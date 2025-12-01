15 Movies releasing in theatres this week (December 1 to 7): Dhurandhar, Kalamkaval and Five Nights at Freddy's 2

The first week of December is full of thrilling releases and a little bit of romance veiled in good-faith comedy. Here’s your chance to grab a bucket of popcorn, or two, and settle into the comfiest of recliners to enjoy a day filled with genre-hopping films. Check out the full list of Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Japanese movies dropping at the cinema near you.

1. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Combining the events of Kill Bill 1 and 2, the longer, more dense version is all set to hit the screens with never-before-seen footage. The bride is now seeking revenge against her lower and former boss after a coma that set her back 4 years in time, as well as those who attempted an assassination at her wedding, kidnapping her child. It will involve a new anime sequence apart from the two uncut films.

Cast: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah

Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Language: English

English Genre: Action

Action Release Date: December 2, 2025

2. Five Nights at Freddy's 2

A year after the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Abby Schmidt (Rubio) is unaware of the happenings concerning her animatronic friends and is kept in the dark by her own brother, former security Mike. A series of events unveils the truth behind the strange happenings at the bar as well as its origins.

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones

Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones Director: Emma Tammi

Emma Tammi Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Release Date: December 2, 2025

3. Violent Rose

A man is desperate to protect his lover and takes it upon himself to channel his inner strength to fight against dark forces and seek vengeance.

Cast: Vaishnav Veera, Srithi Ira Allu, Venkat Kishore

Vaishnav Veera, Srithi Ira Allu, Venkat Kishore Director: Jashwanth Lucky

Jashwanth Lucky Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller

Action, Romance, Thriller Release Date: December 2, 2025

4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

During the celebratory Halloween season, the jostling Shibuya is clouded by a veil, which Gojo Satoru must work on to uplift. He gets ambushed, giving way to a deadly gameplay where he gets sealed away. With cursed spirits threatening human lives, Yuta Okkotsu is given the order to execute Yuji Itadori. The gap between the Shibuya Incident Arc and the upcoming Culling Game Arc is displayed in the film.

Director: Shōta Goshozono

Shōta Goshozono Language: Japanese, English

Japanese, English Genre: Fantasy, Dark Thriller

Fantasy, Dark Thriller Release Date: December 2, 2025

5. Dhurandhar

An Indian intelligence agent is tasked with investigating and infiltrating the Lyari region of Pakistan, where he is sent on a mission to disrupt terrorist plans.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Spy, Action, Thriller

Spy, Action, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

6. Lockdown

A woman harbors a deep secret that she hides from everyone, including her family. While coming across many kinds of men in her life, she finds it difficult to adjust, and only when she thinks nothing could get worse, a lockdown is imposed, and she has to stay indoors with her family. Her behavior deeply concerns them as she begins going around asking for money, until one day when she must face it all.

Cast: Vidhushniya Varadhan, Anupama, Parameswaran, Revathi

Vidhushniya Varadhan, Anupama, Parameswaran, Revathi Director: A.R. Jeeva

A.R. Jeeva Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

7. Game of Loans

Daniel is a compulsive gambler who cannot help but deal with his greed. Two men approach him in lieu of dissecting his life and end up heaving it by playing multiple games with him. As fate, luck, and his wisdom come into action while he tries his best to walk away wealthy.

Cast: Nivas Adithan, Abhinay Kinger, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah

Nivas Adithan, Abhinay Kinger, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah Director: Abhishek Leslie

Abhishek Leslie Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama, Psychological Thriller

Drama, Psychological Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

8. Khajuraho Dreams

A group of friends sets out on a journey from Kerala to the UNESCO heritage site at Khajuraho. They take one car and embark on a road trip of a lifetime, as many instances play into bringing them joy and learning. Their travel turns into an experience that tests their friendship and makes them learn more about themselves.

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun

Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun Director: Manoj Vasudev

Manoj Vasudev Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Adventure, Slice of life

Adventure, Slice of life Release Date: December 5, 2025

9. Dheeram

An investigator gets deeply involved in a mysterious murder case. As more findings surface, he uncovers the vile play by a serial killer in Calicut. He must now choose between his moral duty and imparting justice to a bereaved family.

Cast: Reba Monica John, Vijayaraghavan, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Aju Varghese, Indrajith Sukumaran, Roshan Basheer, Sagar Surya

Reba Monica John, Vijayaraghavan, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Aju Varghese, Indrajith Sukumaran, Roshan Basheer, Sagar Surya Director: Jithin T Suresh

Jithin T Suresh Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Thriller

Mystery, Psychological, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

10. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Akhanda faces off against evil forces in the world once again. However, this time, he’s joined by his twin brother, Murali Krishna. A tantric enemy and national interests lie in the hands of the legendary Aghora. He channels his divine power to win over his foes.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar Director: Boyapati Srinu

Boyapati Srinu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama

Fantasy, Action, Drama Release Date: December 5, 2025

11. Pongala

Inspired by the real events in the fishing community of Vypin Harbor, Pongala promises a jam-packed comedy that reveals the many conflicts that stand at play within the community. As people with big dreams clash and try to get the best of the opportunities presented to them, drama rises.

Cast: Indrans, Sampath Ram, Roshan Basheer, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Kichu Tellus, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Sohan Seenulal

Indrans, Sampath Ram, Roshan Basheer, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Kichu Tellus, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Sohan Seenulal Director: AB Binil

AB Binil Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

12. Kalamkaval

An investigation helmed by the Kerala Police soon turns into much more as the quiet village of Kottayikonam is revealed as the bearer of many secrets. One small case unveils bigger issues at hand, slowly entangling its way into many other cases with unsolved mysteries. A police officer and his team must dig deep and uncover the truth.

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan

Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan Director: Jithin K. Jose

Jithin K. Jose Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Neo-noir, Crime, Thriller

Neo-noir, Crime, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

13. Kempu Haladi Hasiru

A middle-class supermarket employee dreams big; however, even after acquiring wealth, he continues to live modestly. One day, he and his friends get entangled with a mastermind's plan to take them down. Now the bunch must stand the test of time to save their friendship and come out courageous on the other side.

Cast: Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi

Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi Director: Mani AJ Karthikeyan

Mani AJ Karthikeyan Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

14. Maarnami

Chetu's life is full of Hulivesha, the traditional tiger dance that forms his legacy but also becomes his go-to during tragedy. With his presence in Mangaluru, a coastal land of Karnataka, the local traditions take over his lifestyle, and he must face off against love and heritage while also battling personal loss.

Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman

Director: Rishith Shetty

Language: Kannada

Genre: Family Thriller Drama

Release Date: December 5, 2025

15. Rachel

A butcher’s daughter starts getting visions from her past where she was wronged. Deciding to act on it, she sets out on a path to revenge. From a victim to an avenger, she transforms into an emotionally charged individual, seething with blood.

Cast: Honey Rose, Baburaj, Roshan Basheer, Vineeth Thattil David, Baiju Ezhupunna, Jaffer Idukki, Joji, Salim Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar

Honey Rose, Baburaj, Roshan Basheer, Vineeth Thattil David, Baiju Ezhupunna, Jaffer Idukki, Joji, Salim Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar Director: Anandini Bala

Anandini Bala Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Release Date: December 6, 2025

