13 New Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters: Mastii 4, 120 Bahadur, Vilaayath Budha, Wicked: For Good and more
Wondering what's new coming this week in cinemas. From 120 Bahadur to Wicked: For Good, here is the complete list of this week's exciting theatrical releases.
Exciting times are ahead for all the movie-goers. The third week of November has a slate of diverse genres, which will ensure a happy time at the cinemas. Here is a list of 13 new movies releasing in cinemas this week (November 17 to November 23).
1. Mastiii 4
- Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri
- Director: Milap Milan Zaveri
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Adult Comedy
- Runtime: TBA
- Release date: November 21, 2025
Mastii 4 is an adult comedy that revolves around three friends' dark fantasies. Arshad Warsi joined the OG Mastii trio in the fourth installment.
2. 120 Bahadur
- Cast: Farhan Akhtar
- Director: Razneesh Ghai
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Historical War Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Release date: November 21, 2025
120 Bahadur marks the return of Farhan Akhtar on the big screen after a long gap. The movie is based on the battle of Rezang La between India and China.
3. Vilaayath Budha
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, Dhruvan
- Director: Jayan Nambiar
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a smuggler in the movie. Conflict arises when his ex-school teacher grows a rare sandalwood tree. The movie revolves around an ego battle between the two.
4. Paanch Minar
- Cast: Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy
- Director: Ram Kadumula
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Paanch Minar follows the story of a gangster's son who takes over the empire after his father's death. Conflict arises when he found out about his uncle's betrayal.
5. Yellow
- Cast: Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon
- Director: Hari Mahadevan
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Yellow is a story of a young woman who is bored with her 9-5 regular job. She decides to take a sabbatical and go on a self-discovery route by travelling and meeting new people.
6. Radheyaa
- Cast: Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rangitharanga Arvind Rao, Girish Shivanna
- Director: Veda Guru
- Language: Kannada
- Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Radheyaa revolves around a criminal who committed 36 crimes. As the accused battles psychological turmoil, the film explores his romantic past, the events that led to his imprisonment, and what awaits him thereafter.
7. Middle Class
- Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy
- Director: Kishore Muthuramalingam
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes
- Genre: Family Drama
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
The movie is centred around a middle-class man, Karl Max, who has a dream of owning a farmland. When an unexpected opportunity finally comes, chaos and pressure push him into a frantic yet heartfelt journey.
8. 12A Railway Colony
- Cast: Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar
- Director: Nani Kasaragadda
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
12A Railway Colony revolves around a young man who fell for his neighbour. Things take unexpected turns when he gets to know several hidden secrets about her.
9. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga/Mufti Police
- Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam
- Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan
- Language: Tamil/Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
It revolves around an investigation of a murder and a young man who developed a close bond with his mother's therapist. How these two stories intersect forms the cruz of the story.
10. Eko
- Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Ranjith Shekhar
- Director: Dinjith Ayyathan
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Mystery Drama Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Set in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, Eko marks the end of Dinjith Ayyathan and writer Bahul Ramesh's Animal Trilogy. Their previous two collaborations were Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files S2, both had animals and nature at their centre plot.
11. Mask
- Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva
- Director: Vikarnan Ashok
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Dark Comedy Action Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Mask narrates the story of a greedy man, a conniving woman, and a peculiar man who take up the task of recovering the stolen Rs. 440 crore. What happens further forms the crux of the story.
12. Rental Family
- Cast: Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto
- Director: Hikari
- Language: English / Japanese
- Genre: Comedy-Drama
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Rental Family revolves around a struggling actor living in Tokyo. The film explores themes of loneliness, identity, and the subtleties of cross-cultural immersion.
13. Wicked: For Good
- Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
- Director: Jon M. Chu
- Language: English
- Genre: Musical / Fantasy
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Wicked: For Good marks the cinematic end of the two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.
