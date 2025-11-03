13 Movies releasing this week (November 3, 2025 to November 9, 2025): Haq, Ithiri Neram and Predator Badlands

We’re inching closer to the end of this year, but the cinema fever is unlikely to die down anytime soon! The first week of November has a bunch of fun, thrilling, action-filled, and romantic releases for fans to enjoy.

1. Vrusshabha

A wealthy diamond dealer takes an arduous journey to their ancestral village, bringing back memories of their past lives when they were enemies. Now they need to navigate their vengeful pasts to deal with the new life.

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Siddique, Srikanth, Ali, Zahrah S Khan, Ramachandra Raju

Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Siddique, Srikanth, Ali, Zahrah S Khan, Ramachandra Raju Director: Nanda Kishore

Nanda Kishore Language: Malayalam, Telugu

Malayalam, Telugu Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama

Fantasy, Action, Drama Release Date: November 6, 2025

2. Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai?

The film follows a series of strange events that unfold as a woman fleeing her troublesome partner comes to live with a couple. However, she exhibits psychic powers and runs away, leaving them to deal with her lover. More trouble unfolds and the duo’s own secrets.

Cast: Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sonali Kulkarni, Barkha Bisht, Zarina Wahab, Sahil Uppal, Lilliput

Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sonali Kulkarni, Barkha Bisht, Zarina Wahab, Sahil Uppal, Lilliput Director: Prabal Baruah

Prabal Baruah Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Suspense, Thriller Release Date: November 7, 2025

3. Predator: Badlands

The Predator franchise’s ninth instalment comes through with the story of Dek, a young and unsuccessful predator on a remote planet after he gets outcast by his clan. He comes across Thia, who helps him survive and learn the ways of this new world for them.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Mike Homik

Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Mike Homik Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Dan Trachtenberg Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction, Action

Science Fiction, Action Release Date: November 7, 2025

4. Die, My Love

Based on the Spanish novel of the same name (Matate, amor) by Ariana Harwicz, the film follows a woman named Grace who goes through postpartum depression. She, with her husband Jackson, moves from New York City to his rural childhood home in Montana and finds difficulty in adjusting to their new surroundings as well as their role as parents. Her psychosis and changes in her mental health, as well as behavior, are covered under the film’s banner.

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek Director: Lynne Ramsay

Lynne Ramsay Language: English

English Genre: Black Comedy, Drama

Black Comedy, Drama Release Date: November 7, 2025

5. China Piece

Set against the backdrop of escalating India-China tensions, the film follows an agent named Vali and his ally Prudhvi, who uncover a major conspiracy threatening their country’s defense. They must now save the data from being used against India while discovering the high-level planning that has gone into acquiring it.

Cast: Nihal Kodhaty, Surya Srinivas, Kamal Kamaraju, Raghu Babu, Deeksha Panth

Nihal Kodhaty, Surya Srinivas, Kamal Kamaraju, Raghu Babu, Deeksha Panth Director: Akki Viswanadha Reddy

Akki Viswanadha Reddy Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: November 7, 2025

6. Aaromaley

A young man is deeply fascinated by the idea of love but struggles to find connections with others after joining a matrimonial agency. He becomes a hopeless romantic and tries to fit, but his new boss teaches him the truth about love that no one told him before- it needs to be earned. He stumbles on his path to find a true life partner and later battles against fate to have it.

Cast: Kishen Das, Harshath Khan, Shivathmika Rajashekar, VTV Ganesh, Tulasi, Sibi Chakravarthy, Namritha MV

Kishen Das, Harshath Khan, Shivathmika Rajashekar, VTV Ganesh, Tulasi, Sibi Chakravarthy, Namritha MV Director: Sarang Thiagu

Sarang Thiagu Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Comedy, Romance, Coming-of-age

Comedy, Romance, Coming-of-age Release Date: November 7, 2025

7. Jatadhara

Sudheer Babu, a skeptic who doesn’t believe in ghosts, comes across the legend of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple and begins to investigate the truth behind it. A pishachini guards a treasure for centuries, and he learns about it, beginning to unfold secrets hidden for many years.

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, Shilpa Shirodkar, Divya Khossla, Srinivas Avasarala, Pradeep Rawat, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash

Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, Shilpa Shirodkar, Divya Khossla, Srinivas Avasarala, Pradeep Rawat, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash Director: Abhishek Jaiswal

Abhishek Jaiswal Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Supernatural, Thriller

Supernatural, Thriller Release Date: November 7, 2025

8. Haq

Set in 1980s India, the film follows the life of a woman named Shazia Bano who seeks justice for herself and her three kids after they are abandoned by her husband Abbas Khan, who marries someone else. She demands her rightful child support as a housewife amid his attempts to silence her with triple talaq, and drags him to the court for it.

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Vartika Singh, Aseem Hattangady, Danish Husain

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Vartika Singh, Aseem Hattangady, Danish Husain Director: Suparn Varma

Suparn Varma Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: November 7, 2025

9. Ithiri Neram (A Little While)

A man named Radhe Mohan Sharma spots a strange occurrence in his bank account. While trying to get to the bottom of it, he comes across a billion-dollar banking scandal helmed by Mickey Mehta. He continues digging into it despite the red flags and faces trouble with corrupt officials.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby

Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby Director: Prasanth Vijay

Prasanth Vijay Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: November 7, 2025

10. Premistunnaa

A young boy falls deeply in love with a woman he meets, but there’s more to him than meets the eye. While being unable to express himself very well, she fails to understand his feelings, and misunderstandings arise, leading to their downfall.

Cast: Sathvik Varma, Preethi Neha, Viji Chandrasekhar, Subbu Panchu

Sathvik Varma, Preethi Neha, Viji Chandrasekhar, Subbu Panchu Director: Bhanu

Bhanu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Drama, Romantic

Drama, Romantic Release Date: November 7, 2025

11. The Girlfriend

Bhooma questions the label of being a ‘girlfriend’ while being in a toxic relationship with Vikram, who proposes to her. But despite their originally rewarding relationship, it has now turned into a jealousy-filled one with the introduction of another woman. The two navigate their feelings and rediscover what it means to have a healthy love.

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Rohini, Koushik Mahata, Anu Emmanuel, Dheekshith Shetty, Mahaboob Basha, Rao Ramesh

Rashmika Mandanna, Rohini, Koushik Mahata, Anu Emmanuel, Dheekshith Shetty, Mahaboob Basha, Rao Ramesh Director: Rahul Ravindran

Rahul Ravindran Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romance, Drama, Action

Romance, Drama, Action Release Date: November 7, 2025

12. Krishna Leela

A yoga connoisseur named Vihari returns to India and comes across a woman named Brundha. Lovers in a past life, they face off against a centuries-old curse to stand together and come out on the other side as a pair destined to be with each other and madly in love despite reincarnation.

Cast: Devan, Dhanya Balakrishna, Tulasi Shivamani, Babloo, Vinod Kumar, Ravi Kale

Devan, Dhanya Balakrishna, Tulasi Shivamani, Babloo, Vinod Kumar, Ravi Kale Director: Devan

Devan Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Supernatural, Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Supernatural, Drama, Fantasy, Romance Release Date: November 7, 2025

13. The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Indian weddings are no joke, especially with the pomp and planning that they carry. One such couple lands in trouble as they venture out to try to figure the pre-wedding photo shoot before their nuptials. The chaos that unfolds is comic and tragic at the same time.

Cast: Thiruveer, Narendra, Tina Shravya, Rohan Roy

Thiruveer, Narendra, Tina Shravya, Rohan Roy Director: Rahul Srinivas

Rahul Srinivas Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Date: November 7, 2025

