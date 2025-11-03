15 OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9): Maharani Season 4, Fantastic Four, Baramulla, The Hack and more

The first week of November has a lot of exciting releases for those who enjoy movies and shows on their home screens. Be it a political drama, a crime drama, science fiction, or a light-hearted comedy show, here’s everything to know about what’s streaming this week (November 3 to November 9) online.

15 OTT Releases This Week

1. Maharani Season 4

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Vipin Sharma, Shardul Bharadwaj, Pramod Pathak

Director: Saurabh Bhave

Release Date: November 7

Language: Hindi

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Subhash Kapoor's popular show, Maharani, is returning with its fourth installment. The stakes are higher this time as Huma Qureshi's character is set to challenge the Indian Prime Minister in the political drama.

2. First Copy Season 2

Cast: Munawar, Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, Raza Murad, Nawab Shah

Director: Farhan P. Zamma

Release Date: November 5

Language: Hindi

Streaming Platform: Amazon MX Player

First Copy is set in 2000s Mumbai, where Munawar Faruqui's character Arif Bhai is involved in an illegal business of film piracy. Nawab Shah is the latest addition to the cast. The second season of First Copy will have 10 episodes, all releasing on the same date.

3. Baramulla

Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Language: Hindi

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Baramulla is a horror thriller set in Kashmir. The movie revolves around missing kids from the valley, which leads to a dark and evil secret. Manav Kaul plays the role of an investigating officer whose life turns upside down with each passing day in the valley.

4. Frankenstein

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Release Date: November 7

Language: English

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Frankenstein is a gothic sci-fi film. The movie revolves around an egoistic scientist whose experiment turned into a nightmare and resulted in dangerous outcomes. The movie was released in selected cinemas on October 17, 2025. It is now heading for its global digital release.

5. Thode Door Thode Pass

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ayesha Kaduskar

Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Language: Hindi

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Thode Door Thode Pass is a light-hearted slice of life drama. The show stars Pankaj Kapur in the lead role, whose character announces to give Rs. 1 crore to each member of his family, only if they maintain distance from electronic gadgets like mobile, laptop, TV and others for 6 months.

6. The Hack

Cast: David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Toby Jones

Director: Lewis Arnold

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Language: English

Streaming Platform: Lionsgate Play

The Hack is a critically acclaimed British true-crime television show that explores the infamous phone hacking case at News International. It is a riveting 7-part series that revolves around one of the biggest media scandals in modern British history.

7. As You Stood By

Cast: Jeong So-nee, Lee You-mi, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Mu-saeng

Director: Lee Jeong-rim

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Language: Korean, English

Streaming Platform: Netflix

As You Stood By is an upcoming Korean psychological crime drama that is based on the Japanese novel Naomi and Kanako by Hideo Okuda. The story revolves around two women who find themselves in a tricky situation and have two choices: either kill someone to survive or be killed. What happens further forms the basic crux of the story.

8. Pluribus

Cast: Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga, Miriam Shor, Samba Schutte

Director: Vince Gilligan

Release Date: November 7 (first two episodes), new episodes every Friday until December 26

Language: English

Streaming Platform: Apple TV+

It is a science fiction Television series. It has two seasons in total, with the first season streaming from November 7. The upcoming show will have 9 episodes in the pilot season. The show has a strange and intriguing plot, which revolves around a historical romance novelist, who is the most miserable person on earth, and she has to save the world from happiness.

9. Just Alice

Cast: Verónica Orozco and Sebastián Carvajal

Director: Catalina Hernández and Rafael Martínez Moreno

Release Date: November 5

Language: English

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Just Alice revolves around a woman who is torn between two loves. The story explores how far she can hide the secret.

10. All’s Fair

Cast: Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson

Director: Ryan Murphy

Release Date: November 4

Language: English

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

It's a legal drama that explores how women face challenges in male-dominating workspaces. Kim Kardashian played the lead role of a divorce attorney.

11. My Sister’s Husband

Cast: Owen Agudiegwu, Tchidi Chikere, and Chukwunwuko Nnenna Damilola

Director: Emeka Madu

Release Date: November 3

Language: English

Streaming Platform: Netflix

It is a compelling drama revolving around a woman starting a new life after marriage. The show takes a major twist when her college-aged sister starts attracting the husband's attention.

12. Mango

Cast: Josephine Park, Dar Salim, and Josephine Chavarria Hojbjerg

Director: Mehdi Avaz

Release Date: November 7

Language: English

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Mango revolves around an ambitious hotelier who is on a trip to Malaga to visit a mango orchard along with her daughter.

13. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn

Director: Matt Shakman

Release Date: November 5

Language: English

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Following its successful theatrical run, Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is making its digital debut this week.

14. Maxton Hall Season 2

Cast: Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann

Director: Martin Schreier

Release Date: November 7

Language: English

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maxton Hall Season 2 continues from where the first season ended. The show explores family struggles, love, and perseverance.

15. Ek Chatur Naar

Cast: Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Director: Umesh Shukla

Release Date: November 7

Language: Hindi

Streaming Platform: Netflix

After its theatrical run, Ek Chatur Naar is all set to debut on the digital platform. It is a quirky dark comedy that revolves around a clever woman who decides to blackmail a big businessman over his obscene video.

