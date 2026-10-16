The 9 Best Glowy Sunscreens of 2026
Whether you are seeking the best sunscreen for combination skin, a sweat-resistant formula or an antioxidant-rich best sunscreen for glowing skin, finding an option here.
Daily sun exposure without broad-spectrum UV shielding accelerates skin ageing, dark spots and persistent dullness, making daily sunscreen essential for a long-lasting, healthy radiant finish. To achieve a luminous glass-skin finish without looking slick or feeling heavy, selecting a formula tailored to your skin type whether a gel sunscreen for oily skin or a deeply hydrating sunscreen for dry skin is key to preventing clogged pores.
Whether you are seeking the best sunscreen for combination skin, a sweat-resistant formula or an antioxidant-rich best sunscreen for glowing skin, finding an option that delivers high protection without leaving a chalky white cast can elevate your daily glow. Indian skin types require lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen formulations equipped with SPF 50 and PA ratings that withstand tropical heat, humidity and pollution. According to clinical research on dermatological photoprotection published by the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, consistent daily application of broad-spectrum SPF significantly mitigates photoaging and hyperpigmentation while preserving skin luminosity. This guide evaluates top-performing choices to help you discover which sunscreen is best for achieving protected, dewy and glowing skin.
Recommended Products
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is an ultra-lightweight water-gel formula designed to illuminate dull skin while shielding it against harmful UVA/UVB rays. Clinical in-vivo testing (ISO 24444:2019, CCFT/CTRI/2025/03/083452) confirms its SPF 50+ PA++++ formula blocks broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays while dermatological research confirms that combining UV filters with potent antioxidants helps shield the skin against up to 76.8% of urban particulate pollution and digital blue light oxidative stress. Suitable for all skin types, particularly normal to combination skin, this product hydrates deeply without leaving a sticky or greasy residue. It serves as an ideal daily sun cream for women and men seeking a fresh, translucent glow.
Key Features
• Water-Gel Texture: Spreads effortlessly across the skin and absorbs rapidly without leaving any white cast.
• Dual Protection: Formulated with Vitamin C and Papaya extract to fight free radical damage and promote skin radiance.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists value Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid L-Ascorbic Acid) and Papaya Extract (Carica Papaya Fruit Extract) for their strong antioxidant properties. These active ingredients neutralize environmental free radicals, inhibit tyrosinase activity to reduce hyperpigmentation and work synergistically with broad-spectrum UV filters to boost photoprotection.
Reasons to Buy
• Perfect for urban commuters needing daily defense against both sun exposure and indoor digital blue light.
• Great for individuals seeking a dewy, glowing finish under daily makeup.
Reasons to Avoid
• May not be the primary choice for users looking for a strictly matte sunscreen for extremely oily skin.
• Unsuitable if you prefer an unscented or fragrance-free formula.
How to Use
1. Cleanse your face and apply your daily serum or light moisturizer.
2. Take two finger-lengths of the product and dot it evenly over your face, neck and ears.
3. Gently massage in upward circular motions until completely absorbed at least 15 minutes before stepping into the sun.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹449 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & Turmeric
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen is formulated to revive tired, dull skin while delivering broad-spectrum sun protection. Independent clinical dermatological patch testing (IS 4011:2018; C3B04978-HON-I) confirms that this sunscreen is certified non-irritant and dermatologically safe for daily skin application. Tailored for normal to dry skin types, it combines traditional herbal brightening with modern UV filter technology. It stands out as an excellent, affordable sunscreen for everyday radiance.
Key Features
• Nourishing Cream Formula: Delivers long-lasting moisture while protecting against harsh sun exposure.
• Natural Glow Boost: Combines Vitamin C with age-old Turmeric to diminish dullness and protect against tanning.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists often highlight Turmeric Extract (Curcuma Longa Root Extract) and Vitamin C (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate) for their anti-inflammatory and brightening benefits. Turmeric helps soothe UV-induced redness and oxidatively stressed skin, reinforcing the natural skin barrier while maintaining skin evenness.
Reasons to Buy
• Ideal for morning routines in cooler climates or for individuals dealing with dry skin requiring extra moisture.
• A solid option for budget-conscious buyers seeking dermatologically patch-tested formulations.
Reasons to Avoid
• May feel too rich for those looking for a lightweight gel based sunscreen for oily skin in hot, humid weather.
• Not designed for water-resistant sports activities.
