10 Best Anti Hairfall Shampoos to Buy Online in India

Navigating hair shedding and breakage in hot, humid weather or amidst daily urban pollution requires targeted scalp care. Finding an anti-hairfall shampoo that cleanses thoroughly without stripping natural oils or leaving strands feeling parched is essential. Research published by the National Institutes of Health (NCBI) emphasizes that strengthening the scalp barrier, conditioning the fiber, and fortifying hair shaft integrity is critical for reducing breakage-induced hair loss. Cosmetic shampoos work by reducing friction, smoothing cuticles, and cleansing the scalp environment; they do not alter biological growth cycles or treat follicular hair loss conditions like androgenetic alopecia. Whether you are dealing with weakened strands, post-treatment damage, or seasonal breakage, here is the curated list of the 10 best anti-hairfall shampoos available online in India.

Recommended Products 01 The Derma Co. Peptide-Stem Cell Hair Fall Control Shampoo Designed for fragile, breakage-prone hair, The Derma Co. Peptide-Stem Cell Hair Fall Control Shampoo pairs Copper Peptides with Plant Stem Cells and Anagain to fortify hair strands and soothe the scalp. Its gentle cleansing matrix purifies the scalp while keeping essential moisture levels intact.



Key Features

• Peptide & Plant Stem Cell Complex: Formulated to condition the scalp environment and nourish hair strands.

• Breakage Resistance: In-vitro hair tress testing (Report No. XXX-KH02-HA-AT24-XXX-RA) demonstrates up to a 57.69% reduction in hair breakage after 6 washes compared to baseline.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Copper Peptides and botanical extracts help condition the scalp surface and support hair fiber resilience. Published literature on NCBI Peptide Hair Care Research supports the role of topical peptides in maintaining scalp hydration and conditioning weakened hair fibers.



Reasons to Buy

• Lightweight, dermatologically tested formula certified non-irritant (IS 4011:2018) for sensitive scalps.

• Leaves hair feeling refreshed and manageable without heavy residue.



Reasons to Avoid

• Targets breakage-related hair fall; does not treat medical androgenetic alopecia.

• Extremely dry, coarse hair textures may require a heavy conditioning mask afterward.



How to Use

1. Apply a coin-sized amount onto wet hair and scalp.

2. Gently massage to build a rich lather.

3. Leave on for a few seconds and rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.



Price

• MRP: ₹408 for 200ml (check site for current offers). Buy Now 02 Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo with Rosemary & Methi Dana Blending herbal traditions with clean haircare, Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo combines Rosemary Oil and Methi Dana (Fenugreek) to minimize mechanical hair fall and encourage manageable hair density.



Key Features

• Rosemary Oil & Methi Dana: Soothes the scalp while conditioning roots to reduce friction-led breakage.

• Toxin-Free Formula: Made safe without parabens, sulfates, silicones, or mineral oils.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Rosemary Oil and Fenugreek extract are valued in cosmetic science for their conditioning properties and ability to improve scalp feel. Published research on NCBI Rosemary Oil Studies indicates that topical botanical extracts support scalp health and reduce hair fiber friction.



Reasons to Buy

• Independently patch-tested under BIS guidelines (IS 4011:2018, Study No. C3B04978) and certified non-irritant; see Mamaearth real clinical testing.

• Ideal for men and women dealing with weak, brittle hair prone to combing damage.



Reasons to Avoid

• Herbal aromatic scent may feel noticeable for fragrance-sensitive users.

• Should be paired with a rich conditioner for deeply parched hair ends.



How to Use

1. Squeeze a coin-sized amount into wet palms.

2. Work into a gentle lather over the scalp.

3. Wash off completely with clean water.



Price

• MRP: ₹349 for 250ml (check site for live discounts). Buy Now 03 Bblunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Pea Protein & Caffeine Specially crafted for Indian hair types and weather conditions, Bblunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo uses a fusion of Hydrolyzed Pea Protein and Caffeine to improve hair manageability and protect strands from daily styling friction.



Key Features

• Pea Protein & Caffeine: Hydrolyzed Pea Protein coats hair cuticles to enhance smoothness and reduce friction during combing.

