16 New movies releasing this week (November 10 to 16): De De Pyaar De 2, Now You See Me Now You Don’t and Kaantha
Head to the theatres now because here are all the movies dropping this week and we’re sure you don’t want to miss them!
A bunch of interesting films are coming your way with exciting plots, star cast, and massive budgets. Here’s your go-to list for this week’s releases.
1. The Running Man
The show is set in a near-future where a game competition, where contestants, known as Runners, must survive hunters and earn for each passing day.
- Cast: Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin
- Director: Edgar Wright
- Language: English
- Genre: Dystopian, Action, Thriller
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
2. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t
The famed series returns with a new heist in place as the Four Horsemen reunite to recruit three skilled illusionists to steal away the world's largest queen diamond.
- Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike
- Director: Ruben Fleischer
- Language: English
- Genre: Heist, Thriller
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
3. Kaal Trighori
The supernatural film is based on this once-in-a-century event, where three nights converge into
- Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastav, Rituparna Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, Mugdha Godse
- Director: Kaal Trighori
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Supernatural Thriller
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
4. De De Pyaar De 2
A hilarious situation breaks out as Ashish Mehra sets out to meet his girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's father. However, Rajji is younger than her boyfriend and now has to impress him to get his daughter’s hand in marriage.
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh
- Director: Anshul Sharma
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic, Comedy
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
5. Valavaara
Set in Sakleshpur, Karnataka, the film brings on the story of a boy named Kundeshi who must navigate rivalry with his brother and bear the responsibility after a family cow goes missing.
- Cast: Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan,
- Director: Sutan
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Drama, Family
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
6. Premam Madhuram
Vikram and Meghana are madly in love, but their careers and a liking for movies step in between their union.
- Cast: Gandhi Reddy, Aishwarya Dinesh, Anusha Jain, Sihi Kahi Chandru
- Director: Gandhi Reddy
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
7. Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
A young man is exhausted with his unsatisfactory living and wishes to end it, only to come across Yama, the god of death, and ends up turning his life around.
- Cast: Lukman Avaran, Drishya Reghunath, Aswin Vijayan, Manohari Joy
- Director: Gautham Thaniyil and C.C. Nithin
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
8. Love OTP
Called Over Torture Pressure, the film captures the essence of young love and relationships as couples tackle their careers.
- Cast: Anish Tejeshwar, Rajeev Kanakala, Swaroopinii, Jahnvika Kalakeri, Tulasi Shivamani, Chethan Gandharva
- Director: Aniissh
- Language: Kannada and Telugu
- Genre: Sports, Romance, Self-discovery
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
9. Madras Mafia Company
A notorious gangster and a novice police officer face off as crime emerges in North Chennai's underworld, threatening to disrupt the peace of the town.
- Cast: Shakeela, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Anandraj, Deepa Shankar
- Director: AS Mukundan
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
10. CMantham
A dedicated detective digs through a series of murders in the city, only to get pulled further into the mess as it seemingly encourages the killer. His obsession becomes his downfall.
- Cast: Vajra Yogi, Shreya Bharti, Anil Lingampally, Praveen Dhacharam
- Director: Sudhakar Paani
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Crime, Suspense, Thriller
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
11. Gopi Galla Goa Trip
A divine adventure begins as two Gopis set out to Goa to find their Gopikas, only to come across Krishna, and chaos breaks loose.
- Cast: Ajith Mohan, Raju Shivaratri, Raasta Sai, Pawon Ramesh, Sasi Camp
- Director: Avanti Ruya
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Adventure, Comedy
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
12. Kaantha
Based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, the film is set in 1950 and covers the legendary director’s strained relationship with a film star named T. K. Mahadevan. As a film is renamed, the response changes faces.
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse,
- Director: Selvamani Selvaraj
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Period, Drama, Thriller
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
13. Gatha Vaibhava
Two people fall in love only to discover their connection from their past lives, and soon they enter into this realm where they experience various eras, from mythical times to the 19th century.
- Cast: SS Dushyanth, Ashika Ranganath, Sudha Belavadi, Kishen Bilagali, Krishna Hebbale
- Director: Simple
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Fantasy, Drama
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
14. Jigris
A battered car and four friends, this film captures the essence of youth and how they face all challenges with resounding courage and companionship.
- Cast: Ram Nitin, Krishna Burugula, Dheeraj Aathreya
- Director: Harish Reddy Uppula
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Comedy
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
15. Kumki 2
A young man named Bhoomi grows a deep emotional bond with an elephant known as Nila. He must save his dear friend as forest officials threaten to capture it alongside a hunter.
- Cast: Mathiyazhagan, Arjun Das, Shrita Rao
- Director: Prabhu Solomon
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Musical, Adventure, Children's Drama
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
16. Santhana Prapthirasthu
A newly married couple, Chaitanya and Kalyani, are desperate to have a child, but the man’s low sperm count puts him in a fix with his in-laws, and find a way to grow their family.
- Cast: Bindu Chandramouli, Chandini Chowdary, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Anil Geela
- Director: Sanjeev Reddy
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Comedy, Family, Romantic
- Release Date: November 14, 2025