How to Use
1. Dispense a coin size amount onto your fingertips after cleansing.
2. Apply evenly onto your face and neck.
3. Reapply every 2 to 3 hours if you remain under direct sunlight.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹349 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel is a dermatologist-recommended, ultra-lightweight gel formulation that delivers deep hydration without added oil. Clinical in-vivo testing (ISO 24444:2019, CTRI/2025/02/080287) confirms its SPF 50 PA++++ formula blocks broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays while also guarding against blue light exposure. Engineered with 1% HA Normal and oil-free hydration tech, this non-comedogenic sunscreen absorbs like water, making it arguably the best sunscreen for oily skin.
Key Features
• 1% HA Oil Free Aqua Gel Base: Provides intense hydration while leaving skin completely weightless and shine-free.
• Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection: Features high PA++++ defense against photoaging UVA rays and digital screen fatigue.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists praise Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate) and Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate) for providing hydration to oil-prone skin without clogging pores. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid-a humectant documented in biochemical research to bind up to 1,000 times its weight in water to deliver lightweight surface hydration without adding heavy oils.
Reasons to Buy
• The go-to gel sunscreen for oily skin and acne-prone individuals who dread heavy sun cream formulas.
• Completely fragrance-free, making it ideal for sensitive and easily irritated skin.
Reasons to Avoid
• Very dry skin types may require an extra moisturizing cream layer underneath.
• Fast absorption means you need to blend it quickly upon application.
How to Use
1. Pump out two full lines of gel onto two fingers.
2. Spread evenly across your cleansed face and neck.
3. Massage lightly until it breaks into a watery texture and fully absorbs into skin.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹499 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is a high-performance, water resistant sunscreen formulated to deliver extended photoprotection during active outdoor wear. Independent clinical dermatological patch testing (C3B03444, Sub Study No. C3B03444-HON-J) confirms that this formula is certified non-irritant and dermatologically tested for daily use. Enriched with 1% HA Oil Free technology, it locks in deep hydration without breaking down under sweat, making it an excellent sunscreen for everyday use in hot, humid weather.
Key Features
• Long-Lasting Sweat Resistance: Formulated to withstand humidity and sweating without melting off or pilling.
• Hyaluronic Acid Hydration: Infuses skin with moisture to maintain a healthy skin barrier during sun exposure.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists favor Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate) combined with photostable chemical filters to balance skin moisture while defending against solar radiation. This combination prevents moisture loss caused by prolonged heat exposure while shielding against UVA and UVB rays.
Reasons to Buy
• Perfect for active individuals, commuters and outdoor sports enthusiasts who require a sweat-resistant, waterproof sunscreen.
• Provides high SPF 50 PA++++ protection without a heavy or chalky white cast.
Reasons to Avoid
• Requires thorough double-cleansing at night due to its long-wearing formula.
• May feel slightly more adherent than ultra-fluid water formulations.
How to Use
1. Dispense a generous amount onto your palms.
2. Apply evenly across all exposed skin areas 15 to 20 minutes before stepping outside.
3. Reapply every 2 to 3 hours after prolonged sweating or swimming.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹499 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ is specifically engineered for sensitive Indian skin, clinical testing (CTRI/2025/03/083105) confirms an in-vivo SPF rating of 52.66 along with primary skin irritation safety validation, verifying its efficacy and suitability for sensitive skin. Offering intense barrier repair alongside robust UV protection. Designed to soothe damaged skin barriers, this lotion-gel hybrid serves as an ideal best sunscreen for combination skin and dry, reactive skin types. It offers multi-action defense against UVA/UVB rays and pollution.
Key Features
• Barrier-Strengthening Blend: Enriched with Ceramides to rebuild compromised skin barriers and prevent transepidermal water loss.
• Zero White Cast: Formulated to blend effortlessly into rich Indian skin tones without leaving a chalky residue.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists frequently recommend Ceramides (Ceramide NP) alongside Vitamin C (3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid) to treat compromised skin barriers. Ceramides replenish intercellular lipids, helping the skin retain moisture and defend against environmental stressors aggravated by solar radiation.
Reasons to Buy
• Perfect for individuals dealing with dry, inflamed skin or barrier breakdown due to active treatments.
• Highly recommended for everyday indoor and outdoor wear across varying skin types.
Reasons to Avoid
• Those who prefer extreme matte finishes or oil-control gels might find it too hydrating during peak humidity.
• Offers PA+++ rating compared to PA++++ variants in the same category.