• Instrumental Breakage Defense: Independent laboratory testing (Report No. VITR/MEFW/SR/2022-184) demonstrates up to a 93.29% reduction in hair fall due to breakage compared to non-conditioning control.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Hydrolyzed Pea Protein aligns surface cuticle scales and improves hair slip, helping reduce mechanical snagging and breakage during brushing. Published literature in NCBI Cosmetic Proteins Research confirms that conditioning plant proteins reduce surface friction on damaged fibers.



Reasons to Buy

• Great option for color-treated or heat-styled hair prone to mechanical snapping.

• Effectively removes styling residue and urban grime without stripping length moisture.



Reasons to Avoid

• Improves hair fiber feel and manageability; does not stimulate new hair growth.

• Distinct salon fragrance may not suit unscented product preferences.



How to Use

1. Squeeze required product onto wet palms.

2. Massage into the scalp using fingertips until lathered.

3. Rinse off thoroughly.



Price

• MRP: ₹227 for 300ml (check site for current offers). Buy Now 04 Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control A popular choice in botanical haircare, Mamaearth Onion Shampoo uses Plant Keratin and Onion Seed Extract to reduce strand breakage, condition rough cuticles, and clean the scalp environment.



Key Features

• Onion Seed Extract & Plant Keratin: Rich in natural sulfur compounds to nourish hair fibers, while Plant Keratin smooths damaged cuticles.

• Gentle Cleansing: Formulated without harsh sulfates, making it suitable for chemically treated hair.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Plant Keratin coats damaged areas along the hair shaft, reducing combing friction and tangle-related breakage. Research indexed in NCBI Keratin Hydrolysates Studies demonstrates that protein hydrolysates help maintain surface smoothness in washed tresses.



Reasons to Buy

• Effectively addresses surface roughness and breakage caused by environmental stress.

• Leaves hair feeling smooth and manageable to the touch.



Reasons to Avoid

• Added fragrance masks natural onion notes, which might not suit all users.

• Can feel heavy if over-applied on fine, thin hair types.



How to Use

1. Take an adequate amount and apply onto wet scalp.

2. Work into a rich lather and gently cleanse.

3. Wash thoroughly with cold or lukewarm water.



Price

• MRP: ₹349 for 250ml (check site for current deals). Buy Now 05 L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo For Dry and Damaged Hair Targeted at severely damaged or heat-processed locks, L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo combines Gold Quinoa and Wheat Protein to nourish hair fibers and prevent damage-led breakage.



Key Features

• Gold Quinoa & Protein Complex: Infuses amino acids into weak strands to improve surface softness and structural feel.

• Instant Resurfacing: Leaves hair softer, shinier, and less prone to combing-induced snapping.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein forms a protective film over the hair cuticle, reducing surface friction and protecting against mechanical detangling stress. Published research on NCBI Wheat Protein Hydration confirms its film-forming properties.



Reasons to Buy

• Professional salon formula that rapidly smooths dry, coarse hair textures.

• Reduces tangles effectively, minimizing mechanical hair loss during brushing.



Reasons to Avoid

• Contains silicones, which may require periodic clarifying washes for fine hair.

• Higher price point compared to everyday mass-market shampoos.



Price

• MRP: ₹795 for 300ml (check site for current offers). Buy Now 06 Minimalist 3.5% Maleic Bond Repair Complex Shampoo A scientific approach to structural fiber care, Minimalist 3.5% Maleic Bond Repair Complex Shampoo targets broken bonds within hair fibers caused by color treatments, styling heat, and hard water exposure.



Key Features

• 3.5% Maleic Bond Repair Complex: Formulated to reinforce internal protein chains and improve tensile strength against snapping.

• Nourishing Cleanse: Uses mild surfactants that clean the scalp without stripping protective lipid layers.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Maleic Acid acts as a structural bond-repair agent in hair care, helping reconnect fractured protein chains within the hair fiber to restore tensile resistance. Published literature in NCBI Hair Bond Rebuilding Studies supports the efficacy of dicarboxylic acid complexes.



Reasons to Buy

• Excellent for chemically processed, bleached, or heat-damaged hair prone to breakage.

• Free from added artificial dyes and aggressive sulfates.



Reasons to Avoid

• Low-foaming formula due to an ultra-gentle surfactant system.

