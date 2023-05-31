Tea Tree Oil for Rosacea Relief: An Effective Natural Approach

Rosacea is a skin condition that has posed a relentless challenge to the skincare community. However, amongst the plethora of treatments available, there exists one effective antidote that's waiting to be unleashed – using tea tree oil for rosacea relief ( 1 ). Utilized for centuries by Australian natives, the tea tree possesses the most powerful and remarkable healing properties. In today's world, science and nature have merged to demonstrate the potential that tea tree oil bears when it comes to alleviating the symptoms of rosacea. In this article, we will delve into what rosacea is, how to use tea tree oil on the face, and the factors to consider before you use tea tree oil on your skin.

What is Rosacea?

Rosacea is a chronic skin condition that generally affects the face, causing it to look flushed, become red, and develop small, swollen blood vessels. It commonly affects individuals that have fair or light skin and are over the age of 30 ( 2 ). Though its exact cause and mechanism remain unknown, it is believed to stem from a combination of hereditary and environmental factors and is presumed to involve inflammation and anomalies of the blood vessels in the face.

The symptoms of rosacea may differ and can range from mild to severe, including persistent redness, pimples or bumps, visible blood vessels, and burning or stinging of the affected areas ( 3 ). There are a few factors that are known to trigger flare-ups such as stress, exposure to the sun, alcohol, change in temperature, and the consumption of certain types of food. Although a cure has not been discovered yet, there are different types of treatments that are known to help manage the symptoms. They can include oral medications, topical creams, laser therapy, and modifications to one's lifestyle to avoid triggers and protect the skin. For individuals who are presumed to be suffering from rosacea, it is recommended that they consult a dermatologist and get a proper diagnosis and an appropriate form of treatment.

Is Tea Tree Oil Good for Rosacea?

With superior antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, tea tree oil is commonly used to treat a variety of skin disorders. Although it may work to reduce the symptoms of most people with rosacea, individuals need to be cautious before applying tea tree oil. Rosacea is a complicated disorder, and individuals experience it differently. The use of tea tree oil for rosacea is specifically supported by limited scientific research as there is a possibility for it to irritate the skin, especially if it is applied without diluting or in large quantities, which could make the symptoms worsen.

Tea tree oil should always be diluted with a carrier oil and a patch test must be executed on a small area of skin. However, it is critical to confer with a medical expert to develop an appropriate treatment plan that is customized to your skin type and medical background.

How to Use Tea Tree Oil for Rosacea – 10 Natural Treatment Methods

1. Tea Tree Oil And Coconut Oil Facial Cleanser

Things needed:

Advertisement

5 to 6 drops of tea tree oil

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

A small clean bottle or container

Method:

Add the tea tree oil and the coconut oil to the clean container. Close it and shake it well to ensure it is completely mixed. Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser that is fragrance-free. Using a cotton pad of your fingertips, apply a small amount of the tea tree oil mixture to your face. Be gentle with the application and massage in circular motions for a minute or two. Rinse off the tea tree oil mixture with lukewarm water. Pat your face dry with a soft towel. Use this as frequently as desired or repeat it one to two times daily.

Benefits:

Reduces inflammation ( 1 )

) Fights bacteria ( 4 )

) Moisturizes the skin ( 5 )

) Soothes the skin ( 6 )

2. Tea Tree Oil Spot Treatment

Things needed:

1 to 2 drops of tea tree oil

A clean cotton ball or cotton swab

Method:

Cleanse your face with a mild and fragrance-free cleanser. Pat your face dry with a soft towel. Dip a cotton ball or swab into a drop or two of tea tree oil. Directly apply the tea tree oil to the affected areas on your face. Do this gently and without any pressure. Leave it on for a few hours. You can even leave it on overnight if you prefer. Rinse your face with cold water after the mentioned period of time. Repeat this treatment daily or whenever needed. If you have dry skin, do not over-apply this as it can dry out the skin even more.

Benefits:

Advertisement

Soothes the skin ( 6 )

) Reduces redness ( 7 )

) Reduces inflammation ( 1 )

3. Tea Tree Oil Moisturizer

Things needed:

3 to 4 drops of tea tree oil

1 tablespoon of a gentle and fragrance-free moisturizer

Method:

Add the tea tree oil and moisturizer to the palm of your hand. Mix them together well until it's entirely blended. Apply this mixture to your face, focusing on the areas that are affected. Massage it into your skin until it is completely absorbed. Use this moisturizer twice every day, in the morning and the right.

