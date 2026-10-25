7 Best Face Wash Options for Glowing Skin
When selecting a cleanser for skin radiance, opt for gentle gel or foaming formulas containing active ingredients. Read on to know more
Struggling with dull skin, uneven tone, or surface tanning? The right facial cleanser is the foundational step toward achieving a refreshed, healthy-looking complexion. When selecting a cleanser for skin radiance, opt for gentle gel or foaming formulas containing active ingredients like Vitamin C, Niacinamide, or mild exfoliants like Glycolic or Kojic Acid. According to dermatological research published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, gentle daily cleansing removes surface grime and excess sebum without disrupting the natural skin barrier, helping smooth the skin surface for better light reflection. Explore our curated list of top-rated face washes available in India.
Recommended Products
Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Facewash
Designed specifically for Indian skin types, this rich gel cleanser targets uneven skin tone and surface dullness. It works by gently lifting away daily impurities while keeping the skin hydrated, making it suitable for regular morning and evening routines.
Key Features
• Kojic Acid & Kesar: Formulated with brightening Kesar (Saffron) extract and anti-pigmentation Kojic Acid.
• Hydrating Base: Contains Sodium PCA and Hyaluronic Acid to nourish the moisture barrier during washing.
• Dermatological Safety: Certified non-irritant under primary skin patch testing guidelines (IS 4011:2018 Protocol).
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Kojic Acid functions as a tyrosinase inhibitor in clinical dermatological studies, helping suppress excess melanin production to address dark spots and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Review finished-product safety evaluations on Dr. Sheth's Real Clinical Testing.
Reasons to Buy
• Great choice for individuals looking to address post-acne marks or sun-induced dullness.
• Non-stripping formula suited for daily use across most skin types.
Reasons to Avoid
• May require a slightly longer massage period on skin to break down waterproof sunscreen or makeup.
• Fragrance-sensitive skin types should perform a patch test prior to full application.
How to Use
1. Squeeze a coin-sized amount onto damp palms.
2. Gently massage over face and neck in circular motions for 60 seconds.
3. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry.
Price
• MRP: ₹286 for 100g (check platform for current sales).
Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin
Inspired by traditional Asian beauty rituals, this creamy cleanser delivers moisture while clarifying the complexion. It effectively lifts daily dirt and urban pollution, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed.
Key Features
• Rice Water & Niacinamide: Enriched with fermented Rice Water and Niacinamide to soothe redness and refine skin texture.
• Toxin-Free Formula: Made Safe certified, ensuring a formula free from harsh sulfates, parabens, and silicones.
• Dermatologically Tested: Independently safety-evaluated under BIS primary skin irritation testing (IS 4011:2018, Study No. C3B04978).
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) strengthens epidermal barrier integrity by stimulating ceramide synthesis while helping diminish surface discoloration. Published literature on NCBI Niacinamide Research supports its barrier-repairing and brightening properties.
Reasons to Buy
• Ideal for skin prone to dehydration or rough texture.
• Certified non-irritant under independent clinical patch testing.
Reasons to Avoid
• Creamy texture may feel slightly rich for extremely oily skin in humid weather.
• Requires thorough rinsing to ensure a weightless feel.
How to Use
1. Apply a small amount to moist skin.
2. Work into a soft lather using gentle circular fingertip movements.
3. Wash off completely with clean water.
Price
• MRP: ₹285 for 100ml (check platform for current sales).
Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash
Featuring a refreshing gel-like smoothie texture, this cleanser purifies the skin without compromising its moisture levels. It helps clear daily environmental grime to reveal an instantly fresh, dewy finish.
Key Features
• Papaya & Vitamin C: Infused with Papaya fruit extracts to dissolve surface debris alongside Vitamin C for antioxidant care.
• Hyaluronic Acid Hydration: Keeps skin plump and soft during washing.
• Clinical Testing: Evaluated under dermatological supervision for non-comedogenic safety and 24-hour hydration retention (Report No. AL-GLW-2023-FW).
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Papaya Extract contains Papain, a botanical enzyme that breaks down protein bonds between dead skin cells to smooth texture without abrasive physical scrubbing. Research indexed in NCBI Papain Enzyme Studies confirms its gentle surface-smoothing efficacy.
