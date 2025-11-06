120 Bahadur Trailer: 9 tweets to find out what netizens think about Farhan Akhtar's war drama

Farhan Akhtar is all set for his comeback on the big screen. The actor and filmmaker is returning with his upcoming war drama, 120 Bahadur, slated to hit the big screens on November 21. The trailer was released today, and it met with widespread appreciation on the Internet. Here's a look at how fans found the trailer.

Netizens' reaction to Farhan Akhtar's upcoming military drama

A social media user took to his X handle and wrote, "Just now watched #120Bahadur trailer, man @FarOutAkhtar sir acting and intense war scenes give instant goosebumps." Another one talked about its camera work and tweeted, "CINEMATOGRAPHY AT ITS PEAK!!! #120Bahadur TEASER 2 is so promising with Parakaram, Deshbhakti and Balidan. #FarhanAkhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the cast look so eye-pleasing and when I'm saying this, I mean it. And with "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon" PURE GOOSEBUMPS ALL OVER!!! #120BahadurTeaser2."

A Yash fan sent warm wishes to Farhan and said, "OMG extremely level Roar This is not just movie it's our brave, a legendary true story from our nation's history. #120Bahadur Trailer out now don't miss it #FarhanAkhtar. Best wishes from #Yash #YashBOSS Fans."

For the unversed, KGF star Yash launched the trailer by sharing it digitally on his social media handle. He wrote, "Honouring our brave, a legendary true story from our nation's history. 120 Bahadur - Trailer out now. Wishing @FarOutAkhtar @RazyGhai @ritesh_sid @vishalrr @J10Kassim and the team great success with this important film."

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Battle of Galwan, also supported Farhan Akhtar's movie. He gave a shoutout to the trailer and wrote, "Bahut kamaal trailer hai! Congratulations @FarOutAkhtar and the entire team of #120Bahadur. Yeh kahani har Indian ke dil mein utregi @J10Kassim."

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC). It also features Raashi Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ejaz Khan, Ankit Siwach and others in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war, the movie is jointly produced under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios. 120 Bahadur marks the theatrical return of Farhan after 6 years, as his last theatrical outing was The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Popular Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away at 32 in Las Vegas