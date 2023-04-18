11 Simple and Safe Answers to How to Remove Fake Tan

Remember the salon mistreatment that badly tanned Emma (played by Anne Hathaway) in the Bride Wars ( 1 )? It was an unfortunate accident and left Emma wondering on how to remove fake tan.

Fake tan has been a hot trend. You may look out for a darker, metallic shade of skin tone for a particular occasion. After a visit to your favorite salon, you undergo artificial tanning. God forbid but what happens if you end up like Emma? Even when you go for the best artificial tan, the gradual peeling may well leave you with unwanted streaks. You will be occupied with one thought only - how to get rid of fake tan. You may want to try out a fake tan; but you must also be aware of the right guide on its proper removal. The consequences of improper removal could be harsh.

Read on to learn more on how to get fake tan off.

What Is a Fake Tan?

It is the artificial process of tanning your skin without being exposed to the sun. You need to use external agents like creams, sprays or self-tanning products to cause tan on the extreme outer layer of your skin ( 2 ).

The fake tanning products contain 2 to 5% dihydroxyacetone in the product; it is colorless ( 2 ). When applied, amino acids present on your skin react to form melanoidins. It is a brown compound. Interestingly, dihydroxyacetone continues to react with your skin and starts forming the tanned color even after about 2 to 3 hours and continues for the next 1 to 3 days.

Fake tan comes out naturally as the dead cells come off or are replaced by new cells. ( 2 ). Now that you know what fake tan is, let us look at how to get fake tan off.

11 Easy and Effective Ways to Remove a Fake Tan At Home

Life cannot wait for things to happen; if that’s true for you then you might not wish to wait for the fake tan to get removed naturally. That’s why we have put up eleven easy ways that may save you from worrying about how to remove fake tan. All of these eleven ways are super-effective but for the best results, you need to be consistent.

1. Get the Right Self-Tan Removal Products

If you want to find a solution for your fake tan then there are a good number of products that you can pick up. However, it might not be a good idea to trust every available product. So take your time out to find the verified ones. Also, conduct a patch test to ensure its suitability for your skin.

2. Trust Baby Oils

When it comes to skincare there’s no alternative to a trusted product and baby oil tops the chart. Since they are made for infants and kids you can be sure about zero harmful components, suffice to say they are suitable for your skin. So, if you have been worrying over how to remove fake tan off your skin then grab one of your favorite baby oils! Apply baby oil and allow it to rest on your skin for about half an hour. It softens the skin. After that take a warm shower and rub your skin with an exfoliating mitt, it removes the fake tan ( 5 ).

3. Try Exfoliating with an Organic Body Scrub

Exfoliating is a great way to remove dead cells. Since fake tan is nothing but a layer of intentionally tanned skin composed of dead cells, exfoliation works for it as well. However, make sure you are using a natural exfoliator like sugar ( 6 ), or a good mix of regular table salt and coffee powder. Sugar scrub is quite a popular scrub when it comes to organic and homemade scrubs and you can trust it for removing a fake tan.

Method:

You would need ½ cup of sugar and 1/4 th cup of olive oil in a glass bowl. You can use coconut oil as well.

cup of olive oil in a glass bowl. You can use coconut oil as well. Mix them well and apply the mixture on your skin with a washcloth ( 6 ).

). Massage the area gently and sprinkle some lukewarm water while scrubbing and then wash with regular water.

These are the essential steps for removing fake tan using an organic body scrub.

4. Take Out Time for a Steam Bath

You may already know that steam baths are great for deep cleansing. Besides great relaxation, steam baths soften skin, unclog the pores to release trapped impurities and deeply clean skin ( 7 ). If you don’t have a steam bath facility at home then you can just increase the temperature of your geyser and enjoy a really warm shower. Close the windows to create a similar ambience. As your skin soaks the warm water and steam, the pores open up and the dead skin loosens too. You can use a gentle exfoliator or homemade exfoliator and scrub your skin well. Wash off nicely to remove fake tan from your skin. It is also great for softening and smoothening skin.

