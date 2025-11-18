13 New Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters: Mastii 4, 120 Bahadur, Vilaayath Budha, Wicked: For Good and more

Exciting times are ahead for all the movie-goers. The third week of November has a slate of diverse genres, which will ensure a happy time at the cinemas. Here is a list of 13 new movies releasing in cinemas this week (November 17 to November 23).

1. Mastiii 4

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Milap Milan Zaveri Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Adult Comedy

Adult Comedy Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: November 21, 2025

Mastii 4 is an adult comedy that revolves around three friends' dark fantasies. Arshad Warsi joined the OG Mastii trio in the fourth installment.

2. 120 Bahadur

Cast: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Director: Razneesh Ghai

Razneesh Ghai Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Historical War Drama

Historical War Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Release date: November 21, 2025

120 Bahadur marks the return of Farhan Akhtar on the big screen after a long gap. The movie is based on the battle of Rezang La between India and China.

3. Vilaayath Budha

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, Dhruvan

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, Dhruvan Director: Jayan Nambiar

Jayan Nambiar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a smuggler in the movie. Conflict arises when his ex-school teacher grows a rare sandalwood tree. The movie revolves around an ego battle between the two.

4. Paanch Minar

Cast: Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy

Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy Director: Ram Kadumula

Ram Kadumula Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller

Crime Comedy Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Paanch Minar follows the story of a gangster's son who takes over the empire after his father's death. Conflict arises when he found out about his uncle's betrayal.

5. Yellow

Cast: Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon

Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon Director: Hari Mahadevan

Hari Mahadevan Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

Yellow is a story of a young woman who is bored with her 9-5 regular job. She decides to take a sabbatical and go on a self-discovery route by travelling and meeting new people.

6. Radheyaa

Cast: Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rangitharanga Arvind Rao, Girish Shivanna

Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rangitharanga Arvind Rao, Girish Shivanna Director: Veda Guru

Veda Guru Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

Radheyaa revolves around a criminal who committed 36 crimes. As the accused battles psychological turmoil, the film explores his romantic past, the events that led to his imprisonment, and what awaits him thereafter.

7. Middle Class

Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy

Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy Director: Kishore Muthuramalingam

Kishore Muthuramalingam Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

The movie is centred around a middle-class man, Karl Max, who has a dream of owning a farmland. When an unexpected opportunity finally comes, chaos and pressure push him into a frantic yet heartfelt journey.

8. 12A Railway Colony

Cast: Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar

Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar Director: Nani Kasaragadda

Nani Kasaragadda Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

12A Railway Colony revolves around a young man who fell for his neighbour. Things take unexpected turns when he gets to know several hidden secrets about her.

9. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga/Mufti Police

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam

Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan

Dinesh Lakshmanan Language: Tamil/Telugu

Tamil/Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

It revolves around an investigation of a murder and a young man who developed a close bond with his mother's therapist. How these two stories intersect forms the cruz of the story.

10. Eko

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Ranjith Shekhar

Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Ranjith Shekhar Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Dinjith Ayyathan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Mystery Drama Thriller

Mystery Drama Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Set in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, Eko marks the end of Dinjith Ayyathan and writer Bahul Ramesh's Animal Trilogy. Their previous two collaborations were Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files S2, both had animals and nature at their centre plot.

11. Mask

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva

Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva Director: Vikarnan Ashok

Vikarnan Ashok Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Dark Comedy Action Thriller

Dark Comedy Action Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Mask narrates the story of a greedy man, a conniving woman, and a peculiar man who take up the task of recovering the stolen Rs. 440 crore. What happens further forms the crux of the story.

12. Rental Family

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto

Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto Director: Hikari

Hikari Language: English / Japanese

English / Japanese Genre: Comedy-Drama

Comedy-Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

Rental Family revolves around a struggling actor living in Tokyo. The film explores themes of loneliness, identity, and the subtleties of cross-cultural immersion.

13. Wicked: For Good

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Director: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu Language: English

English Genre: Musical / Fantasy

Musical / Fantasy Release Date: November 21, 2025

Wicked: For Good marks the cinematic end of the two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone amidst exiting big projects opposite Prabhas: 'People offer a lot of money and think...'