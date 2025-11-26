13 New Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters: Tere Ishk Mein, Zootopia 2, Revolver Rita, and more

Assemble movie fans, this week has an exciting slate of releases across the genres. Be it comedy, thriller, drama, action or romance, there is something for everyone. Here's the list of all the theatrical releases this week.

1. Tere Ishk Mein

Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Director: Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Musical Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

2 hours and 49 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Tere Ishk Mein, marks the reunion of the Raanjhanaa team. The music composed by AR Rahman has taken over the internet, taking the buzz around the movie a notch higher.

2. Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa

Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah

Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Vibhu Puri

Vibhu Puri Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa, is the production debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Nawabuddin seeks to learn shayari poetry from Urdu poet Ajiz. He meets Ajiz's daughter, sparking romance. They share poetry and tea until misunderstandings drive them apart."

3. Zootopia 2

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Jared Bush, Byron Howard Language: English

English Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes

1 hour and 48 minutes Release Date: November 26, 2025

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are once again on an adventure ride in the second instalment of Zootopia. The movie combines humor, action, and emotional moments.

4. Eternity

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner

Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner Director: David Freyne

David Freyne Language: English

English Genre: Fantasy, Romantic Comedy

Fantasy, Romantic Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes

1 hour and 54 minutes Release Date: November 26, 2025

Eternity revolves around a love triangle set against the backdrop of the afterlife. The film also explores universal themes of love, regret, and choice, making it relatable to a wide audience.

5. Andhra King Taluka

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rajeev Kanakala, Tulasi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, VTV Ganesh

Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rajeev Kanakala, Tulasi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, VTV Ganesh Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy

Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Release Date: November 27, 2025

Andhra King Taluka explores the story of an ardent fan of film star Surya Kumar. How the star's life influences the fan form the crux of the movie.

6. BP 100

Cast: Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj, Aruldoss, Tamizh

Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj, Aruldoss, Tamizh Director: JP

JP Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Release Date: November 28, 2025

Set against the backdrop of the medical field, BP 100 revolves around a series of mysterious crimes, with intense psychological tension at its core.

7. Bank of Bhagyalakshmi

Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila, Sruthi Hariharan, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Usha Bhandary, Bharath GB

Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila, Sruthi Hariharan, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Usha Bhandary, Bharath GB Director: Abhishek Manjunath

Abhishek Manjunath Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller

Crime Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes

2 hours and 22 minutes Release Date: November 27, 2025

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi follows five amateur thieves who plan to pull off their final robbery at a village bank. However, their attempt fails which led to several comic mishap.

8. GST (Ghosts In Trouble)

Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Vinaya Prasad, Shobhraj, Tabla Nani, Ravishankar Gowda

Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Vinaya Prasad, Shobhraj, Tabla Nani, Ravishankar Gowda Director: Srujan Lokesh

Srujan Lokesh Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

GST (Ghosts in Trouble) is a horror-comedy that revolves around Lucky, who is ironically the unluckiest man alive. Things change when a group of quirky ghosts enter his life, and they plan a bank robbery.

9. Victoria

Cast: Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas, Steeja Mary, Jolly Chirayath, Jeena Rajeev

Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas, Steeja Mary, Jolly Chirayath, Jeena Rajeev Director: Sivaranjini J.

Sivaranjini J. Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 25 minutes

1 hour and 25 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Victoria follows the life of a young catholic girl who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

10. Flirt

Cast: Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri, Vinay Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, Shruthi, Sadhu Kokila, Akshitha Bhopaiah, Ashok Hegde, Aravind Rao, Mugu Suresh

Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri, Vinay Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, Shruthi, Sadhu Kokila, Akshitha Bhopaiah, Ashok Hegde, Aravind Rao, Mugu Suresh Director: Chandan Kumar

Chandan Kumar Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Romantic Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes

2 hours and 44 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Flirt revolves around a carefree young man whose playful, charming nature leads him into a complex situation involving love, lies, and self-discovery.

11. Maruva Tarama

Cast: Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra, Rohini Molleti

Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra, Rohini Molleti Director: Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli

Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Maruva Tarama explores the life of a young woman who is waiting to meet a naval officer, chosen by her family for her marriage. However, the girl is already in love with someone else. What happens next makes the story interesting!

12. Maarnami

Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman

Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman Director: Rishith Shetty

Rishith Shetty Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Family Thriller Drama

Family Thriller Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: November 28, 2025

Maarnami is set in coastal Mangaluru and revolves around Chetu, a man whose life is intertwined with love, heritage, and violence, particularly centered around the local Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) tradition.

13. Revolver Rita

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, Suresh Chakravarthy, Kathiravan, Sendrayan, Augustin, Blade Shankar

Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, Suresh Chakravarthy, Kathiravan, Sendrayan, Augustin, Blade Shankar Director: JK Chandru

JK Chandru Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes

2 hours and 22 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Revolver Rita marks the return of Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Her character's life takes a dark turn when she and her family get caught in gang violence.

