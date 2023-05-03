Blessing in a Bottle: Ways To Use Vinegar for Your Skin

Healthy skin exudes a radiating charm that’s hard to ignore but easy to achieve. Resolving skin issues can significantly control your hair issues as well; especially those that are triggered by scalp problems. The scalp covering your skull is skin too. So taking care of your skin and ensuring its good health may also tackle scalp issues. Great skin is also a marker of good health. Our kitchen is stacked with ingredients that can do wonders for our health. A healthy body reflects well on our skin, hair, nails, and overall persona. One such ingredient is vinegar. Let us explore the correct ways to use vinegar for your skin. Read on to learn about apple cider vinegar benefits for skin and how to use it optimally.

Apple Cider Vinegar: What Is It and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

For making the vinegar, yeast is added to apple juice which converts the sugar content of the juice into alcohol through fermentation. Further, bacteria act upon it to convert this alcohol into acetic acid which makes it sour with an intense smell. So, apple cider vinegar is fermented apple juice ( 1 ).

Over the years, apple cider vinegar has been a trusted home remedy for resolving several issues. Besides weight loss, apple cider vinegar skin benefits are also quite popular. When you are dealing with skin issues, it is important to address the root cause and treat it at its origin. Apple cider vinegar does that and more.

Apple Cider Vinegar is a Wonder Ingredient for Your Skin!

When we say that it’s great for your skin you may harbor doubts because of its strong and acidic smell. But we aren’t kidding! Using apple cider vinegar for face or for your skin can give you great results.

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties. It has citric, acetic, and malic acid and even polyphenols which support skin health. That’s what makes it a wonderful remedy! When you apply it on your skin it exfoliates the surface with organic acids and also balances the pH level of your skin ( 2 ).

15 Best Ways to Use Vinegar for Your Skin

There are numerous ways of using this vinegar for optimizing your skin’s health. Know the 15 most effective ways to use vinegar for your skin and rock the show!

1. Controls Hyperpigmentation

As you set out in the sun, despite sunscreen your skin gets exposed to the sun, pollution, and other environmental adverse conditions. As a result, your skin may get prone to hyperpigmentation. This common skin issue is unavoidable but it can be dealt with.

Hyperpigmentation is the occurrence of dark spots on the skin due to excess melanin production ( 3 ). It is often caused due to exposure to the sun. While a good number of products may promise to resolve this issue, most may end up causing more harm than good. So, let’s treat it at its origin – the production of more melanin. Malic acid is a great agent that can effectively reduce melanin production ( 3 ) and it’s present in apple cider vinegar. So, with consistent use, it lightens the brown spots on your skin and reduces hyperpigmentation with time. Remember to go slow with it because your skin, especially your facial skin is delicate.

Step 1: Take a clean non-metal bowl.

Step 2: Add apple cider vinegar in it and enough water to dilute it.

Step 3: Dip a cotton ball into the solution and dab it on your face. Focus more on the pigmented areas.

Step 4: Allow it to rest on your skin for about 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Do this a few times a day, for some days for better results.

2. Great Exfoliator

Exfoliation is a crucial skin ritual for that flawless look. Exfoliation, toning, and moisturization – are the three golden rules for radiating skin. Apple cider vinegar is an amazing skin exfoliator. Lactic, citric, and malic acids are some of the natural alpha hydroxyl acids which exfoliate skin like a pro, and apple cider vinegar contains them all ( 3 ). That’s not all; the caffeic acid in apple cider vinegar is great at repairing tissues and producing collagen as well. It makes your skin smoother and radiating.

Exfoliating isn’t enough; it must repair the tissues as well. Exfoliation brings up the underlying layer of the skin which makes it more prone to damage. So you must use something that simultaneously protects the skin; apple cider vinegar does that. You just need to use its diluted version; apple cider vinegar is acidic and can act adversely on your skin. So try apple cider vinegar to exfoliate because it’s a great exfoliator. Here’s how to use it for exfoliating your skin.

Step 1: Fill your bathtub with warm water and pour some apple cider vinegar into it.

Step 2: Get into the tub and be there for about 10 minutes or more, as long as you are comfortable.

Step 3: Allow your skin to absorb the diluted vinegar and try this as a routine to restore your skin pH.

3. Balancing Agent for Skin pH

Overuse of concentrated soaps can badly interfere with your skin’s pH level. It can initiate unwanted skin issues like irritation, roughness, and dryness or create patches on the skin. To counter this effect, you can use a diluted version of apple cider vinegar on your skin as a toner or pH balancer to remove dirt and minimize pores. However, please ensure you are using diluted apple cider vinegar; that’s a safer option. Using raw apple cider vinegar may cause skin burns.! It would be best to be sure about the best ways to use vinegar for your skin before using it.

Here are a few simple steps that you may follow to use apple cider vinegar for balancing skin pH:

Step 1: Take one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and two cups of water in a clean glass or ceramic container.

