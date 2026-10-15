Top 5 Affordable Sunscreens in India That Can Do Wonders (2026)

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The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel is a dermatologist-recommended, ultra-lightweight gel formulation that delivers deep hydration without added oil. Clinical in-vivo testing (ISO 24444:2019, CTRI/2025/02/080287) confirms its SPF 50 PA++++ formula blocks broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays while also guarding against blue light exposure. Engineered with 1% HA Normal and oil-free hydration tech, this non-comedogenic sunscreen absorbs like water, making it arguably the best sunscreen for oily skin



Key Features

• 1% HA Oil Free Aqua Gel Base: Provides intense hydration while leaving skin completely weightless and shine-free.

• Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection: Features high PA++++ defense against photoaging UVA rays and digital screen fatigue.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Dermatologists praise Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate) and Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate) for providing hydration to oil-prone skin without clogging pores. Hyaluronic Acid attracts up to 1,000 times its weight in water, helping to keep oily and acne-prone skin balanced without triggering excess sebum production.



Reasons to Buy

• The go-to gel sunscreen for oily skin and acne-prone individuals who dread heavy sun cream formulas.

• Completely fragrance-free, making it ideal for sensitive and easily irritated skin.



Reasons to Avoid

• Very dry skin types may require an extra moisturizing cream layer underneath.

• Fast absorption means you need to blend it quickly upon application.



How to Use

1. Pump out two full lines of gel onto two fingers.

2. Spread evenly across your cleansed face and neck.

3. Massage lightly until it breaks into a watery texture and fully absorbs into skin.



Price & Where to Buy

• MRP: ₹499 for 50g (Check site for latest price and discount offers).