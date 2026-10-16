The 9 Best Glowy Sunscreens of 2026

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Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is an ultra-lightweight water-gel formula designed to illuminate dull skin while shielding it against harmful UVA/UVB rays. Clinical in-vivo testing (ISO 24444:2019, CCFT/CTRI/2025/03/083452) confirms its SPF 50+ PA++++ formula blocks broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays while dermatological research confirms that combining UV filters with potent antioxidants helps shield the skin against up to 76.8% of urban particulate pollution and digital blue light oxidative stress. Suitable for all skin types, particularly normal to combination skin, this product hydrates deeply without leaving a sticky or greasy residue. It serves as an ideal daily sun cream for women and men seeking a fresh, translucent glow.



Key Features

• Water-Gel Texture: Spreads effortlessly across the skin and absorbs rapidly without leaving any white cast.

• Dual Protection: Formulated with Vitamin C and Papaya extract to fight free radical damage and promote skin radiance.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Dermatologists value Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid L-Ascorbic Acid) and Papaya Extract (Carica Papaya Fruit Extract) for their strong antioxidant properties. These active ingredients neutralize environmental free radicals, inhibit tyrosinase activity to reduce hyperpigmentation and work synergistically with broad-spectrum UV filters to boost photoprotection.



Reasons to Buy

• Perfect for urban commuters needing daily defense against both sun exposure and indoor digital blue light.

• Great for individuals seeking a dewy, glowing finish under daily makeup.



Reasons to Avoid

• May not be the primary choice for users looking for a strictly matte sunscreen for extremely oily skin.

• Unsuitable if you prefer an unscented or fragrance-free formula.



How to Use

1. Cleanse your face and apply your daily serum or light moisturizer.

2. Take two finger-lengths of the product and dot it evenly over your face, neck and ears.

3. Gently massage in upward circular motions until completely absorbed at least 15 minutes before stepping into the sun.



Price & Where to Buy

• MRP: ₹449 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).