Benefits:

Alleviates inflammation ( 1 )

) Reduces redness ( 7 )

) Hydrates the skin ( 8 )

) Soothes the skin ( 6 )

) Reduces dryness and irritation ( 8 )

4. Tea Tree Oil Cooling Face Mist

Things needed:

9 to 10 drops of tea tree oil

½ cup of distilled water

A small spray bottle

Method:

Add the tea tree oil and distilled water to the spray bottle. Close the cap tightly and shake it well. Ensure that the ingredients have been mixed. Spray the cool mist on your face whenever you feel like you need a bit of refreshing energy. Gently pat it on your skin with your fingertips. You can also allow it to air dry if you prefer. Use this cooling mist whenever you require it throughout the day.

Benefits:

Reduces inflammation ( 1 )

) Soothes the skin ( 6 )

5. Tea Tree Oil Steam Treatment

Things needed:

Advertisement

5 to 6 drops of tea tree oil

Boiling water

A large bowl or a basin

Large towel or clean sheet

Method:

Boil some water and cautiously pour it into a basin or a large bowl. Add 5 to 6 drops of tea tree oil to the boiling water. Place your face above the basin or bowl, allowing it to come in contact with the steam. Ensure that there is enough distance between the bowl and your face so that you do not burn yourself. Trap the steam by covering your head and the bowl with a towel or sheet. Allow the steam to envelop your face for about 10 minutes. Close your eyes and relax during this time. Once done, gently pat your face dry with a soft towel. Repeat this treatment at least once or twice a week.

Benefits:

Soothes inflammation ( 1 )

) Reduces redness ( 7 )

) Calms the skin ( 9 )

6. Tea Tree Oil, Honey, And Yogurt Face Mask

Things needed:

2 to 3 drops of tea tree oil

1 tablespoon of raw honey

1 to 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt

A small bowl

Method:

Add the tea tree oil, raw honey, and plain yogurt to a small bowl. Mix the ingredients until they are well combined. Apply the mixture to your face evenly. Stay away from the eye area. Let the mask sit on your face for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water once done. Pat your face dry with a soft towel. Apply a gentle and fragrance-free moisturizer for hydration. Use this face mask at least once or twice a week.

Benefits:

Advertisement

Reduces inflammation ( 1 )

) Soothes affected areas ( 6 )

) Moisturizes the skin ( 10 )

) Gently exfoliates ( 11 )

) Reduces redness ( 7 )

7. Tea Tree Oil Toner

Things needed:

10 drops of tea tree oil

½ cup of distilled water

Spray bottle or an airtight container

Method:

Add the tea tree oil and distilled water to a spray bottle or airtight container. Shake it well to ensure the ingredients are properly mixed. Use a gentle cleanser to cleanse your face. Pat it dry with a soft and clean towel. Spritz the toner onto a cotton pad and gently apply it to your face while focusing on the affected areas. Allow the toner to dry on your skin. Once it has dried, apply a gentle and fragrance-free moisturizer. Use this toner once or twice a day.

Benefits:

Soothes inflammation ( 1 )

) Reduces redness ( 7 )

8. Tea Tree Oil Cold Compress

Things needed:

4 to 5 drops of tea tree oil

1 cup of cold water

Clean towel or washcloth

Method:

Add the tea tree oil to the cold water. Mix it well. Submerge the towel or washcloth in the solution and allow it to soak. Wring out the excess liquid. Place the cold compress over the affected areas on your face. Leave it on for about 15 minutes. Relax during the process. Repeat this several times a day or when and as needed.

Benefits:

Reduces inflammation ( 1 )

) Soothes the skin ( 6 )

) Gives a cooling effect

9. Tea Tree Oil And Green Tea Face Pack

Things needed:

Advertisement

1 green tea bah

1 cup of hot water

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of ground oatmeal

Method:

Grind the oatmeal into a fine powder. Soak the green tea bag in hot water for a couple of minutes. Remove the tea bag and let the brewed tea cool down. Add the cooled green tea, tea tree oil, honey, and ground oatmeal to a bowl. Mix it well until it forms a paste. Ensure there are no lumps. Apply the mixture to your face. Avoid the eyes and under the eyes. Let the mixture sit on your face for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Pat your skin dry with a soft towel. Use this face pack once a week.

Benefits:

Reduces inflammation ( 1 )

) Alleviates redness ( 7 )

) Minimizes irritation ( 7 )

) Promotes calm skin ( 12 )

) Controls acne ( 1 )

10. Tea Tree Oil And Witch Hazel Soothing Gel

Things needed:

5 to 6 drops of tea tree oil

2 tablespoons of witch hazel

Aloe vera gel

Small bowl

Method:

Add the tea tree oil and witch hazel to a bowl. Mix it well until combined. Add aloe vera gel into the mixture and blend it all together. Apply a thin layer of this soothing and calming gel to the affected areas of your face. Gently massage it into your skin until its absorbed. Do not apply too much pressure. Leave it on for a few hours. If you prefer you can leave it on overnight. Rinse it off with cool water. Pat it dry with a soft and clean towel. Use this treatment once or twice daily.

