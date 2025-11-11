16 New movies releasing this week (November 10 to 16): De De Pyaar De 2, Now You See Me Now You Don’t and Kaantha

A bunch of interesting films are coming your way with exciting plots, star cast, and massive budgets. Here’s your go-to list for this week’s releases.

1. The Running Man

The show is set in a near-future where a game competition, where contestants, known as Runners, must survive hunters and earn for each passing day.

Dystopian, Action, Thriller Release Date: November 14, 2025

2. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

The famed series returns with a new heist in place as the Four Horsemen reunite to recruit three skilled illusionists to steal away the world's largest queen diamond.

Heist, Thriller Release Date: November 14, 2025

3. Kaal Trighori

The supernatural film is based on this once-in-a-century event, where three nights converge into

Supernatural Thriller Release Date: November 14, 2025

4. De De Pyaar De 2

A hilarious situation breaks out as Ashish Mehra sets out to meet his girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's father. However, Rajji is younger than her boyfriend and now has to impress him to get his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Romantic, Comedy Release Date: November 14, 2025

5. Valavaara

Set in Sakleshpur, Karnataka, the film brings on the story of a boy named Kundeshi who must navigate rivalry with his brother and bear the responsibility after a family cow goes missing.

Drama, Family Release Date: November 14, 2025

6. Premam Madhuram

Vikram and Meghana are madly in love, but their careers and a liking for movies step in between their union.

Romance, Comedy Release Date: November 14, 2025

7. Athi Bheekara Kaamukan

A young man is exhausted with his unsatisfactory living and wishes to end it, only to come across Yama, the god of death, and ends up turning his life around.

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance Release Date: November 14, 2025

8. Love OTP

Called Over Torture Pressure, the film captures the essence of young love and relationships as couples tackle their careers.

Sports, Romance, Self-discovery Release Date: November 14, 2025

9. Madras Mafia Company

A notorious gangster and a novice police officer face off as crime emerges in North Chennai's underworld, threatening to disrupt the peace of the town.

Action, Crime, Drama Release Date: November 14, 2025

10. CMantham

A dedicated detective digs through a series of murders in the city, only to get pulled further into the mess as it seemingly encourages the killer. His obsession becomes his downfall.

Crime, Suspense, Thriller Release Date: November 14, 2025

11. Gopi Galla Goa Trip

A divine adventure begins as two Gopis set out to Goa to find their Gopikas, only to come across Krishna, and chaos breaks loose.

Adventure, Comedy Release Date: November 14, 2025

12. Kaantha

Based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, the film is set in 1950 and covers the legendary director’s strained relationship with a film star named T. K. Mahadevan. As a film is renamed, the response changes faces.

Period, Drama, Thriller Release Date: November 14, 2025

13. Gatha Vaibhava

Two people fall in love only to discover their connection from their past lives, and soon they enter into this realm where they experience various eras, from mythical times to the 19th century.

Fantasy, Drama Release Date: November 14, 2025

14. Jigris

A battered car and four friends, this film captures the essence of youth and how they face all challenges with resounding courage and companionship.

Comedy Release Date: November 14, 2025

15. Kumki 2

A young man named Bhoomi grows a deep emotional bond with an elephant known as Nila. He must save his dear friend as forest officials threaten to capture it alongside a hunter.

Musical, Adventure, Children's Drama Release Date: November 14, 2025

16. Santhana Prapthirasthu

A newly married couple, Chaitanya and Kalyani, are desperate to have a child, but the man’s low sperm count puts him in a fix with his in-laws, and find a way to grow their family.

Comedy, Family, Romantic Release Date: November 14, 2025

