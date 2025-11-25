12 new OTT releases this week: Stranger Things Season 5, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5

From November 24 to November 30, 2025, OTT platforms are bringing a mix of returning favorites and new releases for viewers. Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5 offer a variety of genres, from thrillers and dramas to documentaries and stand-up comedy. Here’s a look at 12 must-watch OTT releases this week.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age – Netflix

Cast: Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Director: Leslie Small

Leslie Small Language: English

English Genre: Stand-up Comedy

Stand-up Comedy Release date: November 24, 2025

Kevin Hart’s latest comedy special, Acting My Age, features the comedian reflecting on midlife experiences. He talks about family life, ageing challenges, intimacy pills, and unexpected injuries with his usual humor. Filmed in front of a live audience, the show offers a humorous look at adulthood and social expectations.

Bel Air Season 4 – JioHotstar

Cast: Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes

Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes Director: Morgan Cooper

Morgan Cooper Language: English

English Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release date: November 25, 2025

Season 4 follows the Banks family during their senior year. Will struggles with expectations, Carlton faces tough choices, and Aunt Viv’s pregnancy challenges her life plans. Hilary explores self-discovery, Ashley starts high school with rebellion, and Geoffrey’s absence adds tension to the family dynamics.

Jingle Bell Heist – Netflix

Cast: Olivia Holt, Connor Swindells

Olivia Holt, Connor Swindells Director: Michael Fimognari

Michael Fimognari Language: English

English Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: November 26, 2025

This Christmas rom-com follows two thieves, Sophia and Nick, who plan to rob London’s biggest department store on Christmas Eve. Their uneasy alliance leads to a mix of suspense, comic mishaps, and an unexpected romance while navigating security measures and personal secrets.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Hindi) – Prime Video

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda

Director: Rishab Shetty

Language: Hindi

Genre: Mythical Action

Release date: November 27, 2025

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, this prequel explores the origin of supernatural spirits. Young Berme is taken in by the Kantara tribe. When the prince Kulashekara threatens their forest, Berme transforms into a fierce warrior, confronting royal tyranny and becoming a conduit for divine guardians.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 – Netflix

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp Director: The Duffer Brothers

The Duffer Brothers Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Release date: November 27, 2025

Set in 1987, Volume 1 follows Hawkins after Season 4’s events. The gang faces a town under quarantine and searches for Eleven while trying to stop Vecna. The season focuses on Will Byers’ connection to Vecna and sets up a final showdown with ultimate evil.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Netflix

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: November 27, 2025

Sunny teams up with Tulsi to disrupt their ex-lovers’ wedding and win back past relationships. The film blends comedy with emotional confrontations about love, self-esteem, and personal choices, culminating in a dramatic showdown.

Aaryan – Netflix

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath

Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath Director: Praveen K

Praveen K Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release date: November 28, 2025

The film follows Azhagar, a failing writer who takes a TV studio hostage and confesses to upcoming murders. DCP Nambi races against time to prevent them while uncovering Azhagar’s disturbing motive to honor forgotten societal heroes.

Born Hungry – JioHotstar

Cast: Sash Simpson

Sash Simpson Director: Barry Avrich

Barry Avrich Language: English

English Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release date: November 28, 2025

Born Hungry chronicles chef Sash Simpson’s journey from an orphaned boy scavenging for food to a renowned chef in Toronto. The documentary follows his emotional return to India to confront his past and reconnect with his biological family.

Primitive War – Lionsgate Play

Cast: Tricia Helfer, Jeremy Piven

Tricia Helfer, Jeremy Piven Director: Luke Sparke

Luke Sparke Language: English

English Genre: Action/Horror

Action/Horror Release date: November 28, 2025

Set during the Vietnam War, the Vulture Squad discovers dinosaurs unleashed by a Soviet experiment while searching for a lost platoon. The film blends military action with prehistoric horror, forcing soldiers to survive against deadly predators.

Raktabeej 2 – ZEE5

Cast: Seema Biswas, Mimi Chakraborty

Seema Biswas, Mimi Chakraborty Director: Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee Language: Bengali

Bengali Genre: Political Thriller

Political Thriller Release date: November 28, 2025

The sequel follows officers Pankaj and Sanjukta as they chase terrorist Munir Alam across India and Thailand. The film explores political conspiracies, sleeper cells, and high-stakes international threats while continuing the story from the first installment.

Regai – ZEE5

Cast: Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani

Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani Director: Dhinakaran M

Dhinakaran M Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Release date: November 28, 2025

Regai starts with the discovery of a severed hand under melting ice. Vetri and Santhiya uncover criminal networks, hidden medical trials, and cover-ups, blurring the line between hunter and hunted in this seven-part crime thriller.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo – Netflix

Cast: Gary Knight

Gary Knight Director: Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen Language: English

English Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release date: November 28, 2025

This documentary investigates the photographer behind the iconic “Napalm Girl” image from the Vietnam War. Journalists, including Gary Knight, follow a two-year investigation to uncover the truth about a secretive local photographer, revealing a long-kept mystery.