Reasons to Buy
• Great option for urban commuters needing effective daily pollution cleansing and tan refresh.
• Lightweight gel foam rinses clean without leaving a heavy film.
Reasons to Avoid
• Fruity aroma may not appeal to users who prefer fragrance-free skincare.
• Active enzymatic ingredients may cause a mild tingling sensation on compromised skin barriers.
How to Use
1. Take a pump of gel onto wet hands and foam gently.
2. Smooth over damp face, avoiding the immediate eye area.
3. Splash with cold or lukewarm water to reveal fresh skin.
Price
• MRP: ₹249 for 100ml (check platform for current sales).
Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Glow Face Wash with Turmeric & Saffron
A modern reinterpretation of traditional Indian Ubtan preparations, this face wash tackles sun damage and surface dullness, gently exfoliating to revive natural skin radiance.
Key Features
• Turmeric & Saffron: Powered by active Turmeric and Saffron to protect against environmental stressors and smooth skin texture.
• Walnut Beads: Gentle physical walnut granules help clear clogged pores without micro-tears.
• Patch Test Certification: Certified non-irritant under dermatological safety testing (IS 4011:2018 Standards).
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Turmeric (Curcuma Longa Extract) contains bioactive curcuminoids that reduce oxidative stress and inhibit inflammatory factors linked to skin dullness. Published studies on NCBI Curcumin Research demonstrate its powerful antioxidant profile.
Reasons to Buy
• Well-suited for individuals seeking effective daily or weekly tan removal after outdoor exposure.
• Certified non-irritant under primary skin patch testing.
Reasons to Avoid
• Exfoliating walnut granules may feel too scrubby for active, inflamed acne breakouts.
• Dry skin types will require immediate moisturizer application post-wash.
How to Use
1. Splash water on your face and neck.
2. Apply a small amount and rub gently in circular motions to work up a mild lather.
3. Wash off and pat dry with a soft towel.
Price
• MRP: ₹375 for 150ml (check platform for current sales).
Plum Mandarin & Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash For Glowing Skin
This self-foaming cleanser delivers a burst of citrus hydration while sweeping away surface impurities, refreshing fatigued skin for a radiant surface.
Key Features
• Mandarin & Vitamin C: Enriched with Mandarin peel extracts and Vitamin C to combat environmental oxidation.
• Green Tea Care: Contains soothing Green Tea extracts to calm skin during washing.
• Formulation Testing: Dermatologically tested for mildness and primary ocular/dermal tolerance.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) neutralizes environmental free radicals and supports natural radiance by inhibiting melanin synthesis pathway enzymes. Research indexed on NCBI Topical Vitamin C Literature validates its brightening efficacy.
Reasons to Buy
• Convenient self-foaming pump format makes it ideal for quick morning routines.
• 100% vegan, cruelty-free formula that feels light on all skin types.
Reasons to Avoid
• Pump mechanism can dispense product quickly if not pressed carefully.
• Light airy foam may require extra pumps for heavily soiled or oily skin.
How to Use
1. Pump 1–2 squeezes of foam into wet palms.
2. Gently massage foam across your face for 30–45 seconds.
3. Rinse off with cool water.
Price
• MRP: ₹375 for 110ml (check platform for current sales).
Minimalist Alpha Lipoic + Glycolic 7% Skin Cleanser
A science-backed exfoliating cleanser formulated to resurface dull, uneven skin. It deeply cleanses pores while accelerating cell turnover for a smoother finish.
Key Features
• 7% Glycolic Acid (AHA): Delivers chemical exfoliation to unglue dead skin cells.
• Alpha Lipoic Acid: A powerful antioxidant that helps protect against environmental skin fatigue.
• In-Vivo Safety Evaluation: Formulated and tested at a controlled pH of 3.5–3.8 to optimize AHA exfoliation while maintaining skin barrier tolerance.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Glycolic Acid penetrates surface epidermal layers to break down desmosomal bonds between dead skin cells, promoting cellular turnover to reveal smoother skin beneath. Research published in NCBI Glycolic Acid Studies confirms its resurfacing benefits.
Reasons to Buy
• Great choice for skincare enthusiasts looking to clear bumpy skin texture and clogged pores.
