Glycolic Acid for the Skin: How to Naturally Reap Its Benefits

Glycolic acid is a type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that is derived from sugarcane ( 1 ). It has been acquiring tremendous popularity in the world of skincare because of its exceptional benefits like exfoliation and rejuvenation of the skin which can thoroughly transform one's complexion ( 2 ). With its small molecular size, this natural skincare ingredient effectively penetrates the skin, enabling it to target a number of concerns and yield impressive results ( 2 ).

From improving the texture of your skin to diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, this acid can truly make a difference ( 3 ), ( 4 ). It also promotes the production of collagen, facilitates the turnover of cells, and even assists in the combating of acne and hyperpigmentation ( 3 ). In this article, we will shed some light on what is glycolic acid, its properties, benefits, and side effects, and how to use it for effective results.

What is Glycolic Acid?

Glycolic acid is extensively known to be an effective skincare ingredient that falls under the category of alpha hydroxy acids ( 1 ). It has no fragrance or color and is a crystalline solid that's derived from sugarcane, belonging to the smallest molecule size of AHAs ( 1 ). This is what permits it to penetrate deep within the skin ( 1 ). It possesses outstanding exfoliating properties that function by gently dissolving the bonds between dead skin cells that are present on the surface of the skin, enabling them to shed ( 2 ). This makes the skin appear naturally smooth and radiant.

One of the main advantages of using glycolic acid for the skin is its ability to promote the production of collagen ( 3 ). This enhances the elasticity and firmness of the skin, giving the face a more youthful appearance ( 5 ). It also accelerates the turnover of cells, aiding in the reduction of wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation ( 4 ), ( 3 ). Because of these effects, it has become a prevalent component in products that address the signs of aging and sun damage. Additionally, it furthermore helps to unclog pores and prevent breakouts from occurring by removing excess sebum and dead cells that are known to induce acne ( 6 ).

While glycolic acid is powerful and effective, it is important to understand that it should be used in moderation. You need to follow instructions accurately to avoid irritation or over-exfoliation of the skin. It is typically present in a variety of skincare products like toners, serums, cleansers, and chemical peels. Just like any other skincare ingredient available on the market, it is advised that you take precautions and conduct a patch test before you begin to incorporate glycolic acid into your skincare regimen. Though it is generally considered safe, using glycolic acid during pregnancy should be approved by a medical professional. Always consult with a dermatologist to check if it's appropriate to be used for your skin type and concerns.

The Properties of Glycolic Acid

Glycolic acid is a type of alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that has the chemical formula C2H4O3. The following are some of its fundamental properties:

1. Chemical nature: Glycolic acid possesses no color or odor and is an extremely soluble crystalline solid ( 7 ). It is a water-soluble acid that can easily be combined with other substances.

2. Molecular weight: Glycolic acid has a molecular weight of approximately 76.05 g/mol and is the smallest molecule in the AHA family ( 8 ).

3. Acidic nature: It is a potent acid with a low pH that is usually around 3 ( 9 ). It gets dissociated when it is in water and discharges hydrogen ions (H+) that make it an effective solution for exfoliation.

4. Penetration: Since glycolic acid has a small molecular size, it can effortlessly penetrate the skin deeper than other AHAs. This allows it to effectively target skin concerns at a cellular level ( 1 ).

5. Exfoliating properties: Glycolic acid is best known for its incredible exfoliating effect ( 2 ). It operates by breaking down the bonds present between dead skin cells, aiding in the removal of the topmost layer of skin. This process assists in the promotion of cell turnover which in turn reveals fresh and smooth skin. Owing to this, it has become a common ingredient in skin care products that claim to improve the texture of the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation ( 4 ), ( 3 ).

6. Skin moisturization: Although it is an acid, glycolic acid also retains humectant properties ( 10 ). This means that it can attract and preserve moisture in the skin, contributing to the skin’s enhanced hydration levels.

7. pH adjustment: Glycolic acid is widely utilized as a pH balancer in an array of cosmetic formulations because of its acidic nature. It helps to optimize and stabilize the pH that is present in the products ( 11 ).

8. Sun sensitivity: Glycolic acid can increase the skin's sensitivity to the sun ( 12 ). To counter this, you must use sunscreen or other protective measures when you are using products that contain glycolic acid. This will help you to prevent skin damage and avoid getting sunburnt.

9. Skin irritation: While glycolic acid works for the majority of people, it can also potentially aggravate your skin ( 3 ). This happens particularly when higher concentrations are used on sensitive skin. It is crucial that you start with lower concentrations and gradually raise the potency as your skin gets used to it.

What Are the Benefits of Glycolic Acid?

The following are some of the primary benefits of glycolic acid:

1. Exfoliation: Because of its small molecular size, glycolic acid can penetrate the skin effectively ( 1 ). It works as an exfoliant that gently gets rid of dead skin cells, boosts cell turnover, and results in luminous skin that is soft and smooth ( 2 ).

2. Skin rejuvenation: By effectively removing the dead skin cells from the skin's outer layer, glycolic acid diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation ( 4 ), ( 3 ). It also facilitates the production of collagen which helps to make the skin look tighter and more youthful.

3. Even out the skin tone and hyperpigmentation: With the consistent use of glycolic acid, it can help fade dark spots, sunspots, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that are caused by acne or other skin disordersn ( 3 ). This promotes a much more even-looking skin tone and can benefit those who are diagnosed with melasma.

