12 new OTT releases this week: Stranger Things Season 5, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5
Catch all the latest OTT releases this week, featuring Stranger Things Season 5 and Bel Air Season 4, streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5.
From November 24 to November 30, 2025, OTT platforms are bringing a mix of returning favorites and new releases for viewers. Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5 offer a variety of genres, from thrillers and dramas to documentaries and stand-up comedy. Here’s a look at 12 must-watch OTT releases this week.
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age – Netflix
- Cast: Kevin Hart
- Director: Leslie Small
- Language: English
- Genre: Stand-up Comedy
- Release date: November 24, 2025
Kevin Hart’s latest comedy special, Acting My Age, features the comedian reflecting on midlife experiences. He talks about family life, ageing challenges, intimacy pills, and unexpected injuries with his usual humor. Filmed in front of a live audience, the show offers a humorous look at adulthood and social expectations.
Bel Air Season 4 – JioHotstar
- Cast: Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes
- Director: Morgan Cooper
- Language: English
- Genre: Family Drama
- Release date: November 25, 2025
Season 4 follows the Banks family during their senior year. Will struggles with expectations, Carlton faces tough choices, and Aunt Viv’s pregnancy challenges her life plans. Hilary explores self-discovery, Ashley starts high school with rebellion, and Geoffrey’s absence adds tension to the family dynamics.
Jingle Bell Heist – Netflix
- Cast: Olivia Holt, Connor Swindells
- Director: Michael Fimognari
- Language: English
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: November 26, 2025
This Christmas rom-com follows two thieves, Sophia and Nick, who plan to rob London’s biggest department store on Christmas Eve. Their uneasy alliance leads to a mix of suspense, comic mishaps, and an unexpected romance while navigating security measures and personal secrets.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Hindi) – Prime Video
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda
Director: Rishab Shetty
Language: Hindi
Genre: Mythical Action
Release date: November 27, 2025
Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, this prequel explores the origin of supernatural spirits. Young Berme is taken in by the Kantara tribe. When the prince Kulashekara threatens their forest, Berme transforms into a fierce warrior, confronting royal tyranny and becoming a conduit for divine guardians.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 – Netflix
- Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp
- Director: The Duffer Brothers
- Language: English
- Genre: Supernatural Thriller
- Release date: November 27, 2025
Set in 1987, Volume 1 follows Hawkins after Season 4’s events. The gang faces a town under quarantine and searches for Eleven while trying to stop Vecna. The season focuses on Will Byers’ connection to Vecna and sets up a final showdown with ultimate evil.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Netflix
- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: November 27, 2025
Sunny teams up with Tulsi to disrupt their ex-lovers’ wedding and win back past relationships. The film blends comedy with emotional confrontations about love, self-esteem, and personal choices, culminating in a dramatic showdown.
Aaryan – Netflix
- Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath
- Director: Praveen K
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Release date: November 28, 2025
The film follows Azhagar, a failing writer who takes a TV studio hostage and confesses to upcoming murders. DCP Nambi races against time to prevent them while uncovering Azhagar’s disturbing motive to honor forgotten societal heroes.
Born Hungry – JioHotstar
- Cast: Sash Simpson
- Director: Barry Avrich
- Language: English
- Genre: Documentary
- Release date: November 28, 2025
Born Hungry chronicles chef Sash Simpson’s journey from an orphaned boy scavenging for food to a renowned chef in Toronto. The documentary follows his emotional return to India to confront his past and reconnect with his biological family.
Primitive War – Lionsgate Play
- Cast: Tricia Helfer, Jeremy Piven
- Director: Luke Sparke
- Language: English
- Genre: Action/Horror
- Release date: November 28, 2025
Set during the Vietnam War, the Vulture Squad discovers dinosaurs unleashed by a Soviet experiment while searching for a lost platoon. The film blends military action with prehistoric horror, forcing soldiers to survive against deadly predators.
Raktabeej 2 – ZEE5
- Cast: Seema Biswas, Mimi Chakraborty
- Director: Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee
- Language: Bengali
- Genre: Political Thriller
- Release date: November 28, 2025
The sequel follows officers Pankaj and Sanjukta as they chase terrorist Munir Alam across India and Thailand. The film explores political conspiracies, sleeper cells, and high-stakes international threats while continuing the story from the first installment.
Regai – ZEE5
- Cast: Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani
- Director: Dhinakaran M
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Release date: November 28, 2025
Regai starts with the discovery of a severed hand under melting ice. Vetri and Santhiya uncover criminal networks, hidden medical trials, and cover-ups, blurring the line between hunter and hunted in this seven-part crime thriller.
The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo – Netflix
- Cast: Gary Knight
- Director: Bao Nguyen
- Language: English
- Genre: Documentary
- Release date: November 28, 2025
This documentary investigates the photographer behind the iconic “Napalm Girl” image from the Vietnam War. Journalists, including Gary Knight, follow a two-year investigation to uncover the truth about a secretive local photographer, revealing a long-kept mystery.
