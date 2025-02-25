Overwashing to Skipping Moisturizer: Top 3 Acne-triggering Mistakes, According to a Dermatologist

Dealing with acne can be a nightmare for some people — pimples, whiteheads, red bumps, scarring, and redness are all a result of acne-prone skin. It's a commonly known fact that a good skincare routine can help people manage acne — but what does this routine actually entail? Here are some useful tips shared by Dermatologist Dr. Garekar to help curb the symptoms of acne. Let’s take a look at her insights below.

Dermatologist Addresses Top 3 Skincare Mistakes to Avoid If You Have Acne-prone Skin

Dr. Garekar has a massive fan following on Instagram and regularly shares valuable tips for skin care. Recently, she shared a post talking about mistakes to avoid when dealing with acne-prone skin, along with tips to deal with the condition. The renowned dermatologist not only unveiled the mistakes that contribute to acne but also explained the reasons behind them. Let's dive deep into this topic below:

Here Are the Mistakes She Pointed Out That Aggravate Acne

Overwashing Your Face

According to the skincare expert, washing the face two times a day (morning and night) is enough for almost all skin types. However, washing your face more than that can get rid of the natural oils that act as a barrier between skin and pollutants.

She stated in the post caption that skin contains natural oils, which help protect the skin from various irritants like dirt, bacteria, and makeup. Cleansing the skin way too much can strip it of its natural oils and make it more dry and irritated, as well as vulnerable to harmful irritants. She further stated that keeping the skin “too dry” when you have acne is not a “good approach.”

Wearing Makeup While Working Out

Dr. Garekar explained why wearing makeup is not a good thing to do when working out. She elaborated that it can trap sweat and clog pores and result in excessive sebum production, which can contribute to acne.

Skipping Moisturizer

People with oily and acne-prone skin often skip moisturizer, thinking they don’t need it. However, Dr. Garekar pointed out this mistake, saying, “Skipping moisturizer only causes your skin to overcompensate with more oil.” She advised people with acne-prone skin to use a lightweight and hydrating moisturizer to keep their skin well-hydrated. She further elaborated that using a moisturizer also “reduces the risk of irritation from any anti-acne products recommended to you.”

Acne and pimples are indeed painful, and managing them is not a cakewalk — however, by incorporating some simple tips into your skincare routine, you can inhibit the environment that causes breakouts. As suggested by Dr. Garekar, using a lightweight moisturizer, not over-cleansing your face, and removing makeup before you go for your exercise routine can help you get beautiful skin and bid adieu to acne.

