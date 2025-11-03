15 OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9): Maharani Season 4, Fantastic Four, Baramulla, The Hack and more
Don’t know what's new to watch this week? Here is a list of 15 new movies and shows dropping on digital platforms from November 3 to November 9.
The first week of November has a lot of exciting releases for those who enjoy movies and shows on their home screens. Be it a political drama, a crime drama, science fiction, or a light-hearted comedy show, here’s everything to know about what’s streaming this week (November 3 to November 9) online.
15 OTT Releases This Week
1. Maharani Season 4
- Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Vipin Sharma, Shardul Bharadwaj, Pramod Pathak
- Director: Saurabh Bhave
- Release Date: November 7
- Language: Hindi
- Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Subhash Kapoor's popular show, Maharani, is returning with its fourth installment. The stakes are higher this time as Huma Qureshi's character is set to challenge the Indian Prime Minister in the political drama.
2. First Copy Season 2
- Cast: Munawar, Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, Raza Murad, Nawab Shah
- Director: Farhan P. Zamma
- Release Date: November 5
- Language: Hindi
- Streaming Platform: Amazon MX Player
First Copy is set in 2000s Mumbai, where Munawar Faruqui's character Arif Bhai is involved in an illegal business of film piracy. Nawab Shah is the latest addition to the cast. The second season of First Copy will have 10 episodes, all releasing on the same date.
3. Baramulla
- Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli
- Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale
- Release Date: November 7, 2025
- Language: Hindi
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Baramulla is a horror thriller set in Kashmir. The movie revolves around missing kids from the valley, which leads to a dark and evil secret. Manav Kaul plays the role of an investigating officer whose life turns upside down with each passing day in the valley.
4. Frankenstein
- Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Release Date: November 7
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Frankenstein is a gothic sci-fi film. The movie revolves around an egoistic scientist whose experiment turned into a nightmare and resulted in dangerous outcomes. The movie was released in selected cinemas on October 17, 2025. It is now heading for its global digital release.
5. Thode Door Thode Pass
- Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ayesha Kaduskar
- Director: Ajay Bhuyan
- Release Date: November 7, 2025
- Language: Hindi
- Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Thode Door Thode Pass is a light-hearted slice of life drama. The show stars Pankaj Kapur in the lead role, whose character announces to give Rs. 1 crore to each member of his family, only if they maintain distance from electronic gadgets like mobile, laptop, TV and others for 6 months.
6. The Hack
- Cast: David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Toby Jones
- Director: Lewis Arnold
- Release Date: November 7, 2025
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: Lionsgate Play
The Hack is a critically acclaimed British true-crime television show that explores the infamous phone hacking case at News International. It is a riveting 7-part series that revolves around one of the biggest media scandals in modern British history.
7. As You Stood By
- Cast: Jeong So-nee, Lee You-mi, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Mu-saeng
- Director: Lee Jeong-rim
- Release Date: November 7, 2025
- Language: Korean, English
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As You Stood By is an upcoming Korean psychological crime drama that is based on the Japanese novel Naomi and Kanako by Hideo Okuda. The story revolves around two women who find themselves in a tricky situation and have two choices: either kill someone to survive or be killed. What happens further forms the basic crux of the story.
8. Pluribus
- Cast: Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga, Miriam Shor, Samba Schutte
- Director: Vince Gilligan
- Release Date: November 7 (first two episodes), new episodes every Friday until December 26
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: Apple TV+
It is a science fiction Television series. It has two seasons in total, with the first season streaming from November 7. The upcoming show will have 9 episodes in the pilot season. The show has a strange and intriguing plot, which revolves around a historical romance novelist, who is the most miserable person on earth, and she has to save the world from happiness.
9. Just Alice
- Cast: Verónica Orozco and Sebastián Carvajal
- Director: Catalina Hernández and Rafael Martínez Moreno
- Release Date: November 5
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Just Alice revolves around a woman who is torn between two loves. The story explores how far she can hide the secret.
10. All’s Fair
- Cast: Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson
- Director: Ryan Murphy
- Release Date: November 4
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
It's a legal drama that explores how women face challenges in male-dominating workspaces. Kim Kardashian played the lead role of a divorce attorney.
11. My Sister’s Husband
- Cast: Owen Agudiegwu, Tchidi Chikere, and Chukwunwuko Nnenna Damilola
- Director: Emeka Madu
- Release Date: November 3
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It is a compelling drama revolving around a woman starting a new life after marriage. The show takes a major twist when her college-aged sister starts attracting the husband's attention.
12. Mango
- Cast: Josephine Park, Dar Salim, and Josephine Chavarria Hojbjerg
- Director: Mehdi Avaz
- Release Date: November 7
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mango revolves around an ambitious hotelier who is on a trip to Malaga to visit a mango orchard along with her daughter.
13. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Release Date: November 5
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Following its successful theatrical run, Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is making its digital debut this week.
14. Maxton Hall Season 2
- Cast: Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann
- Director: Martin Schreier
- Release Date: November 7
- Language: English
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Maxton Hall Season 2 continues from where the first season ended. The show explores family struggles, love, and perseverance.
15. Ek Chatur Naar
- Cast: Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh
- Director: Umesh Shukla
- Release Date: November 7
- Language: Hindi
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
After its theatrical run, Ek Chatur Naar is all set to debut on the digital platform. It is a quirky dark comedy that revolves around a clever woman who decides to blackmail a big businessman over his obscene video.
