10 Films rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan over the years: Kal Ho Naa Ho, Queen to Black, Ram-Leela

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a standout performer in Bollywood, delivering several memorable roles over the years. However, there are also a number of films that could have been part of her filmography had she said yes.

Let’s take a look at some Bollywood films rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan over the years.

10 Movies Rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan Over The Years

1. Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho remains a favorite among Bollywood fans and is often considered one of the most beloved films of its time. However, before Preity Zinta was cast, Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for the role.

Reportedly, she turned it down due to remuneration issues or because the film was not directed by Karan Johar.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Kareena declined to act in this Zoya Akhtar directorial. In an interview, she mentioned that she regretted missing the opportunity to work with Zoya and expressed interest in collaborating in the future.

3. Shuddhi

Kareena was once in talks to star in Shuddhi, which was to be directed by Karan Malhotra. However, the project was eventually shelved. Speaking to PTI, she said, “I am not part of Shuddhi. I am not part of it anymore. I am not at all disheartened about it.”

4. Black

The iconic film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji was initially offered to Kareena. The film later went on to win multiple National Awards.

5. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Another major project she turned down was this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone . Reportedly, Kareena felt that the role did not interest her.

6. Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai

Kareena was initially cast as Sonia opposite Hrithik Roshan and had even shot for a few days. However, she chose to work in Refugee instead and exited the project, after which Ameesha Patel stepped into the role.

7. Chennai Express

Kareena was reportedly considered for this popular comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, but she declined due to date issues.

8. Queen

The role of Rani, later played by Kangana Ranaut, was also offered to Kareena. Speaking about rejecting several films, she once said, “In the last five months, I think I have said no to six movies because I don't want to do anything that's not great. If I don't want to, I am happy not to do it. I'd rather chill at home and read a book or do something else.”

9. Fashion

Before Priyanka Chopra Jonas took on the lead role in this Madhur Bhandarkar film, Kareena was approached but turned it down. The two later collaborated in Heroine.

10. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that Kareena passed on. The lead role eventually went to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan .

ALSO READ: 9 Japanese horror films to watch on Netflix: From Ju-On The Grudge to ReMember