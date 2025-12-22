12 Films Releasing in Theaters This Week (Dec 22-28): Marty Supreme, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Vrusshabha

It’s Christmas week, and with a lot of fun awaiting at the end of this year, some more films are coming your way in the theaters. Agastya Nanda led Dharmendra’s last film, the war drama film Ikkis, which has postponed its release to next week, and is not a part of this week’s release list. The new premiere date has been changed from December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026. It is believed that the change is due to the tough competition at the cinemas for screens these days, especially following the release of Dhurandhar.

Here are all the theatrical releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada that you can check out this week.

1. Anaconda

Doug and Griff have big dreams. They aim to recreate the popular 1997 film Anaconda. For this, they set off to the Amazon and aim for a new version of the scary but adventurous movie. However, fiction may seem closer than it is, as a real-life, long and fatal Anaconda awaits them at the deserted location. As the very deadly creature sneaks up on them and threatens to eat them alive. The crux of the story remains in whether they manage to make it out in time.

Cast: Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello

Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello Director: Tom Gormican

Tom Gormican Language: English

English Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror

Action, Comedy, Horror Release Date: December 25, 2025

2. Marty Supreme

Loosely inspired by the life story of sports star Marty Reisman, Marty Supreme is a film set in the 1950s, about an aspiring table tennis player, Marty Mauser, who aims high. He wishes to be the best in the game that is hardly paid any attention to at the time. With tight money and professional hurdles threatening to undermine his skills, a personal issue surfaces, breaking him down more than ever before. He takes to unorthodox methods to deal with his problems and ends up on the wrong side of the law multiple times, putting his career in jeopardy.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher

Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher Director: Josh Safdie

Josh Safdie Language: English

English Genre: Sports, Drama, Comedy

Sports, Drama, Comedy Release Date: December 25, 2025

3. The Testament of Ann Lee

Based in 18th century America and England, The Testament of Ann Lee is about the titular character. An unlikely religious preacher, she does not let her gender deter her from practising what feels right to her. In a world where women’s opinions are not often honored, she finds herself dedicated to promoting communal living and timely devotion. While her personal life threatens to usurp her plans to preach longer, she faces off against the beliefs of the country to set her foot down.

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, David Cale

Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, David Cale Director: Mona Fastvold

Mona Fastvold Language: English

English Genre: Historical, Musical, Drama

Historical, Musical, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

4. Song Sung Blue

Inspired by the real-life story, it talks about a couple named Mike and Claire Sardina who worked as a Neil Diamond tribute band’s Lightning and Thunder. In the 1980s, they came together, but circumstances held them back. However, they overcome all troubles to learn to fall in love and continue to be in it, while celebrating the life that has been given to them.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi Director: Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer Language: English

English Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama

Biographical, Musical, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

5. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

In Croatia, a wedding planner and an author meet under needy circumstances. Initially, oil and water, they butt heads on every little thing. However, fate keeps pushing them toward each other. After multiple encounters, including some hilarious ones, they get close and develop romantic feelings for each other. Back in India, they wish to take it to the next level, but their families’ demands, expectations, and traditions stand in between them.

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: December 25, 2025

6. Champion

Michael C. Williams is a skilled football player. However, in pre-independent India, that means little to the rulers of the country, who do not give him the right opportunities and platform to grow his talent. Impatient and valuing his skills, he faces off against them to protect national pride and participate in the game that brings him joy.

Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Hyper Aadi, Santhosh Prathap

Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Hyper Aadi, Santhosh Prathap Director: Pradeep Advaitham

Pradeep Advaitham Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Period, Sports

Period, Sports Release Date: December 25, 2025

7. Retta Thala

A set of gangsters, Arun Vijay in dual roles, and the hunger for power, this film, seemingly shot in Goa, presents a tough fight for reaching the top and the greed among goons who seek revenge. Action, passion, and conflicts await in the face-changing thriller.

Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Balaji Murugadoss

Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Balaji Murugadoss Director: Kris Thirukumaran

Kris Thirukumaran Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

8. Sarvam Maya

Nivin Pauly is a man who has lost all his belief in God. While living his life as a guitarist, he is haunted by a spirit after a ritual and ends up in dire need of saving. He must rely on his friends to get him out of trouble and figure out a way to make the otherworldly presence leave him alone.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Althaf Salim

Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Althaf Salim Director: Akhil Sathyan

Akhil Sathyan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic, Musical, Drama, Fantasy, Horror-comedy

Romantic, Musical, Drama, Fantasy, Horror-comedy Release Date: December 25, 2025

9. Sirai

Based on real-life events, the film captures a police officer named Vikram Prabhu who is tasked with transferring a prisoner from Vellore to the Sivagangai court. His journey becomes marred by a tense meeting full of scares of survival.

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda, Vaishaali Vijay, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan, Sushmitha Bhat, Rajapandi

Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda, Vaishaali Vijay, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan, Sushmitha Bhat, Rajapandi Director: Suresh Rajakumari

Suresh Rajakumari Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

10. Mark

Ajay Markande is a suspended police officer. However, after confronting many criminals and corrupt politicians who have wreaked havoc on the state, he becomes the target of many gangsters. As he tries to remain alive while duty knocks on the door, he faces betrayals from some of his own and must win against them all.

Cast: Kichcha Sudeep, Naveen Chandra, Deepshika, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Mahantesh Hiremath

Kichcha Sudeep, Naveen Chandra, Deepshika, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Mahantesh Hiremath Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa

Vijay Kartikeyaa Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

11. Vrusshabha

A diamond businessman and his son set out on a rewarding journey to their ancestral village. During their travel, they come across a new truth about their past lives. Originally adversaries, they have now reunited as family. The film captures their struggle to accept their former selves while also maintaining their relationship as a father-son duo.

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju

Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju Director: Nanda Kishore

Nanda Kishore Language: Malayalam and Telugu

Malayalam and Telugu Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama

Fantasy, Action, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

12. Shambhala

A meteor crashes in a remote village named Shambhala. There, an atheist scientist comes across some of the most superstitious people he has ever met. Set in the 1980s, the film covers him standing on the opposite side of the civilians who are controlled by the power that has overtaken the village.

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika Vijay, Ravi Varma, Madhunanandan

Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika Vijay, Ravi Varma, Madhunanandan Director: Ugandhar Muni

Ugandhar Muni Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Supernatural, Horror, Action, Thriller

Supernatural, Horror, Action, Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