4. Smoother texture: Glycolic acid works to enhance the texture of the skin by decreasing roughness, refining pores, and promoting a smoother complexion ( 4 ). This supports the removal of dead skin cells and promotes newer ones to surface.

5. Acne treatment: Glycolic acid contains both antibacterial and exfoliating properties that make it an effective acne treatment ( 3 ). It has the potential to unclog pores, reduce blackheads and whiteheads, and assist in the prevention of new blackheads.

6. Anti-aging effects: Glycolic acid has powerful antiaging benefits like exfoliating, promoting the production of collagen, and improving the elasticity of the skin. It also helps in the reduction of wrinkles and fine lines ( 4 ), ( 3 ).

7. Increased absorption of products: Because it exfoliates the surface of the skin, glycolic acid has the power to improve the absorption of the other skincare products that are used on top of it ( 13 ). This means that you can maximize the benefits of serums, moisturizers, and any other treatments that are used together with glycolic acid.

How to Use Glycolic Acid on the Skin?

These are a few guidelines for you to follow before you start using glycolic for the skin:

1. Perform a patch test: Before incorporating glycolic acid into your skincare routine, conduct a patch test on a small portion of your skin. Apply some of the product on the inside of your arm or behind your ear and leave it on for at least 24 hours. If you experience any negative reactions like irritation, itching, or redness, stop using the product immediately. You can seek assistance from a healthcare professional if necessary.

2. Pick the right product: While selecting a product that contains glycolic acid, keep your skin's requirements in mind. You can pick from toners, cleansers, creams, serums, and more. Always start out with a lower concentration (around 5% to 7%), once your skin gets adjusted to its use, you can gradually increase the potency of the product.

3. Cleanse your face: Begin by washing your face with a mild cleanser. This will help you to get rid of any oil, dirt, or makeup. Use a clean towel to pat your skin dry.

4. Apply the glycolic acid product: Follow the guidelines that have been provided with the glycolic acid product of your choice. Generally, it is recommended that you apply a small amount of the product to a cotton pad or your fingertips and swipe it or gently massage it onto your skin. Stay away from your eye and undereye area.

5. Begin with short durations: If you're using a glycolic acid product like a serum or cream that suggests you leave it on, let it stay on your skin for a short duration like 5 minutes during the initial applications. This will give your skin the time to become familiar with the acid. As your skin becomes more tolerant to the product, you can gradually increase the span of time that you leave it on the skin.

6. Follow up with a moisturizer: After the application of the glycolic acid product, you need to restore hydration to your skin by using a moisturizer. This will help in reducing any potential dryness or irritation. Chose a non-comedogenic moisturizer if your pores get clogged easily.

7. Sun protection: When you use glycolic acid on the skin, it may increase the skin's sensitivity to the sun ( 12 ). To safeguard your skin from harmful UV rays and any other type of sun damage, use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher before you leave the house.

8. Frequency of usage: In the beginning, use glycolic acid products only once or twice a week, this is particularly important if you have sensitive skin. Once your skin gets acclimated to the product, you can steadily increase the frequency to daily, or as advised by your dermatologist.

9. Be patient: Consistency is key! It can take time for you to see any visible results from glycolic acid. Wait for a few weeks and you will notice improvements in your skin's texture, tone, and the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

What are the Side Effects of Glycolic Acid?

Though glycolic acid is generally deemed safe for topical use, it may cause certain side effects. The following are some possible side effects of glycolic acid:

1. Skin irritation: Glycolic acid can cause the skin to become red, itch, burn, and sting, especially when used in high concentrations on sensitive skin ( 3 ).

2. Dryness and peeling: When glycolic acid is used too much or for too long, it can cause your skin to feel dry or start peeling ( 14 ). This occurs because glycolic acid works to remove the topmost layer of dead skin cells and this can cause a disturbance in the natural moisture barrier of the skin.

3. Allergic reactions: There is a chance that some individuals may experience allergic reactions to glycolic acid ( 3 ). This can cause swelling, itching, hives, and rash. If you are aware that you're allergic to any other AHAs, it's best to avoid products that contain glycolic acid as well. You can also consult a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis.

4. Hyperpigmentation: In some very rare cases, glycolic acid can cause temporary or permanent hyperpigmentation ( 15 ). This occurs usually in individuals with darker skin tones. There is a higher probability of this happening when you use strong concentrations.

5. Sensitivity to sunlight: Glycolic acid is known to heighten the skin's sensitivity to sunlight ( 12 ). This can cause it to easily get sunburnt. To avoid this, you should use sunscreen with a high SPF and protective clothing before leaving the house with glycolic acid on your skin.

Conclusion

The benefits of glycolic acid have acquired tremendous popularity in recent years, making it a must-have element in the majority of skincare products. Because of its small molecular size and the capability to effortlessly penetrate the skin, it is an excellent choice for exfoliation and the promotion of cell turnover. This helps the user to get a smooth and glowing complexion that additionally deals with concerns like wrinkles, fine lines, acne, and hyperpigmentation. It also boosts the production of collagen, enabling users to achieve skin that is firm and tight. However, because of how powerful it can be, it is best to be used with caution and with direction from a dermatologist, particularly for those who have sensitive skin.