Benefits:

Advertisement

Reduces inflammation ( 1 )

) Soothes the skin ( 6 )

) Tightens the skin ( 13 )

) Reduces redness ( 7 )

Things to Consider Before Using Tea Tree Oil on Your Skin

Before you begin using tea tree toil on your skin, there are a few essential elements that you need to take into consideration. While it comes with an array of potential benefits, it is crucial that you are also aware of its possible side effects. Here are some key points for you to understand how to use it safely:

1. Diluted solution: Always dilute tea tree oil before using it on the skin. In its natural form, tea tree oil is extremely potent and can be harsh, inducing irritation or allergies. Combine it with any carrier oil like jojoba or coconut oil in a proportion of 1 to 2 drops of tea tree oil for every tablespoon of carrier oil.

2. Patch test: A patch test is undoubtedly necessary before you apply tea tree oil to your face. Take a small quantity of diluted tea tree oil and apply it to a small portion of your inner arm. Leave it there for 24 hours. If you encounter any discomfort or negative reactions like itching, redness, or irritation, you should not use tea tree oil for rosacea or apply it to your skin.

3. Skin type: Tea tree oil can be too intense if you have sensitive or dry skin. It is best to get the opinion of a dermatologist in these circumstances.

4. Allergy: There is a possibility that some individuals are allergic to tea tree oil. If you have previously been diagnosed with an allergy to plants from the Myrtaceae family which includes eucalyptus and cloves, you should stay away from tea tree oil or get guidance from a medical professional.

5. Correct application: Excessive or prolonged use of tea tree oil may lead to your skin becoming very sensitive. It is also possible for you to develop an allergic reaction if you use it more often than recommended. To minimize the risk of this happening, use tea tree oil for rosacea sparingly and as a spot treatment. Avoid using it on large areas of your body.

Advertisement

6. Medicine interactions: Tea tree oil has been known to interact with medicines such as antibiotics, antifungal drugs, and immunosuppressants. If you consume any of these medications on a regular basis, it's best to consult a healthcare specialist before using tea tree oil on your skin.

7. Avoid using it if you're pregnant or breastfeeding: Individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid or use tea tree oil cautiously. There is very little research on the extent of its safety during these periods so it's best to check with your healthcare provider before doing so.

8. Quality: Always purchase tea tree oil from a reputable source, and ensure that it is unadulterated and of high quality.

9. Storage: Store tea tree oil in a cool, dark place and keep it tightly sealed, Don't store it in spots that have direct sunlight or heat. This will maintain its potency.

Conclusion:

Tea tree oil holds the power and promise to be one of the best natural remedies for rosacea. With its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, it functions as a delicate yet powerful tool in battling the signs of redness and acne-like symptoms, making tea tree oil for rosacea an ideal choice. From age-old practices to the studies of modern science, its effectiveness has become evident. However, it is important to use it cautiously and to confirm how compatible it is with your skin type. It is nonetheless a great idea to seek professional advice which helps to enhance the outcome from any natural treatment like this.

Sources:

1. Treatment of rosacea with herbal ingredients.

https://europepmc.org/article/med/16468289

2. Epidemiology of rosacea

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0151963811700874

3. Rosacea: a Clinical Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5134688/

4. Skin soothers: herbal relief for acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and more

https://go.gale.com/ps/i.do?id=GALE%7CA324069388&sid=googleScholar&v=2.1&it=r&linkaccess=abs&issn=0405668X&p=AONE&sw=w&userGroupName=tel_oweb&isGeoAuthType=true&aty=geo

5. Chemical composition and health benefits of coconut oil: an overview

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jsfa.10870

6. Volatile chemical emissions from essential oils with therapeutic claims

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11869-020-00941-4?fbclid=IwAR0KOXQTUrNoAX4yD9999cvaxh9nsWczTHD8Smpek-_1fCojxPBUxvqsLl0

7. Rosacea

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1542-2011.2011.00156.x

8. A Guide to the Ingredients and Potential Benefits of Over-the-Counter Cleansers and Moisturizers for Rosacea Patients

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3168246/

9. Introduction to Essential Oils and Essential Oil Processing

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58954-7_5

10. Honey, a gift from nature to health and beauty: A review

https://search.informit.org/doi/abs/10.3316/INFORMIT.675599976696402

11. Comparison of the Physical and Microbiological Characteristics of Peel-off Face Mask Yogurt from Fresh Cow’s Milk and UHT Milk Fermented

https://eksakta.ppj.unp.ac.id/index.php/eksakta/article/view/289

12. Dermatologist Explains How to Reduce Redness on the Face

https://drbaileyskincare.com/pages/dermatologist-explains-how-to-reduce-redness-on-the-face

13. Anti-aging skincare: Science or Scam?

https://imperialbiosciencereview.com/2020/10/23/anti-aging-skincare-science-or-scam/