• Requires regular usage over several weeks to notice fiber strength benefits.



How to Use

1. Apply to thoroughly wet hair and scalp.

2. Lather gently for 1 to 2 minutes to allow the actives to distribute.

3. Rinse completely with water.



Price

• MRP: ₹220 for 100ml (check platform for current sales). Buy Now 07 Pilgrim Korean Rice Water & Collagen Advanced Damage Repair Shampoo Inspired by traditional Asian beauty rituals, Pilgrim Advanced Damage Repair Shampoo combines fermented Rice Water with Collagen to fortify fragile hair strands and enhance elasticity.



Key Features

• Rice Water & Collagen: Rich in amino acids and vitamins to condition split ends and reduce mechanical shedding.

• Moisture Lock: Hydrates brittle lengths to eliminate friction-induced breakage during styling.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Inositol derived from Rice Water penetrates hair fibers to provide lingering conditioning benefits, improving strand elasticity and softness. Research indexed on NCBI Rice Water Literature supports its smoothing effects on hair tresses.



Reasons to Buy

• Leaves hair feeling silky, voluminous, and glossy after washing.

• Mild formulation suitable for frequent wash routines.



Reasons to Avoid

• Sweet fragrance may feel noticeable for sensitive noses.

• May feel lightweight for extremely coily, coarse hair textures needing heavy oils.



How to Use

1. Take a small amount onto palms.

2. Apply evenly across wet scalp and lengths.

3. Rinse off with lukewarm water.



Price

• MRP: ₹305 for 200ml (check site for live offers). Buy Now 08 Bare Anatomy Expert Damage Repair Shampoo Bare Anatomy Expert Damage Repair Shampoo utilizes Coconut Milk Protein and Ceramides to condition damaged hair cuticles, providing moisture and reducing hair loss caused by dry fiber breakage.



Key Features

• Coconut Milk Protein & Ceramides: Helps restore lipid balance on the scalp and hair shaft to lock in hydration.

• Cuticle Conditioning: Formulated to smooth rough cuticle scales and enhance strand resilience.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Ceramides help bind surface cuticle scales together, locking in moisture and protecting hair fibers from mechanical friction during brushing. Research published in NCBI Ceramide Hair Care Literature confirms its cuticle-sealing benefits.



Reasons to Buy

• Ideal for frizzy, dry, and breakage-prone hair types.

• Sulfate-free and gentle on color-treated locks.



Reasons to Avoid

• Requires thorough massaging to distribute evenly on dense hair.

• Rich formula that may require occasional clarifying washes for oily scalps.



How to Use

1. Apply to wet scalp and massage gently.

2. Work into a lather down to the ends.

3. Rinse thoroughly.



Price

• MRP: ₹529 for 250ml (check retailer for current discounts). Buy Now 09 Dove Peptide Bond Strength Shampoo Formulated to restore structural resilience, Dove Peptide Bond Strength Shampoo penetrates hair fibers to condition micro-damage and protect against daily wear and tear.



Key Features

• Peptide Complex: Micro-nourishing peptides work to seal cuticles and reinforce weakened internal structures.

• Gentle Moisture Matrix: Leaves hair feeling soft and tangle-free to prevent mechanical hair loss during detangling.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Peptides act as micro-building blocks that condition protein structures in damaged hair, improving overall strand flexibility and feel. Published research in NCBI Peptide Conditioning Research validates its fiber-smoothing benefits.



Reasons to Buy

• Affordable and widely accessible daily repair shampoo.

• Excellent detangling performance that reduces mechanical breakage during combing.



Reasons to Avoid

• Contains mild fragrance and sulfates, which may not suit zero-chemical preferences.

• May feel slightly rich for very oily scalp conditions.



How to Use

1. Apply to wet hair and scalp.

2. Lather thoroughly and massage gently.

3. Rinse well with water.



Price

• MRP: ₹456 for 340ml (check site for live offers). Buy Now 10 L'Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo A classic choice for damaged hair, L'Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo addresses five visible signs of surface damage: breakage, dryness, roughness, dullness, and split ends.



Key Features

• Keratin-XS Technology: Formulated to condition damaged hair fibers and reduce snapping.