How to Use
1. Apply a generous amount over clean skin as the final step of your skincare routine.
2. Dab gently around the face and massage outward until completely absorbed.
3. Apply 15–20 minutes prior to sun exposure.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹499 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel
Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel is a lightweight gel based sunscreen designed for everyday wear in tropical climates. Specially formulated to absorb quickly into the skin, this gel sunscreen for oily skin prevents midday shine while shielding against 97% of UVB rays. It serves as a dependable, budget-friendly sun screen cream for both men and women.
Key Features
• Ultra-Light Gel Base: Glides smoothly across the skin and absorbs in seconds without leaving a greasy film.
• Non-Sticky Protection: Shields against sunburn and tanning while keeping the skin matte and refreshed.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists recommend broad-spectrum UV filters combined with cooling cucumber and mineral extracts to protect oil-prone skin without clogging pores. These ingredients help calm sun-induced redness while keeping excess sebum under control throughout the day.
Reasons to Buy
• Ideal for daily office wear, students and budget-conscious buyers looking for an affordable sunscreen under 200 to 500 budget tiers.
• Great choice for individuals who prefer a non-comedogenic sunscreen with a natural, non-shiny finish.
Reasons to Avoid
• Dry skin types may require an extra hydrating moisturizer underneath during winter months.
• Contains mild fragrance which may not suit extremely reactive or sensitive skin.
How to Use
1. Take a small amount of gel on your fingertips.
2. Apply evenly onto your cleansed face and neck 15 minutes before sun exposure.
3. Reapply as needed throughout the day.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹325 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
Minimalist Light Fluid SPF 50 Sunscreen
Minimalist Light Fluid Face Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is an ultra-thin, fluid-texture sun skin cream designed for maximum breathability and high-performance protection. This advanced formula delivers real-world defense without sticky residues. It serves as a benchmark for minimalist, high-efficacy sun care for all skin types.
Key Features
• Ultra-Fluid Texture: Spreads like a light lotion, offering an invisible, natural matte finish with zero white cast.
• Advanced UV Filter Shield: Uses photostable new-age filters for stable, long-lasting broad-spectrum defense.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists highlight modern photostable filters like Tinosorb S (Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine) and Uvinul T 150 (Ethylhexyl Triazone) for their broad-spectrum efficiency and low skin allergy potential. These advanced filters stay stable under sunlight longer than traditional chemical filters, delivering superior photoprotection with minimal skin absorption.
Reasons to Buy
• Ideal for humid weather, gym-goers and men seeking a weightless sunscreen that feels non-existent on the skin.
• Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and rigorously tested for sensitive skin suitability.
Reasons to Avoid
• Extremely runny fluid consistency can leak if the bottle nozzle is not closed tightly during travel.
• Does not offer heavy moisturizing properties for severely dry skin.
How to Use
1. Shake the bottle well before dispensing.
2. Pour a generous fluid amount onto your palm.
3. Apply smoothly over face, ears and neck prior to going outdoors.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹499 for 50ml (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
SunScoop Hydrating Face & Body Fluid Sunscreen Spray SPF 60 PA++++
SunScoop Hydrating Face & Body Fluid Sunscreen Spray SPF 60 PA++++ is an innovative, fast-absorbing sunscreen spray engineered for quick application and broad-spectrum photoprotection. Designed as a versatile body sunscreen and face mist, this hydrating sunscreen delivers a weightless, dewy finish without feeling greasy. It is an ideal option for reapplication on the go.
Key Features
• 360-Degree Spray Application: Continuous fine mist nozzle allows effortless coverage on both face and body.
• High SPF 60 PA++++ Shield: Maximum photoprotection against intense UV rays, sunburn and sun-induced tanning.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists appreciate Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate) and Chamomile Extract (Matricaria Recutita) in spray formulations to deliver instant cooling hydration while shielding skin. These ingredients soothe heat-stressed skin while maintaining optimal skin barrier moisture.
Reasons to Buy
• Ultimate convenience for outdoor reapplication over makeup or for body protection during travel.
• Perfect for individuals seeking a fast-absorbing sun spray for body with a subtle, healthy glow.
Reasons to Avoid
• Spray format requires generous application to ensure full, even coverage.
• May feel slightly dewy for those who prefer an ultra-matte skin feel.
