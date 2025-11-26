13 New Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters: Tere Ishk Mein, Zootopia 2, Revolver Rita, and more
Wondering what's new coming this week in cinemas. From Tere Ishk Mein to Revolver Rita, here is the complete list of this week's exciting theatrical releases.
Assemble movie fans, this week has an exciting slate of releases across the genres. Be it comedy, thriller, drama, action or romance, there is something for everyone. Here's the list of all the theatrical releases this week.
1. Tere Ishk Mein
- Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon
- Director: Aanand L Rai
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Musical Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Tere Ishk Mein, marks the reunion of the Raanjhanaa team. The music composed by AR Rahman has taken over the internet, taking the buzz around the movie a notch higher.
2. Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa
- Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah
- Director: Vibhu Puri
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa, is the production debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Nawabuddin seeks to learn shayari poetry from Urdu poet Ajiz. He meets Ajiz's daughter, sparking romance. They share poetry and tea until misunderstandings drive them apart."
3. Zootopia 2
- Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira
- Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard
- Language: English
- Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
- Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes
- Release Date: November 26, 2025
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are once again on an adventure ride in the second instalment of Zootopia. The movie combines humor, action, and emotional moments.
4. Eternity
- Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner
- Director: David Freyne
- Language: English
- Genre: Fantasy, Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes
- Release Date: November 26, 2025
Eternity revolves around a love triangle set against the backdrop of the afterlife. The film also explores universal themes of love, regret, and choice, making it relatable to a wide audience.
5. Andhra King Taluka
- Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rajeev Kanakala, Tulasi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, VTV Ganesh
- Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes
- Release Date: November 27, 2025
Andhra King Taluka explores the story of an ardent fan of film star Surya Kumar. How the star's life influences the fan form the crux of the movie.
6. BP 100
- Cast: Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj, Aruldoss, Tamizh
- Director: JP
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: Action Crime Thriller
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Set against the backdrop of the medical field, BP 100 revolves around a series of mysterious crimes, with intense psychological tension at its core.
7. Bank of Bhagyalakshmi
- Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila, Sruthi Hariharan, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Usha Bhandary, Bharath GB
- Director: Abhishek Manjunath
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes
- Release Date: November 27, 2025
Bank of Bhagyalakshmi follows five amateur thieves who plan to pull off their final robbery at a village bank. However, their attempt fails which led to several comic mishap.
8. GST (Ghosts In Trouble)
- Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Vinaya Prasad, Shobhraj, Tabla Nani, Ravishankar Gowda
- Director: Srujan Lokesh
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
GST (Ghosts in Trouble) is a horror-comedy that revolves around Lucky, who is ironically the unluckiest man alive. Things change when a group of quirky ghosts enter his life, and they plan a bank robbery.
9. Victoria
- Cast: Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas, Steeja Mary, Jolly Chirayath, Jeena Rajeev
- Director: Sivaranjini J.
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 25 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Victoria follows the life of a young catholic girl who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend. What happens next forms the crux of the story.
10. Flirt
- Cast: Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri, Vinay Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, Shruthi, Sadhu Kokila, Akshitha Bhopaiah, Ashok Hegde, Aravind Rao, Mugu Suresh
- Director: Chandan Kumar
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Flirt revolves around a carefree young man whose playful, charming nature leads him into a complex situation involving love, lies, and self-discovery.
11. Maruva Tarama
- Cast: Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra, Rohini Molleti
- Director: Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Maruva Tarama explores the life of a young woman who is waiting to meet a naval officer, chosen by her family for her marriage. However, the girl is already in love with someone else. What happens next makes the story interesting!
12. Maarnami
- Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman
- Director: Rishith Shetty
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Family Thriller Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Maarnami is set in coastal Mangaluru and revolves around Chetu, a man whose life is intertwined with love, heritage, and violence, particularly centered around the local Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) tradition.
13. Revolver Rita
- Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, Suresh Chakravarthy, Kathiravan, Sendrayan, Augustin, Blade Shankar
- Director: JK Chandru
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Revolver Rita marks the return of Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Her character's life takes a dark turn when she and her family get caught in gang violence.
