Prajakta Koli’s Skincare Secrets: 4 Key Takeaways from the Influencer’s Regime

Prajakta Koli, aka Mostlysane, is all happy and glowing in her recent wedding pictures. The Mismatched star got married recently to her long-term boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. The Youtuber and actress grabbed all the spotlight with her gorgeous outfit and overall look. Prajakta has a huge fan following and often shares tips related to skincare, haircare, etc., on her social media handles. She is a huge fan of DIY skincare hacks, and her go-to beauty hacks are highly relatable. Let’s take a look at Prajakta Koli’s beauty secrets that keep her skin beautiful and glowing!

Prajakta Koli’s Go-to Beauty Tips for Healthy And Glowing Skin

Homemade Face Pack

There is an amazing homemade face pack that the content creator raves about. She prepares the face pack by mixing gram flour (besan) with turmeric, yogurt, and honey and calls it the “best scrub” she has ever used in her life. She added that one can also replace rice flour with chickpea flour to get a natural glow on their skin.

Drink Lots of Water

In one of the RealtalkTuesday videos, the YouTube star shared that there was a time when she used to feel that one needs to use luxe products to get healthy skin. But later on, she realized that with simple things, people can easily maintain their skin health. She shared that she keeps herself hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Prajakta also revealed that she splashes cold water on her face throughout the day.

Drinking water is known to improve hydration levels in the body, remove toxins, and improve the condition of dry skin — it is important to stay hydrated not just for your skin but for overall health ( 1 ).

Keep Moving

The 31-year-old actress also revealed that she works out regularly to stay fit and keep her skin flawless.

Working out regularly benefits the skin in many ways: it helps improve blood circulation, improve skin moisture, flush out toxins, and act as a stress reliever ( 2 ). Prajakta makes sure to work out regularly, which could be the reason why her skin shines beautifully.

Follow a Sleep Cycle

Prajakta laid emphasis on following a healthy sleep cycle to boost skin health. When we get proper sleep, our body is able to promote cell regeneration, produce collagen, and reduce inflammation. A lack of sleep is known to affect skin health negatively by showing signs of early aging and reduced skin barrier function ( 3 ).

So the next time you want to miss your beauty sleep — know that your sleep is important.

Prajakta Koli’s has a “Less is more” approach towards skincare. Moreover, her tips are easy to incorporate into one’s regime to improve skin texture. Drinking water, getting proper sleep, and working out are some of the very basic things one should do not just for their skin and hair but also for their overall health. She also regularly indulges in homemade hair and face packs and claims they work wonders on her!