• Multi-Damage Solution: Restores surface smoothness and shine while fortifying hair strands against friction.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Keratin amino acids fill in surface gaps along damaged hair shafts, reducing friction and preventing mechanical snapping during combing. Research published in NCBI Keratin Hair Care Studies supports its surface-smoothing efficacy.



Reasons to Buy

• Highly budget-friendly solution for everyday hair breakage protection.

• Smooths rough textures immediately, making detangling easier.



Reasons to Avoid

• Standard mass-market formulation containing sulfates and silicones.

• May require a double wash if heavy hair oils were applied prior.



How to Use

1. Massage gently into wet scalp and hair lengths.

2. Lather up and rinse off thoroughly.



Price

• MRP: ₹885 for 800ml (check site for current deals). Buy Now

Product Comparison Table

Product Best For Texture Key Ingredients Main Reason to Choose Who May Want to Skip Price 1. The Derma Co. Peptide-Stem Cell Weakened Hair & Scalp Care Lightweight Gel Copper Peptides, Anagain In-vitro tested 57.69% breakage reduction Severe medical alopecia needing prescription care ₹408 for 200ml 2. Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Breakage-Prone Hair & Scalp Refresh Fluid Gel Rosemary Oil, Methi Dana Patch-tested non-irritant natural strength Fragrance-sensitive users ₹349 for 250ml 3. Bblunt Hair Fall Control Heat-Damaged & Styled Hair Creamy Gel Pea Protein, Caffeine Instrumentally tested 93.29% breakage reduction Users preferring unscented formulas ₹227 for 300ml 4. Mamaearth Onion Shampoo Dull & Tangled Hair Strands Smooth Lotion Plant Keratin, Onion Extract Plant Keratin cuticle smoothing Fine hair prone to buildup ₹349 for 250ml 5. L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Dry, Over-Processed Hair Rich Cream Gold Quinoa, Wheat Protein Salon-grade fiber resurfacing & slip Fine hair needing silicone-free formulas ₹795 for 300ml 6. Minimalist 3.5% Maleic Bond Repair Chemically Processed Hair Clear Gel Maleic Bond Repair Complex Disulfide bond-reinforcing technology Users expecting high-foaming sulfates ₹220 for 100ml 7. Pilgrim Korean Rice Water & Collagen Fragile Lengths & Split Ends Smooth Fluid Fermented Rice Water, Collagen Amino acid hydration for improved elasticity Coarse textures needing rich oils ₹305 for 200ml 8. Bare Anatomy Expert Damage Repair Dry, Frizzy Cuticles Creamy Cleanser Coconut Milk Protein, Ceramides Ceramide lipid barrier protection Oily scalps needing frequent clarification ₹529 for 250ml 9. Dove Peptide Bond Strength Everyday Detangling Care Cream Lotion Micro-Peptide Complex Affordable cuticle sealing & detangling Zero-chemical or sulfate-free preferences ₹456 for 340ml 10. L'Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Budget Multi-Damage Care Classic Lotion Keratin-XS Technology Budget-friendly multi-damage friction repair Users avoiding sulfates and silicones ₹885 for 800ml

Selection Methodology: How We Evaluated

To construct this 2026 guide, formulations were evaluated across four objective criteria:

Instrumental & Clinical Verification: Priority was given to products with verified in-vitro tress evaluations (e.g., Mascot Spincontrol or MS Clinical Research tress fatigue testing) demonstrating measurable breakage reduction versus non-conditioning controls. Surfactant Gentleness & Scalp Safety: Evaluation of primary surfactant matrices and independent dermatological safety evaluations (e.g., BIS IS 4011:2018 primary skin irritation testing). Conditioning & Friction Reduction: Assessment of key conditioning agents (hydrolyzed proteins, ceramides, peptides) capable of smoothing the fiber surface to reduce mechanical hair loss during detangling. Formulation Transparency: Clear distinction between superficial fiber conditioning and biological follicular hair growth claims.

Corporate clinical testing standards were cross-referenced across major brand testing portals, including Mamaearth Real Clinical Testing, The Derma Co Real Clinical Testing, and BBLUNT Real Clinical Testing.

Health Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified health provider regarding any medical conditions. Any action taken based on this content is strictly at your own risk. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Pinkvilla and its officers, directors, and employees disclaim any liability for such actions.