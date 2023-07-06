Safflower Oil for Skin: Benefits And How to Use It Effectively

Safflower oil is known to have a variety of health benefits and hence is commonly used in cooking. People are now starting to see the benefits of using safflower oil for skin as well. It is now being used widely as a body oil and as an essential oil. It is one ingredient that is highly underrated in the skincare world despite its ultra-hydrating properties. This oil has antifungal and antimicrobial properties which makes it ideal for skincare. Safflower oil can also be an excellent emollient. It also has antioxidant properties that help reduce signs of aging and deal with hyperpigmentation ( 1 ), ( 2 ). When it comes to fighting acne, you may commonly hear of using salicylic acid, retinol, or benzoyl. However, one natural ingredient that works wonders for acne is safflower oil. It has been an extensively used natural ingredient for treating acne given its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Let us know all about the various benefits of using safflower oil for the skin and ways to use it.

What Is Safflower Oil?

The plant, Carthamus tinctorius is a plant that is used to produce safflower oil. The seeds of this plant are used in order to extract oil. The Carthamus tinctorius is commonly found in the East Asian region, the western parts of North America, and Egypt. The seeds may be cold pressed or they may use traditional solvent extraction procedures to extract safflower oil. It has a very mild flavor because of which it is a common ingredient in the culinary world.

Being rich in antioxidants and other nutrients, safflower oil is now being used worldwide for various skin care purposes. Safflower oil is a rich source of linoleic acid which makes it an excellent ingredient to use for your skin. Safflower was originally planted for its blossoms, which were used to make red and yellow colors for food and clothes. In today's time, however, the plant is mostly produced for its oil, which, like olive and avocado oil, is widely used in cooking. It's also good for your skin since it's high in fatty acids, which keep your skin plump and nourished.

Top 5 Amazing Benefits of Safflower Oil for Skin

Safflower oil is known to be a rich source of Vitamin E and antimicrobial properties which makes it an effective skincare ingredient. It's used for a wide range of reasons in the skincare world and here are some of them for you to consider using safflower oil for your skin.

1. Helps Treat Various Skin Infections

Safflower oil comes with anti-inflammatory properties which make it an effective treatment method for skin infections ( 3 ). Moreover, it can also prove to be beneficial in speeding the wound-healing process ( 4 ).

2. Has Antimicrobial Effects

Safflower oil is rich in antioxidants, antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial compounds ( 1 ). Using safflower oil can help fight bacterial as well as fungal infections and accelerate the wound-healing process. Research has shown that safflower water can be quite effective against bacteria like Bacillus Cereus and Bacillus subtilis which means that using this plant extract can be beneficial for your skin ( 5 ).

3. Helps Soothe Dry Skin

Safflower oil moisturizes and protects the skin. It improves skin hydration and reduces water loss ( 6 ). It is also believed that safflower oil can help regulate the skin barrier. Topically applying safflower oil to dry or irritated skin may help soothe it and give it a silky and smooth appearance.

4. It Has Nutritive Benefits

The safflower oil benefits for the skin are plenty and it is because it has a great nutritional value. It is often used in skincare products as an emollient ( 7 ). It is also a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids, linoleic acid, and oleic acid ( 3 ). The high linoleic acid concentration enhances the look of the skin. It also prevents skin from drying out and peeling ( 7 ). Linoleic acid includes vitamins D, A, K, and E . Vitamin E is beneficial for skin health. Safflower oil treats essential fatty acid deficits and soothes irritated and abraded skin ( 7 ).

5. It Has Antioxidant Properties

Safflower oil is an excellent source of carotenoids, polyphenols, flavonoids, and chlorophylls. These have antioxidant properties that are beneficial for the skin ( 1 ). These antioxidant qualities aid in the prevention of damage caused by oxidative stress and enhance skin health. According to research, safflower oil-containing lotions may help in the reduction of photodamage and minimize the indications of skin aging ( 8 ).

How to Use Safflower Oil for Skin?

1. Safflower Oil for Treating Pimples

Because of its linoleic acid, safflower oil is recognized for enhancing skin texture and encouraging skin cell regeneration. Including it in your skincare routine can help enhance the health of your skin and fight acne ( 9 ).

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of safflower oil

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of oatmeal

Steps

In a mixing bowl, mix all the three ingredients well. Apply the oatmeal and safflower paste mixture on your face and let it dry for 10 -15 minutes. To remove the mask, scrub it off gently. Wash your face using cool water and pat dry. Apply some moisturizer.

2. Safflower oil for Dark Circles

Daily exposure to the sun, environmental damage, and other external factors all harm the skin and negatively impact its health. This damage becomes evident in the form of premature aging, dark circles, black patches, discoloration, and photodamage. Melanin inhibition can be achieved with safflower oil ( 3 ). It might help in lightening dark circles, blotches, and other discolorations.

Ingredients

3 - 4 drops of Safflower oil

Steps

Just before going to bed, dab a few drops of safflower oil around your eyes with your fingertips. The oil is an excellent under-eye serum. To speed up the skin-lightening process, you can apply it all over your face and follow it up with a regular bedtime skincare regimen.

3. Safflower Oil for Eczema

Eczema is a skin disorder that is characterized by itchiness and skin inflammation. Your skin barrier is significantly affected by this disorder and may even malfunction. Using emollients is among the most effective treatments apart from using topical anti-inflammatory medicine that is commonly prescribed for eczema. Safflower oil in this case may be helpful as it has been shown to increase the skin's protective barrier capacity. It is also anti-inflammatory and keeps the skin hydrated and away from dryness and peeling ( 8 ).

Ingredients

A few drops of safflower oil

Steps

Apply a small amount of safflower oil to the skin area which is affected by eczema one or two times a day and let the oil be absorbed fully. You can also use the oil at night and leave it on overnight.

5. Safflower Oil for Signs of Aging

Safflower oil is rich in linoleic acid which can be helpful for your skin and improve skin texture while encouraging cell regeneration. It may be a good idea to include safflower oil in your skincare routine in order to enhance your skin tone and improve overall skin health. The antioxidant qualities of the oil also aid in the reduction of aging indications such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

2 - 3 drops of safflower oil

Steps

Every night, use safflower oil by applying it to the face before going to bed. The next morning, wash your face with water. It can also be used as a mix along with essential oils such as lavender or tea tree oil.

Safflower oil is a natural ingredient and is generally non-toxic and is safe to use topically. It is commonly used as an ingredient in suntan lotions, moisturizers, and other skincare materials. It is frequently used to treat inflamed skin. However, animal research found that undiluted safflower oil may cause minor skin irritation ( 7 ). Hence, a patch test should be performed to check for any adverse or allergic skin responses.

Conclusion

Safflower oil is a plant-based oil that is commonly used in cooking; however, safflower oil for the skin can do wonders. Safflower oil benefits your skin greatly and hence is used in various cosmetic products. It keeps your skin hydrated and well moisturized. Along with this it has healing properties and helps treat acne. It can be a very good alternative to moisturizers as well given its antimicrobial and hydrating properties. Applying and using the oil is also fairly simple and can be done on a daily basis for effective results. It also has close to no side effects and hence may be your go-to option as a natural emollient.

