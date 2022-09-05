"Chappal pehenkar visarjan?" Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar trolled during Ganpati visarjan

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Sep 05, 2022 10:33 AM IST  |  492

"Chappal pehenkar visarjan?" Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar trolled during Ganpati visarjan