Skincare Upgrade: How to Use a Body Scrub Correctly — Fiama Shows You How

Many people use body scrubs incorrectly by applying them to dry skin or scrubbing too aggressively, which can lead to micro-tears and irritation. Incorporating an exfoliant into your routine is highly beneficial, but maximising its rewards requires the proper technique. By mastering a few simple steps, you can transform your shower routine into an effective skin-renewing treatment that unlocks a smoother, healthier glow.



How to Use a Body Scrub Correctly

To use a body scrub correctly, apply the product to damp skin after cleansing with warm water, which helps soften the skin barrier. Gently massage the scrub in circular motions, focusing on rough areas like elbows and knees, before rinsing thoroughly. Finish your routine by applying a rich moisturiser to seal in hydration and protect the newly exfoliated skin surface.

Prep with a Warm Shower: Spend 5 to 10 minutes in warm water to open your pores and soften the skin, making exfoliation more effective. Apply the Scrub to Damp Skin: Take a generous amount of your chosen exfoliant. For instance, Fiama De Tan Body Scrub with 1% Niacinamide and 1% Salicylic Acid features a 13% Resurfacing Blend that easily glides over wet skin to loosen dead cells. Massage in Gentle, Circular Motions: Use light pressure to massage the granules into your skin. Avoid aggressive rubbing to prevent irritation. Rinse Thoroughly: Wash away all remaining particles with lukewarm water to reveal a fresh skin layer. Lock in Moisture: Pat your skin dry with a towel and immediately apply a lotion or use a hydrating cleanser like the Fiama Skin Barrier Strengthening Moisturizing Soap Bar with Japanese Hokkaido Milk to replenish the skin barrier with its 1/3rd moisturizers.



How Often Should You Scrub?

You should use a body scrub two to three times a week to safely remove dead skin cells without stripping your skin's natural moisture barrier. Those with sensitive skin should limit exfoliation to once a week to prevent redness and irritation. Over-exfoliating can compromise your skin, so observing how your body responds is key to maintaining a healthy balance.



Body scrubs are highly beneficial for your skin because they accelerate the natural shedding process, preventing clogged pores and dullness. When you use an advanced formula like the Fiama Strawberry Skin Polishing Body Scrub with 0.5% Papain Enzyme and 0.1% Caffeine, the dual chemical and physical exfoliation removes debris while keeping the skin barrier intact. Consistent, moderate use ensures that your topical moisturisers absorb deeper into the epidermis, drastically improving skin texture and overall hydration over time.



Can You Use a Body Scrub on Your Face?



No, you should not use a body scrub on your face because facial skin is significantly thinner and more sensitive than the skin on your body. Body scrubs are formulated with larger, more abrasive physical particles designed to break through tougher skin on areas like the legs and arms. Applying these heavy-duty granules to the face can cause micro-tears, severe redness, and a broken skin barrier.



Facial exfoliants are specifically engineered with ultra-fine particles or mild chemical acids tailored to delicate facial tissue. In contrast, body products like the Fiama Strawberry Skin Polishing Body Scrub leverage a robust 13% Polishing Blend to target stubborn conditions like Keratosis Pilaris (strawberry skin) on the limbs. Keep your body products below the neckline, and utilize dedicated, gentle facial exfoliants for your visage to keep both areas healthy and glowing.



Does Scrubbing Lighten or Brighten Skin?



Scrubbing does not chemically lighten your natural skin tone, but it effectively brightens your complexion by removing the dull, dark layer of dead skin cells sitting on the surface. True exfoliation targets superficial hyperpigmentation, environmental buildup, and uneven texture to reveal the fresher, more radiant skin underneath.

By sloughing away these surface impurities, you can significantly diminish the appearance of environmental damage. For example, the Fiama De Tan Body Scrub utilizes a 13% Resurfacing Blend with 1% Niacinamide to target sun-tan removal and deliver instant brightness. The physical granules sweep away dullness, while the Niacinamide works to even out the appearance of discoloration, giving the skin a luminous, revitalized look without altering your natural melanin.



Which Body Scrub Is Right for You?

The right body scrub depends entirely on your specific skin concerns, whether you need to treat sun damage, target rough texture, or strengthen a dry skin barrier. Choosing a product with targeted active ingredients ensures you solve your skin issues without causing irritation. Matching the right chemical and physical exfoliant combination to your skin type is the fastest way to achieve smooth, glowing skin.

For Sun-Tanned and Dull Skin: The Fiama De Tan Body Scrub, packed with 1% Niacinamide and 1% Salicylic Acid, offers a 13% Resurfacing Blend that removes sun-tan and delivers instant brightness paired with a luxurious gourmet fragrance.



For Rough Texture and Keratosis Pilaris: The Fiama Strawberry Skin Polishing Body Scrub combines 0.5% Papain Enzyme and 0.1% Caffeine within a 13% Polishing Blend to reduce strawberry skin and uneven texture, leaving a refreshing aqua fragrance.



For Dry and Delicate Skin Barriers: If physical scrubbing feels too intense, the Fiama Skin Barrier Strengthening Moisturizing Soap Bar with Japanese Hokkaido Milk delivers a non-sticky, soft skin finish using 1/3rd moisturizers to nourish the skin during your daily wash.

Health Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

Always consult a qualified health provider regarding any medical conditions. Any action taken based on this content is strictly at your own risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, Pinkvilla and its officers, directors, and employees disclaim any liability for such actions.

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