Top 5 Shampoos to Repair Hair Breakage & Strengthen Strands

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Bblunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Pea Protein & Caffeine for Stronger Hair

Designed for Indian hair types, this targeted formula combines plant-based proteins with energizing actives to condition weak lengths and reduce friction-led breakage. In independent laboratory testing (Report No. VITR/MEFW/SR/2022-184), the shampoo demonstrated up to a 93.29% reduction in hair fall due to breakage on treated tresses compared to a non-conditioning control.



Key Features

• Pea Protein & Caffeine: Formulated with Hydrolyzed Pea Protein to coat hair cuticles and caffeine to improve scalp feel.

• Shine & Smoothness: Functions as a moisturizing shampoo that gently cleanses without stripping natural lipid layers.



Why You May Consider This Ingredient

Hydrolyzed Pea Protein provides amino acids that temporarily coat the hair shaft, improving slip and reducing surface friction against physical snapping during brushing. Published cosmetic science research on NCBI Plant Protein Studies confirms that conditioning proteins help reduce friction on damaged fibers.



Reasons to Buy

• Helps minimize breakage caused by friction during combing or heat styling.

• Formulated to clean away urban grime and hard water residue common in Indian cities.



Reasons to Avoid

• Might feel lightweight if you have an extremely dry scalp that requires heavy oiling treatments.

• Distinct salon scent may not suit users who prefer unscented products.



How to Use

1. Wet hair thoroughly with tepid water.

2. Take a coin-sized amount and gently massage into the scalp for 2–3 minutes.

3. Rinse completely and follow up with a moisturizing conditioner.