• Prepares skin effectively for active serum absorption.
Reasons to Avoid
• Chemical exfoliating action may cause mild initial purging or irritation on sensitive barriers.
• Requires daily sunscreen application due to increased sun sensitivity.
How to Use
1. Use 2–3 times a week initially on wet skin.
2. Gently massage without scrubbing and rinse off immediately.
3. Follow up with a hydrating moisturizer and daily SPF.
Price
• MRP: ₹399 for 100ml (check platform for current sales).
Pilgrim Kakadu Plum & Lime Pearl Vitamin C Gel Face Wash
Infused with Australian botanicals, this non-drying gel cleanser melts away oil and dirt, leaving skin looking refreshed and luminous.
Key Features
• Kakadu Plum & Lime Pearl: Sourced with Kakadu Plum (rich in natural Vitamin C) and Lime Pearl AHA for gentle surface smoothing.
• Non-Drying Base: Cleanses gently without leaving skin feeling tight or parched.
• Safety Testing: Dermatologically patch-tested to ensure compatibility with sensitive Indian skin types.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Kakadu Plum (Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract) contains high concentrations of natural Vitamin C, providing potent antioxidant protection against environmental dullness and photo-aging. Published research on NCBI Kakadu Plum Studies supports its high antioxidant value.
Reasons to Buy
• Gentle formulation suited for sensitive skin seeking subtle brightening benefits.
• Leaves skin comfortable and hydrated post-wash.
Reasons to Avoid
• Gel texture takes a bit more effort to build up a thick lather.
• Mild citrus scent may not be preferred by fragrance-free purists.
How to Use
1. Dispense a coin-sized gel amount onto damp hands.
2. Lather well and massage over face and neck in circular motions.
3. Rinse thoroughly with clean water.
Price
• MRP: ₹250 for 100g (check platform for current sales).
Product Comparison Table
|
Product
|
Best For
|
Texture
|
Main Active Ingredient
|
Key Clinical / Testing Highlight
|
Who May Want to Skip
|
Price
|
1. Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid
|
Pigmentation & Dark Spots
|
Gentle Gel
|
Kojic Acid & Kesar Extract
|
IS 4011:2018 BIS Patch Tested non-irritant
|
Extremely compromised skin barriers
|
₹286 for 100g
|
2. Mamaearth Rice Face Wash
|
Dehydrated & Rough Skin
|
Rich Cream
|
Rice Water & Niacinamide
|
IS 4011:2018 Patch Test (Study C3B04978)
|
Oily skin types in high humidity
|
₹285 for 100ml
|
3. Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie
|
Daily Tan & Urban Grime
|
Lightweight Gel
|
Papaya Enzymes & Vitamin C
|
Tested non-comedogenic (Report AL-GLW-2023)
|
Fragrance-sensitive skin types
|
₹249 for 100ml
|
4. Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash
|
Sun Tan & Exfoliation
|
Scrub Gel
|
Turmeric, Saffron & Walnut Beads
|
BIS IS 4011:2018 Primary Patch Tested
|
Active inflamed acne breakouts
|
₹375 for 150ml
|
5. Plum Mandarin & Vitamin C
|
Fast Morning Refresh
|
Self-Foaming
|
Vitamin C & Mandarin Peel
|
Dermatologically tested ocular/skin tolerance
|
Users who prefer rich gel lathers
|
₹375 for 110ml
|
6. Minimalist Alpha Lipoic + Glycolic
|
Textured & Bumpy Skin
|
Exfoliating Gel
|
7% Glycolic Acid (AHA)
|
In-vivo pH 3.5–3.8 controlled AHA testing
|
Hypersensitive or raw skin barriers
|
₹399 for 100ml
|
7. Pilgrim Kakadu Plum Face Wash
|
Antioxidant Brightening
|
Hydrating Gel
|
Kakadu Plum & Lime Pearl AHA
|
Dermatologically patch-tested for sensitive skin
|
Users seeking heavy foaming cleansers
|
₹250 for 100g
Health Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified health provider regarding any medical conditions. Any action taken based on this content is strictly at your own risk. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Pinkvilla and its officers, directors, and employees disclaim any liability for such actions.