Step 2: Dip a cotton ball into the solution and apply it all over your skin.

Step 3: Allow your skin to absorb the solution for some time; ensure your skin has soaked it all.

Step 4: Rinse with regular water.

To ensure this works well for your skin try this for at least two to three days every week.

4. Relief from Sunburn

Sunburn may create skin irritation and inflammation for certain skin types. Apple cider vinegar contains anti-inflammatory compounds ( 2 ) that may act on such inflammation to minimize them. However, apple cider vinegar is a great exfoliator. So, it would be a bad idea to apply it on already damaged skin. If you are too keen on using apple cider vinegar for sunburn then you must dilute it well before applying the solution. Please be very cautious while applying and stop if you experience any hint of irritation. If you have sensitive skin, you need to be extra careful about it. Apple cider vinegar for rash and sunburn is a great remedy, so take some time out to use it properly.

Sunburn affects a wider area and to treat every inch of those areas, it would be really helpful if you use the bath method for treating it. Besides the bath method, you can also apply its diluted version directly on the most affected (visible) areas.

Step 1: Take a clean spray bottle and fill it with apple cider vinegar and dilute it well by adding enough water.

Step 2: Spray on the sunburnt area for the best result.

OR

Step 1: Take a clean vessel.

Step 2: Add apple cider vinegar and enough water to dilute it well.

Step 3: Dip a clean and soft cloth into the solution, squeeze it well to avoid dripping, and then dab it gently over the affected area.

Step 4: Allow your skin to absorb the solution; you can skip washing the area.

OR

Step 1: Pour some apple cider vinegar into your bathtub or your bucket before bath (if you are using a bucket).

Step 2: Get into the bathtub and be there for enough time to allow your skin to absorb the solution, if you are using a bucket then gently pour the water on yourself to allow the water to run down your body. Be slow and rub your body frequently to ensure your skin absorbs some of the solutions at least.

Step 4: Get out of the bathtub (if you are taking a bath using a bucket then stop pouring water) and pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

5. Free Skin from Tags

Skin tags are quite a common issue and it looks very odd. They are tiny flesh growths protruding from the skin’s surface. Skin tags grow in number as you age and are usually non-cancerous. Thankfully, you have a great remedy in your kitchen to get rid of them. While apple cider vinegar may not help in preventing them but can certainly remove them from your skin.

Apple cider vinegar is a rich source of acetic acid ( 4 ). As you apply its diluted version, over the area where you have skin tag(s), it will dry out the tag(s) and will eventually fall off. That’s how it works. So, always have a bottle of apple cider vinegar in your kitchen and know the right ways to use vinegar for your skin. Try this to get rid of skin tags and related skin growth issues.

Step 1: Take some apple cider vinegar in a clean glass bowl or container and dilute it well.

Step 2: Soak a cotton ball in the solution and place it on the skin tag(s) and secure it well with a tape.

Step 3: Allow your skin tag to soak the solution for about 10 to 15 minutes and then remove it.

Step 4: Wash the surface with lukewarm water and a mild soap.

Step 5: Allow the surface area to become dry; keep it uncovered.

Step 6: Repeat this step every day for at least two weeks.

6. Deals with Acne

Acne bursts are not a teenage skin issue anymore. Blame it on pollution or poor diet or a sedentary lifestyle, all of them and more are responsible for it. It is caused by bacteria residing inside your skin; pollution and other adverse conditions are what create a favorable ambiance for such bacteria to grow. Acne also develops when your skin pores get clogged with excess secreted oil, dirt, or dead skin cells. Apple cider vinegar works as a great cleansing agent that unclogs your pores, removes bacteria, and deep cleans your skin so that they don’t have a place to grow at all ( 5 ). Know the right ways to use vinegar for your skin to get rid of acne.

Apple cider vinegar for rash and acne works well and helps us get rid of them without any residue marks on our skin. You may try these steps:

Step 1 (if you have severe acne): Take 1/4th part of apple cider vinegar and 3/4th part of the water in a clean bowl.

Step 1 (if you have moderate acne): Take 1/5th part of apple cider vinegar and 4/5th part of the water in a clean container.

Step 1 (if you have sensitive skin): Take 1/6th part of apple cider vinegar and 5/6th part of water for the solution.

Step 2: Soak a cotton ball in the solution and apply it all over your face.

Step 3: Allow the solution to get soaked on your skin and then rinse with regular water.

Step 4: Pat your skin with a clean towel.

Please make it a point to use this routinely for the best results.

7. Treating Skin Infections

Fungal skin infections aren’t rare; they are very embarrassing and uncomfortable. If any skin infection has been bothering you then take some time out to treat your skin with apple cider vinegar. Bacterial and fungal growth are the primary reasons for skin infections. Apple cider vinegar is anti-bacterial and anti-fungal in nature that kills bacteria and yeast present on your skin.

To treat possible bacteria or fungal presence all over your body you can take a bath with it. Try this DIY bath solution.

Step 1: Fill your bathtub with clean water.

