properties that help keep the skin plump and reduce the appearance of wrinkles ( 3 ). Yogurt boosts skin’s elasticity and refines its natural texture ( 4 ). Lemon juice eases oxidative stress to prevent the premature aging of the skin ( 5 ). Using this face pack can minimize the appearance of saggy skin to keep dull skin youthful and plump.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of yogurt

A few drops of lemon juice

Steps to Follow:

Mix honey and yogurt in a bowl.

Add a few drops of lemon juice to it and mix well.

Add multani mitti to this mixture to make a smooth paste.

Massage your face in a circular motion.

Wash your face and apply this mixture on a dry or damp face.

Leave it for 30-35 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Follow up with moisturizer and sunscreen to lock in the moisture.

2. Banana, Rose Petals, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

The antioxidant properties of bananas protect the skin from free radical damage, thereby promoting healthy skin ( 6 ). Rose petal extracts feature antioxidant properties, which are highly effective in easing skin inflammation and allergies ( 7 ). Coffee acts as a moisturizer to ease dryness and revive dry skin to keep it moist and dewy ( 8 ). Using this face pack can give your skin a rejuvenated appearance, leaving it smooth and supple.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

1 tablespoon of banana peel powder

2 tablespoons of rose water

Half a teaspoon of coffee

Steps to Follow:

Mix banana peel powder, multani mitti, and coffee in a container.

Add rose water to the mixture and mix well.

Apply on a cleansed face and leave for half an hour.

Wash off with cold water.

Follow it up with a moisturizer to lock in the moisture.

3. Oats, Rose Water, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

Oats feature anti-inflammatory properties and help treat acne, redness, and other skin infections ( 9 ). Rose water can be used to treat sunburns and skin damage caused by excessive UV exposure ( 7 ). Cucumber helps treat skin discoloration to even out your skin complexion ( 10 ). Using this multani mitti face pack can soothe the damage caused by sun exposure besides keeping acne formations under check to give you a healthy skin tone.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

2 teaspoons of oats

2 teaspoons of rose water

1-2 cucumber slices

Steps to Follow:

Mix oats, multani mitti, and rose water in a bowl.

Crush cucumber slices and add to the mixture.

Mix properly to form a smooth paste.

Wash your face with cold water and apply this paste on a damp or dry face.

Let the mixture stay on your face for 30-35 minutes.

Wash off with cold water and follow it up with your skincare routine.

4. Yogurt, Aloe Vera, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

Yogurt helps maintain skin’s elasticity and helps you attain plump and soft skin ( 4 ). Aloe vera gel has a moisturizing effect that helps renew the natural texture of the skin ( 11 ). Using this mask can make your skin youthful-looking and radiant.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

2 teaspoons of yogurt

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Steps to Follow:

Mix multani mitti, yogurt, and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Apply this mixture to your face and let it sit there for 25-30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold or lukewarm water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

5. Aloe Vera Gel, Turmeric, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

Aloe vera helps in moisturizing the face and helps in treating wounds ( 11 ). Turmeric is an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from various infections and allergies ( 12 ). The infusion of coffee and lemon juice makes it highly effective for maintaining the suppleness of your skin. Using this mask can keep your skin strong and healthy.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of coffee

4 drops of lemon juice

Steps to Follow:

Mix aloe vera gel, turmeric powder, and coffee in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and multani mitti to the mixture and form a thick paste.

Make a smooth paste and apply to your face after washing it properly.

Leave the mixture for 20 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen to seal the nourishment.

6. Grapeseed Oil, Papaya, And Multani Mitti Pack

Grapeseed oil is enriched with bioactive components that work effectively in preventing skin aging, controlling sebum production, and strengthening skin’s elasticity ( 13 ). The addition of papaya makes this face pack suitable for minimizing the appearance of pigmentation and wrinkles to give it a refreshed and radiant appearance ( 14 ). The infusion of rose water makes this a perfect homemade face pack to treat the damage caused by UV exposure ( 7 ).

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

1 teaspoon of grapeseed oil

2 teaspoons of mashed papaya

2 teaspoons of rose water

Steps to Follow:

Mix grapeseed oil and mashed papaya in a bowl.

Add multani mitti and rose water to the mixture and form a thick paste.

Apply on a thoroughly cleansed face and let it stay on your skin for 25-30 minutes.

Wash off with cold water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

7. Green Tea, Honey, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

Green tea extracts have proven to enhance skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles to make your complexion radiant and glossy ( 15 ). With the cleansing properties of honey, this mask tends to your skin gently and keeps the moisture locked in, leaving it youthful.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

2 teaspoons of green tea

1 teaspoon of honey

Steps to Follow:

Take green tea and multani mitti and mix well.

Add honey to form a thick paste.

Apply on a cleansed face and leave it for 20-25 minutes.

Wash off with cold water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen to complete the skincare routine.

8. Rice Water And Multani Mitti Face Pack

Rice water is an anti-aging agent that keeps your skin smooth and helps diminish signs of aging ( 16 ). The addition of yogurt makes this face mask a great pick for retaining the bounce and plumpness of your skin. You can use it once a week to give your skin a youthful-looking complexion.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

3 teaspoons of rice water

1 teaspoon of yogurt

Steps to Follow:

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add rice water to form a thick paste.

Apply on a thoroughly cleansed face and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

Wash off with cold water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen to complete the skincare routine.

9. Mint Leaves, Lemon Juice, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

The calming properties of mint leaves help relax facial muscles to reduce the signs of fatigue and stress ( 17 ). The anti-aging benefits of lemon juice work wonders to diminish the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. So, you can use this face mask to destress your skin all day long.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

Half a cup of crushed mint leaves

Half a teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of water

Steps to Follow:

Take multani mitti in a container.

Add crushed mint leaves, some water, and lemon juice to form an even paste.

Cleanse your face and apply the paste evenly.

Leave it for 20-25 minutes.

Wash off with cold water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen afterward.

10. Milk Cream, Orange Peel Powder, And Multani Mitti Face Pack

Milk proteins help combat acne, heal skin wounds, and other skin disorders ( 18 ). Orange peel powder can help alleviate skin allergies and redness to maintain the natural tone and health of your skin ( 19 ). The moisturizing properties of aloe vera gel renew skin texture and keep it plump and hydrated.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of multani mitti

3 teaspoons of milk cream

2 teaspoons of orange peel powder

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Steps to Follow:

Take multani mitti and orange peel powder in a bowl.

Add milk cream and aloe vera gel to form a thick paste.

Apply on a cleansed face and leave it for 20 minutes.

Wash off with cold water.

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen to get the best results.

Precautions to Take While Using Multani Mitti on Your Skin

Use rose water to combat the drying effects of multani mitti.

Avoid using multani mitti everyday.

Don’t keep multani mitti on your face for more than 30 minutes.

Conclusion

Traditional remedies are quite popular in skincare routines. However, the benefits of multani for dry skin make it a favorite for all the right reasons. Besides infusing a calming sensation, multani mitti protects your skin from various infections and disorders. It can be used to prepare effective face masks at home by adding other nourishing ingredients. You can boost your skin health and enhance your skincare regime by including multani mitti in your skincare routine. Happy glowing!