5. Enjoy your Time in a Swimming Pool

The chlorine present in swimming pool waters is often a cause of worry because it may damage your skin and hair. Funnily enough, this very chlorine can react with the fake tan on your skin and lighten it ( 7 ). It may not completely wash it off or remove the fake tan but it can certainly lighten it. If you got self-tanned then get ready to spend some time in the pool, enjoy swimming and stop worrying about how to get rid of fake tan instantly. However, ensure there is a gap of some days between creating the tan and entering the swimming pool otherwise the chlorine may react adversely and cause unwanted skin issues.

6. Apply Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a great natural source of malic acid and acetic acid ( 7 ). These components are known to be amazingly effective in exfoliating skin. So, when you use apple cider vinegar on your fake-tanned skin, make sure you use a thin cotton pad for application. Then gently massage it with the pad and allow the skin to absorb it for some minutes. Wash the area with regular water. It exfoliates the skin and removes the dead cells and thus your fake tan also gets removed.

7. Trust the Baking Soda in your Kitchen

There are several ways in which you can use baking soda for removing your fake tan. The best part is that it’s readily available in your kitchen and the ingredients that may be used along with it are also common kitchen items. You can use a paste of baking soda and water. This is suitable for all skin types. Use baking soda with lemon juice or a paste of baking soda and coconut oil if you have sensitive skin. The baking soda clears the fake tan while coconut oil will keep the skin moisturized. The process of using the three pastes is the same. You can apply any of the paste, leave it on your skin for some time and then wash it with regular water.

As you apply the paste, it oxygenates, and as you rub the skin it exfoliates the surface, taking off the fake tan.

8. Let Lemon Juice do the Wonders

The citric acid content in lemon is a great way to de-tan your skin. As you know lemon is a rich source of citric acid, you may use it for lightening your skin tone, removing tan or dealing with pigmentations as well ( 7 ). You can apply raw lemon on the tanned area; take a slice of a freshly cut lemon and rub on the fake tanned surface, leave the lemon juice on the skin and wash it after some time. You have exfoliated skin free from fake tan. However, if you have any cut in the tanned area or nearby then it would be best to avoid lemon juice. The juice may enter through the cut and cause a severe burning sensation.

9. Take the Help of your Toothpaste

Are you surprised? Don’t be, since this humble ingredient can save you from worrying about how to remove fake tan. Make sure you are using a whitening toothpaste; it contains sodium bicarbonate that reacts with your tan and exfoliates the skin. So, take a squeeze of whitening toothpaste and apply it all over the area that you want to treat. Leave the paste on the skin for about ten minutes and then wash it off while gently rubbing the area in circular motions. Take a clean and dry towel and pat dry the area.

10. Use a Quality Hair Removal Cream

When you remove body hair, it cleans the extreme outer layer of the skin as well. Hence you can use this technique for removing fake tan as well. However, most hair-removing creams may contain irritating agents. So carefully go through the composition of the creams and pick the ones without such agents. Apply it like you usually do while removing hair. Besides containing chemicals, hair removal creams also contain oils. While the chemicals exfoliate the tanned skin, the oils soothe it. Thus, you have a safe way of removing a fake tan!

11. Yet to Try Gram Flour?

The best remedies seem to have a humble origin and are readily available. That’s true for gram flour. It’s a go-to remedy for several beauty and skincare issues. If you are worried about how to take off fake tan at home then you must try gram flour. It is friendly to your skin and effective for removing tan from the skin; whether it is a natural tan or a fake tan. So, take some gram flour in a glass bowl and put in a few drops of lemon and some curd. Mix them well to form a fine paste and apply on the fake tan. Let it rest for a while and then massage it gently before washing it with regular water.

Conclusion:

Getting tanned artificially is more often than not circumstantial. We may want to remove them as soon as the purpose is over. If you ever are in a situation where you end up asking how to remove fake tan, you may try the above remedies. These are verified and often suggested by experts so they are safe to try and effective. Just ensure that you use them at your discretion and according to your skin type.