How to Use
1. Shake the bottle well before use.
2. Hold 6 to 8 inches away from skin and spray evenly across face and body.
3. For facial application, spray onto hands first and gently pat onto the skin.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹699 for 100ml (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
Plix Guava Glow Invisible Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
Plix Guava Glow Invisible Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a translucent gel formulation designed to provide a glass-skin finish without leaving any white cast. Packed with Guava Extract and Vitamin C, this hydrating sunscreen combats dullness and promotes an even skin tone while shielding against broad-spectrum UVA and UVB rays. It stands out as a best sunscreen for glowing skin seeking an invisible, dewy texture.
Key Features
• Invisible Dewy Gel Finish: Completely transparent texture that melts into all skin tones with zero chalky residue.
• Guava & Vitamin C Complex: Rich in antioxidants to brighten dark spots and protect against environmental oxidation.
Why You May Consider This Ingredient
Dermatologists highlight Guava Fruit Extract (Psidium Guajava Extract) and Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) for their concentrated lycopene and antioxidant profile. These botanicals help neutralize free radicals generated by solar radiation, assisting in hyperpigmentation reduction and skin radiance.
Reasons to Buy
• Ideal for rich Indian skin tones seeking a guaranteed zero-white-cast formulation.
• Leaves skin looking hydrated and radiant, serving as a dual protective primer under makeup.
Reasons to Avoid
• Extremely oily skin types during peak summer may find the dewy finish too shiny.
• Offers PA+++ protection compared to PA++++ choices.
How to Use
1. Dispense two finger-lengths of invisible gel onto clean skin.
2. Spread evenly across your face, neck and ears.
3. Allow 10 to 15 minutes to set into a dewy glow before sun exposure.
Price & Where to Buy
• MRP: ₹499 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).
Comparison Table
|
Product
|
Best For
|
Texture
|
Key Ingredients
|
Main Reason to Choose
|
Who May Want to Skip
|
Price
|
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C
|
Normal to combination skin looking for radiance
|
Lightweight Water-Gel
|
Vitamin C, Papaya Extract, Hyaluronic Acid
|
Dewy glow finish with blue light defense
|
Extremely oily skin types seeking a matte look
|
₹449 for 50g
|
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & Turmeric
|
Normal to dry skin needing skin brightening
|
Nourishing Cream
|
Vitamin C, Turmeric Extract
|
Natural brightening with deep hydration
|
Oily skin types in humid weather
|
₹349 for 50g
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++
|
Oily, acne-prone and combination skin
|
Ultra-Light Aqua Gel
|
1% Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E
|
Oil-free, fast-absorbing hydration
|
Very dry skin types needing rich occlusion
|
₹499 for 50g
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
|
Active outdoor wear, humid weather & sweat resistance
|
Water-Resistant Gel
|
1% Hyaluronic Acid, UV Filters
|
Sweat and water resistance with hydration
|
Very dry skin needing heavy occlusive cream
|
₹499 for 50g
|
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++
|
Sensitive, dry or barrier-compromised skin
|
Smooth Lotion-Gel
|
Ceramides, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid
|
Skin barrier repair with zero white cast
|
Users preferring PA++++ or ultra-matte finishes
|
₹499 for 50g
|
Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel
|
Budget-friendly daily wear for oily & normal skin
|
Lightweight Gel
|
Cucumber Extract, UV Filters
|
Fast absorbing, matte oil control
|
Dry skin needing rich winter moisture
|
₹325 for 50g
|
Minimalist Light Fluid SPF 50 Sunscreen
|
Oily skin, humid weather and men
|
Ultra-Thin Fluid
|
Tinosorb S, Uvinul T 150
|
In-vivo tested, weightless invisible finish
|
Dry skin preferring thick cream textures
|
₹499 for 50ml
|
SunScoop Hydrating Face & Body Fluid Sunscreen Spray SPF 60 PA++++
|
Quick reapplication, body sun protection & travel
|
Hydrating Fine Mist
|
Hyaluronic Acid, Chamomile
|
360-degree spray convenience & high SPF 60
|
Those who prefer precise manual cream application
|
₹699 for 100ml
|
Plix Guava Glow Invisible Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
|
Dull skin seeking an invisible glass-skin glow
|
Translucent Dewy Gel
|
Guava Extract, Vitamin C
|
Zero white cast with antioxidant radiance
|
Strictly matte skin lovers
|
₹499 for 50g
Health Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified health provider regarding any medical conditions. Any action taken based on this content is strictly at your own risk. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Pinkvilla and its officers, directors, and employees disclaim any liability for such actions.
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