Step 2: Add some apple cider vinegar to it.

Step 3: Get into the tub and allow your body to soak up the solution for about 10 minutes.

Step 4: Come out and gently pat your entire body with a clean towel to ensure the solution doesn’t remain on your skin for long.

It would be best to consistently repeat this process once a week.

8. Treats Aging Spots

You might not be able to prevent aging but you can certainly deal with aging spots. Apple cider vinegar can also be used as a toner because it helps to tighten skin, lighten skin tone and free it from unwanted spots. Try this to treat your aging spots.

Step 1: Take any powder mask of your choice and add a tiny portion of apple cider vinegar.

Step 2: Mix them well, apply them on your spots, and leave them overnight.

Step 3: Rinse with water.

9. Frees Your Face from Toxins

Apple cider vinegar is a great cleanser. Regular use of this power ingredient can remove all toxins from your skin. However, remember to use its diluted version. Here’s how to use it correctly as a cleanser.

Step 1: Take one-fourth cup of lukewarm water in a clean non-metallic container.

Step 2: Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar into it.

Step 3: Take the solution, gently pat your skin with the solution and massage it nicely.

Step 4: Allow your skin to absorb the solution.

Step 5: Rinse off your face with regular or cold water.

10. Minimize Razor Bumps

They don’t just look odd but may even get scratched the next time you shave. So, it’s best to treat them as soon as possible. Try apple cider vinegar for it; you may follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Create a diluted apple cider vinegar solution with water.

Step 2: Dip a cotton ball and apply the wet cotton ball all over the surface area.

Step 3: Allow it to dry for a couple of minutes.

Take time out to repeat this step twice a day till the bumps disappear.

11. Deals With and Eliminates Body Odor

Body odor is a perennial problem for some. Don’t worry because apple cider vinegar has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that fight the bacteria responsible for creating such odor. Take time out to follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Take a bucket of water and add half a cup of apple cider vinegar to it.

Step 2: Gently pour it all over your body, in small portions so that the solution covers all of your body.

Use this solution for bathing twice a day for the best results.

12. An Effective Treatment for Dandruff

The same anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of apple cider vinegar may help you to deal with dandruff menace. Here’s how you can do it!

Step 1: Take a clean ceramic bowl.

Step 2: Pour some water and a small quantity of apple cider vinegar into it.

Step 3: Pour the mixture on your scalp, in different parts, and massage it nicely.

Step 4: Allow your scalp to absorb the solution for about five to 10 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse with lukewarm water.

Trying this once might not help at all; you must repeat this twice or thrice a week for the best results.

13. Gets Rid of Foot Odor

Foot odor is a serious concern, especially for people who have an intense odor and for whom nothing worked so far. Try apple cider vinegar and follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Create a diluted solution of apple cider vinegar with water.

Step 2: Take wipes or paper towels and leave them in the solution overnight.

Step 3: Take a zip-lock bag and store the wet wipes in it.

Step 4: Take out the wipes and wipe your feet with them every time you cleanse them.

14. A Great Scrubber

Dead cells are a significant cause behind several skin issues, dark complexion, and even patchiness. So make it a point to scrub your hands, feet, and face at least once a week with apple cider vinegar. You may try the following this process.

Step 1: Take one spoonful of white vinegar, or you may also take a spoonful of apple cider vinegar. If you are using apple cider vinegar then please dilute it with water before creating the face pack.

Step 2: Take two tablespoons of coarsely grounded rice grains.

Step 3: Put the two in a clean non-metallic bowl and create the mixture.

Step 4: Apply it on your hands, feet and face and massage the surfaces gently for about 15 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse with regular or cold water.

Please make sure that you do this once every week and for best results, you may repeat it again in a single week.

15. Controls Oiliness

Sebaceous glands are spread across the length and breadth of your skin and they keep on secreting oil that may make your skin oily. While oil is essential for the skin but excess of it can backfire. So, you must check and treat skin oiliness for better skin health. Save these steps using apple cider vinegar because this works like magic!

Step 1: Take a clean non-metallic container.

Step 2: Add two cups of water and one cup of vinegar to it.

Step 3: Now stir the solution nicely and dip a cotton pad into it.

Step 4: Gently wipe your face with the cotton pad or you may also use a spray bottle for this. If you are using a spray bottle then fill the container with this solution and spray all over your face.

Try this at least twice a day and at most thrice a day for best results. However, if you experience unusual dryness then it would be best to talk to your dermatologist.

When trying to undo skin damage it would be best to use natural ingredients. Skin treatment products may have traces of chemicals that may further cause damage to your skin. On this front, apple cider vinegar has your skin’s back and will protect it from all the challenges it faces. It’s a commonly available savior. Trust apple cider vinegar for skin problems. We have elaborated a good number of ways to use vinegar for your skin, to overcome skin issues, and get flawless skin. Now, all that you have to do is commit to a routine that includes the skin ritual that you may need.

