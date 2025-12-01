15 Movies releasing in theatres this week (December 1 to 7): Dhurandhar, Kalamkaval and Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Confused about what to watch this week? Peek at our list spanning languages and genres for a rollercoaster ride through the world of cinema.
The first week of December is full of thrilling releases and a little bit of romance veiled in good-faith comedy. Here’s your chance to grab a bucket of popcorn, or two, and settle into the comfiest of recliners to enjoy a day filled with genre-hopping films. Check out the full list of Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Japanese movies dropping at the cinema near you.
1. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Combining the events of Kill Bill 1 and 2, the longer, more dense version is all set to hit the screens with never-before-seen footage. The bride is now seeking revenge against her lower and former boss after a coma that set her back 4 years in time, as well as those who attempted an assassination at her wedding, kidnapping her child. It will involve a new anime sequence apart from the two uncut films.
- Cast: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Language: English
- Genre: Action
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
2. Five Nights at Freddy's 2
A year after the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Abby Schmidt (Rubio) is unaware of the happenings concerning her animatronic friends and is kept in the dark by her own brother, former security Mike. A series of events unveils the truth behind the strange happenings at the bar as well as its origins.
- Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones
- Director: Emma Tammi
- Language: English
- Genre: Supernatural, Horror
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
3. Violent Rose
A man is desperate to protect his lover and takes it upon himself to channel his inner strength to fight against dark forces and seek vengeance.
- Cast: Vaishnav Veera, Srithi Ira Allu, Venkat Kishore
- Director: Jashwanth Lucky
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
During the celebratory Halloween season, the jostling Shibuya is clouded by a veil, which Gojo Satoru must work on to uplift. He gets ambushed, giving way to a deadly gameplay where he gets sealed away. With cursed spirits threatening human lives, Yuta Okkotsu is given the order to execute Yuji Itadori. The gap between the Shibuya Incident Arc and the upcoming Culling Game Arc is displayed in the film.
- Director: Shōta Goshozono
- Language: Japanese, English
- Genre: Fantasy, Dark Thriller
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
5. Dhurandhar
An Indian intelligence agent is tasked with investigating and infiltrating the Lyari region of Pakistan, where he is sent on a mission to disrupt terrorist plans.
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi
- Director: Aditya Dhar
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Spy, Action, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
6. Lockdown
A woman harbors a deep secret that she hides from everyone, including her family. While coming across many kinds of men in her life, she finds it difficult to adjust, and only when she thinks nothing could get worse, a lockdown is imposed, and she has to stay indoors with her family. Her behavior deeply concerns them as she begins going around asking for money, until one day when she must face it all.
- Cast: Vidhushniya Varadhan, Anupama, Parameswaran, Revathi
- Director: A.R. Jeeva
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
7. Game of Loans
Daniel is a compulsive gambler who cannot help but deal with his greed. Two men approach him in lieu of dissecting his life and end up heaving it by playing multiple games with him. As fate, luck, and his wisdom come into action while he tries his best to walk away wealthy.
- Cast: Nivas Adithan, Abhinay Kinger, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah
- Director: Abhishek Leslie
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Drama, Psychological Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
8. Khajuraho Dreams
A group of friends sets out on a journey from Kerala to the UNESCO heritage site at Khajuraho. They take one car and embark on a road trip of a lifetime, as many instances play into bringing them joy and learning. Their travel turns into an experience that tests their friendship and makes them learn more about themselves.
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun
- Director: Manoj Vasudev
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Adventure, Slice of life
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
9. Dheeram
An investigator gets deeply involved in a mysterious murder case. As more findings surface, he uncovers the vile play by a serial killer in Calicut. He must now choose between his moral duty and imparting justice to a bereaved family.
- Cast: Reba Monica John, Vijayaraghavan, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Aju Varghese, Indrajith Sukumaran, Roshan Basheer, Sagar Surya
- Director: Jithin T Suresh
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
10. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam
Akhanda faces off against evil forces in the world once again. However, this time, he’s joined by his twin brother, Murali Krishna. A tantric enemy and national interests lie in the hands of the legendary Aghora. He channels his divine power to win over his foes.
- Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar
- Director: Boyapati Srinu
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
11. Pongala
Inspired by the real events in the fishing community of Vypin Harbor, Pongala promises a jam-packed comedy that reveals the many conflicts that stand at play within the community. As people with big dreams clash and try to get the best of the opportunities presented to them, drama rises.
- Cast: Indrans, Sampath Ram, Roshan Basheer, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Kichu Tellus, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Sohan Seenulal
- Director: AB Binil
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
12. Kalamkaval
An investigation helmed by the Kerala Police soon turns into much more as the quiet village of Kottayikonam is revealed as the bearer of many secrets. One small case unveils bigger issues at hand, slowly entangling its way into many other cases with unsolved mysteries. A police officer and his team must dig deep and uncover the truth.
- Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan
- Director: Jithin K. Jose
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Neo-noir, Crime, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
13. Kempu Haladi Hasiru
A middle-class supermarket employee dreams big; however, even after acquiring wealth, he continues to live modestly. One day, he and his friends get entangled with a mastermind's plan to take them down. Now the bunch must stand the test of time to save their friendship and come out courageous on the other side.
- Cast: Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi
- Director: Mani AJ Karthikeyan
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Comedy, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
14. Maarnami
Chetu's life is full of Hulivesha, the traditional tiger dance that forms his legacy but also becomes his go-to during tragedy. With his presence in Mangaluru, a coastal land of Karnataka, the local traditions take over his lifestyle, and he must face off against love and heritage while also battling personal loss.
Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman
Director: Rishith Shetty
Language: Kannada
Genre: Family Thriller Drama
Release Date: December 5, 2025
15. Rachel
A butcher’s daughter starts getting visions from her past where she was wronged. Deciding to act on it, she sets out on a path to revenge. From a victim to an avenger, she transforms into an emotionally charged individual, seething with blood.
- Cast: Honey Rose, Baburaj, Roshan Basheer, Vineeth Thattil David, Baiju Ezhupunna, Jaffer Idukki, Joji, Salim Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar
- Director: Anandini Bala
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
- Release Date: December 6, 2025
