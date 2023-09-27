Fade Your White Stretch Marks with Proven Methods And Tips

White stretch marks are irregular lines on your skin that can look like stripes or bands. They tend to show up in case of rapid weight gain followed by weight loss or even if you have certain health issues. The thing is, anyone can get them, regardless of gender. But they often pop up when you're pregnant or going through puberty.

At first, they look like red streaks, but with time, they fade to whitish scars or lines. They can be a bit sunken and feel different from regular skin. If you're wondering how to deal with these white lines on your skin, we've got you covered with both cosmetic and home remedies.

What Are White Stretch Marks?

Stretch marks, also called striae, are like scars that can appear on your skin. They usually have a different color than your normal skin. While they may get lighter with time, they typically won't go away completely.

These marks happen when the middle layer of your skin, called the dermis, gets stretched too quickly. This often occurs during times of rapid growth, like in puberty or during pregnancy, especially in the later months.

They can show up on your belly, thighs, hips, breasts, lower back, and buttocks. Hormones, like the ones during pregnancy or puberty, can play a role in causing these marks.

Causes - Stretch marks can happen for various reasons, such as:

Pregnancy

Puberty

Obesity

Issues with the production of collagen

Overusing cortisone skin creams

Conditions like Cushing syndrome (linked to high cortisol levels)

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (causes stretchy excess skin and easy bruising)

These stretch marks often begin as reddish or purplish lines on normal skin tone and slowly turn white as they get old. When they turn white, it means the tissue has healed. These white stretch marks are like faded skin scars that form when the strong fibers in your skin called collagen (the main protein that contributes to the connective tissue in your skin) break because your skin stretches suddenly.

Red Stretch Marks Vs White Stretch Marks

The color of the scar typically shows how old they are. The red stretch marks appear during the acute phase of stretching, whereas the white ones appear during the chronic phase.

The newer ones, which are red (striae rubra), are easier to treat because they still have blood vessels under the skin. These vessels make them more responsive to treatment. While they may not go away completely, treatments can lighten and shrink them. Sometimes, they fade by themselves.

White stretch marks (striae alba) are older and tougher to treat. In a period of time, your blood vessels narrow, making it harder to stimulate collagen production. This means treatment might not work as well as with red stretch marks, but options are available to help them fade more naturally and at a faster pace.

Ways to Treat White Stretch Marks

Preventing white stretch marks is the best approach to treating them. Eating well, and keeping your skin moisturized with hydrating creams, especially during pregnancy or puberty, can help. Although they can't be completely removed, their appearance can be improved, and treatments without surgery are available in beauty clinics. The choice of treatment depends on the extent and depth of the scars. These are some of the common white stretch mark treatments.

Regularly exfoliating your skin can slightly help with stretch marks. It removes dead skin and can enhance the effects of other treatments by allowing them to penetrate deeper. Using topical creams and chemical peels is also a form of exfoliation.

2. Topical Treatment Options

Creams and ointments can also help reduce the appearance of white stretch marks. Some are available over-the-counter, while others require a prescription. The most commonly used creams are tretinoin and retinol creams ( 1 ). They exfoliate the skin and boost collagen production. Thus they can lighten the color of red or purple marks however might not completely remove them.

It's important to consult a doctor before using any stretch mark removal treatment, as some may cause allergic reactions or not be strong enough.

3. Chemical Peel

Chemical peels remove the top layers of skin, stimulating new skin cell growth and collagen production. The skin's surface is often treated with an acid, such as glycolic acid ( 2 ). This can improve the appearance of stretch marks, but the results may vary. Also, it can be done at home but the professional peels are stronger and more effective.

4. Microdermabrasion

This procedure targets the upper layer of skin and stimulates collagen and elastin fibers. During the procedure, the affected region is either sprayed with small exfoliating crystals. These crystals are gently removed with a tool resembling a wand with a unique tip. This also removes the dead epidermis layer of skin with them ( 3 ). It may need to be repeated over time for effective results.

