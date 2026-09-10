Best Oil-Free and Mattifying Moisturizers for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, finding the right face moisturizer can feel tricky - a heavy one leaves you shiny by noon, a light one leaves your skin dry. The fix isn't skipping moisturizer, it's picking the right oil-free moisturiser - one built around lightweight actives like niacinamide, ceramides, or panthenol that hydrate without adding shine. Whether you're after a face moisturizer for oily skin in summer, something for combination skin, or simply the best face moisturizer that won't clog pores, here are six gel-based, non comedogenic moisturiser picks worth knowing about.

A 2006 clinical study published in the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy found that topical 2% niacinamide significantly lowered facial sebum excretion rates over four weeks compared to a placebo. It's one of the clearer pieces of evidence that oil control doesn't have to come from stripping the skin - it can come from actives that help regulate sebum production directly. That's part of why niacinamide shows up so often in oil-free moisturiser and gel moisturiser formulas built for oily and acne-prone skin.

Quick Comparison

Moisturizer Hero Actives Best For Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer Rice Water, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera Oily, combination skin wanting a brightening boost The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer 5% Niacinamide, 2% Ceramide Complex, Zinc PCA Oily, acne-prone skin needing shine control + barrier repair Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer Ceramide Complex, Vitamin C Complex, Ashwagandha Oily skin with pigmentation or uneven tone Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin Alpha Arbutin, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid Oily/combination skin wanting hydration plus dark-spot brightening Cetaphil PRO Oil Control Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 Ceramide, Zinc Gluconate, Panthenol, Allantoin Sensitive, acne-prone skin needing daily sun protection built in Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Oil-Free Moisturizer 10% Panthenol, Zinc, Copper, Magnesium Oily/combination skin prone to redness or barrier stress

Recommended Products 01 Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer Built around rice water and niacinamide, this face moisturizer leans into the "glass skin" trend - hydration plus a brighter, more even tone rather than just oil control. Aloe vera and black oat seed extract are added for calming and moisture retention, and the gel-based formula sits under makeup without pilling. The brand describes it as dermatologically tested and Made Safe certified. Best for: oily to combination skin that also wants a brightening effect. Buy Now 02 The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer One of the more active ingredient-rich formulations on this list, this moisturizer pairs 5% niacinamide with a 2% ceramide moisturiser complex (five ceramide types), along with panthenol, allantoin, and zinc PCA. Together they do two jobs at once - help regulate visible shine for a mattifying effect, and support the skin barrier, which is often under strain in acne-prone skin using retinoids or salicylic acid. Best for: oily, acne-prone skin already on an active-heavy routine that needs barrier support alongside oil control. Buy Now 03 Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer Where the first two lean into oil control, this pick adds a brightening angle with a vitamin C moisturizer complex (3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid), a ceramide complex, and ashwagandha extract. Formulating vitamin C into a face moisturizer rather than a separate step keeps a routine simpler for anyone managing both oiliness and post-acne marks - one product doing double duty as hydration and brightening. Best for: oily skin dealing with dark spots or dullness alongside shine. Buy Now 04 Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin This water-like hyaluronic acid moisturiser layers niacinamide with alpha arbutin and wild berry extract, targeting dullness and dark spots rather than oil alone. Positioned for 24-hour hydration, it absorbs quickly and sits closer to a water based moisturiser in feel, without the greasy after-touch - a practical face moisturizer for oily skin in summer. The brand describes it as dermatologically tested and suited to oily and combination skin. Best for: oily or combination skin looking for a hyaluronic acid moisturiser with an added brightening effect. Buy Now 05 Cetaphil PRO Oil Control Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 This lightweight lotion pairs SPF 30 (via Oleosome technology) with a mattifying finish, alongside allantoin, panthenol, a ceramide (Hydroxypalmitoyl Sphinganine), and zinc gluconate for oil control. The brand positions it for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. Best for: sensitive, reactive skin that's also oily or acne-prone and wants built-in sun protection. Buy Now 06 Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Oil-Free Moisturizer Panthenol (vitamin B5) is usually a supporting ingredient elsewhere, but Minimalist built an entire hydrating moisturizer around a high 10% concentration of it, plus a zinc-copper-magnesium mineral complex. Panthenol is a well-documented humectant known for reducing trans-epidermal water loss and supporting barrier repair, making this a fit for oily or combination skin that's also irritated, flaky, or over-exfoliated. Best for: oily or combination skin that's currently irritated or barrier-stressed. Buy Now

The right pick comes down to what your oily or acne-prone skin needs most - brightening (Mamaearth, Dr. Sheth's), barrier repair alongside actives (The Derma Co.), built-in SPF (Cetaphil), or pure hydration without irritation (Minimalist). Whichever you choose, patch-test first and give it a couple of weeks before judging results.

This article is for general skincare information and does not replace advice from a dermatologist. Individual results may vary; patch-test any new product before regular use.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

Always consult a qualified health provider regarding any medical conditions. Any action taken based on this content is strictly at your own risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, Pinkvilla and its officers, directors, and employees disclaims any liability for such actions.

ALSO READ: Say Goodbye to Monsoon Frizz: 5 Best Shampoos for Smooth & Manageable Hair