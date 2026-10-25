7 Best Face Wash Options for Glowing Skin

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Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash

Featuring a refreshing gel-like smoothie texture, this cleanser purifies the skin without compromising its moisture levels. It helps clear daily environmental grime to reveal an instantly fresh, dewy finish.



Key Features

• Papaya & Vitamin C: Infused with Papaya fruit extracts to dissolve surface debris alongside Vitamin C for antioxidant care.

• Hyaluronic Acid Hydration: Keeps skin plump and soft during washing.

• Clinical Testing: Evaluated under dermatological supervision for non-comedogenic safety and 24-hour hydration retention (Report No. AL-GLW-2023-FW).



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Papaya Extract contains Papain, a botanical enzyme that breaks down protein bonds between dead skin cells to smooth texture without abrasive physical scrubbing. Research indexed in NCBI Papain Enzyme Studies confirms its gentle surface-smoothing efficacy.



Reasons to Buy

• Great option for urban commuters needing effective daily pollution cleansing and tan refresh.

• Lightweight gel foam rinses clean without leaving a heavy film.



Reasons to Avoid

• Fruity aroma may not appeal to users who prefer fragrance-free skincare.

• Active enzymatic ingredients may cause a mild tingling sensation on compromised skin barriers.



How to Use

1. Take a pump of gel onto wet hands and foam gently.

2. Smooth over damp face, avoiding the immediate eye area.

3. Splash with cold or lukewarm water to reveal fresh skin.



Price

• MRP: ₹249 for 100ml (check platform for current sales).