5. Microneedling

In this procedure, tiny needles are employed to stimulate collagen production in the middle layer of the skin, where stretch marks typically form. Over time, this increased collagen and elastin can reduce the appearance of stretch marks and enhance your skin's overall look. This approach has proven particularly effective for individuals with darker skin type ( 2 ). It may necessitate multiple sessions over several months for optimal results.

You can complement this with mesotherapy, a nearly painless procedure involving micro-perforations in the skin. These small channels in the dermis aid in the absorption of active ingredients like peptides, growth factors, vitamins, organic silicon, and hyaluronic acid, all vital for skin regeneration, during the treatment of white stretch marks.

6. Laser Therapy

Laser treatment triggers the melanin production in your skin, blending your stretch marks with your natural skin color. But remember, it takes more than one session to see the changes. To see visible improvement, you might need multiple sessions over a few weeks ( 3 ).

There are various laser therapies for treating stretch marks and other skin problems. For skin resurfacing, 2 types of lasers are commonly used: ablative lasers and non-ablative lasers.

Ablative lasers remove the top layer of skin. Thus the newly formed skin tissues will have a smoother feel and appearance. Lasers that are non-ablative don't remove the top layer of skin. Instead, they focus on the skin's deeper layers in order to encourage collagen formation from the inside out.

Talk to your dermatologist to figure out which one's best for you.

7. Radiofrequency Therapy

Radiofrequency treatments stimulate collagen production, leading to firmer skin. Some combine radiofrequency with microneedling for deeper effects. This delivers the energy waves even deeper into the skin, and emits radiofrequency into the channels, stimulating the deeper layers of collagen.

8. Cosmetic Surgery

If all the other treatments fail, then cosmetic surgery is the only option. Procedures like abdominoplasty or tummy tuck can remove white stretch marks, but surgery carries risks and may leave scars.

Remember, the effectiveness of these treatments can vary from person to person, and it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best approach for your specific situation.

Home Remedies To Get Rid of White Stretch Marks

When you spot the initial red stretch marks, certain ingredients can be beneficial. These include vitamin C, Centella asiatica, and collagen all aimed at enhancing blood flow and skin elasticity. They also aid in moisturizing and rejuvenating the skin after white stretch mark treatment.

While complete removal of white stretch marks isn't guaranteed, acting early can prevent deep tissue damage. The following are some natural treatments that you can do at home to prevent and treat early stretch marks.

1. Sugar Scrub

Sugar acts as a gentle exfoliator, removing dead skin cells and leaving your skin smoother. You can make a scrub by mixing sugar with a softening agent like oil or honey. Gently massage this mixture over the area with stretch marks.

2. Oil Massage

Massaging the affected area with bitter almond oil or virgin coconut oil can benefit your skin. It helps maintain the skin's protective barrier and may reduce the development of stretch marks, particularly during pregnancy. Although the oil alone doesn't provide significant benefits, the massaging technique makes a difference ( 4 ).

3. OTC Ointments

Over-the-counter creams containing retinoids can make your skin appear smoother. Tretinoin, a prescription-strength retinol, has been shown to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. However, further research is needed to understand its full effects.

4. Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is effective for moisturizing and healing the skin. It's commonly found in creams, lotions, and serums. Since stretch marks result from changes in skin elasticity, hyaluronic acid may have the potential to improve it ( 5 ).

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a natural skin treatment known for its healing properties. While there's limited clinical evidence for its effectiveness against stretch marks, aloe vera can soften and heal the skin. Apply pure aloe vera gel daily on your stretch marks to stimulate the production of elastin and collagen.

6. Centella

Centella asiatica, an herb popular in Korean beauty products, can reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen production. Some evidence suggests that creams with Centella may prevent stretch marks during pregnancy and improve their appearance, but more research is needed to confirm these benefits ( 6 ).

Conclusion

Dealing with white stretch marks is a process that includes prevention and taking quick action. While we can't promise total removal, acting fast when red stretch marks show up can help a lot. Ingredients like vitamin C, Centella, and retinol, and treatments like laser and microneedling can help fix the skin. Keep in mind that your older white stretch marks might not vanish completely. If you're unsure about treatments or worried about side effects, it's a good idea to talk to a dermatologist and find what's best for you.

