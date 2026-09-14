16 New Releases in Theatres, OTT for September 2026: Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra to Alia Bhatt’s Don’t Be Shy and The Paradise

September 2026 still has several exciting and entertaining releases in store for both theaters and OTT platforms. If you are planning to check out any of them, here is a list of upcoming titles to look at.

16 New Releases to check out on Theaters and OTT for September 2026

1. Daayra

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan , Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar

, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 18, 2026

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

2. Resident Evil

Cast: Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser

Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser Director: Zach Cregger

Zach Cregger Genre: Sci-fi Horror

Sci-fi Horror Language: English

English Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 18, 2026

Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier working a snowy winter night, who is tasked with delivering sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. When a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos, Bryan finds himself navigating a dangerous situation while trying to complete his delivery. Set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game, the story follows Bryan as he struggles to survive the unfolding crisis and reach his destination.

3. Vibe

Cast: Kunal Khemu , Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir

, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir Director: Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu Genre: Action Thriller Comedy

Action Thriller Comedy Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 18, 2026

Vibe follows two ordinary and hapless friends whose simple lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally stumble upon a major plot. Completely unprepared for the challenges ahead, the duo are thrust into a high-stakes adventure where they must rely on their instincts, courage, and friendship. As their chaotic mission unfolds, their bond is pushed to the limit while they race to protect the country.

4. Love Lottery

Cast: Akshay Oberoi , Heli Daruwala, Indira Krishnan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Hemant Pandey, Arshdep Ssandhu

, Heli Daruwala, Indira Krishnan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Hemant Pandey, Arshdep Ssandhu Director: Arvind Pandey

Arvind Pandey Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 18, 2026

Love Lottery follows a modern city couple whose marriage begins to fall apart amid mistrust, betrayal, and societal pressure. When Bharani Verma is found in mysterious circumstances, her husband, Kartik Saxena, finds himself at the centre of suspicion. As he struggles to clear his name, the story explores the complexities of relationships and social expectations while highlighting the challenges he faces in proving his innocence.

5. Hunkkaar: The Roar

Cast: Aneet Padda , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Zoya Hussain

, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Zoya Hussain Director: Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia

Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia Genre: Social Thriller

Social Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Hunkkaar: The Roar follows 17-year-old student Meenu Rawat, whose complaint against a revered and influential spiritual guru sparks widespread controversy and intense public scrutiny. As Meenu faces pressure from those around her, officer Jasleen Singh Soin steps in to uncover the truth and challenge the powerful network surrounding the guru.

6. Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan

Cast: Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan Genre: Stand-Up Comedy

Stand-Up Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Comedian Zakir Khan draws inspiration from his childhood, sharing hilarious and wonderful memories of his father in this stand-up special.

7. The Paradise

Cast: Nani , Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh (cameo)

, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh (cameo) Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 24, 2026

The Paradise follows a man who stands up against the wrongdoings faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to challenge those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a top man and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

8. The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra , Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul

, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Deepak Kumar Mishra Genre: Fantasy Mystery Thriller

Fantasy Mystery Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 25, 2026

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows a rational city man who defies his ancestral village's forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess.

9. Avengers: Endgame Encore

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Genre: Superhero Action

Superhero Action Language: English

English Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 25, 2026

Avengers: Endgame Encore is a special theatrical re-release of the 2019 epic, which will have additional footage and a new connection that bridges it directly to Avengers: Doomsday.

10. Tujhya Aaila

Cast: Rajshri Deshpande, Rohini Hattangadi, Sambhaji Bhagat

Rajshri Deshpande, Rohini Hattangadi, Sambhaji Bhagat Director: Sujay S. Dahake

Sujay S. Dahake Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Marathi

Marathi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 25, 2026

Tujhya Aaila follows Avinash, a 12-year-old city boy who is forced to relocate to a remote village near Satara and navigates an intense schoolyard verbal abuse game. As the competition with local master Khandya escalates into an ego clash, Avinash explores the deeper emotional weight and matriarchal focus behind everyday slang.

11. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki

Cast: Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Sheel Verma, Nirbhay Wadhwa

Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Sheel Verma, Nirbhay Wadhwa Director: Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh Genre: Mythological Drama

Mythological Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 25, 2026

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Shri Ram Ki follows a wayward modern youth named Shashwat who enters an ancient temple and meets Lord Hanuman, who guides him through the epic tale of Lord Rama. Witnessing his righteousness and trials inspires a deep personal transformation in Shashwat, helping him discover his true purpose in life.

12. Lust Stories 3

Cast: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal

Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj

Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj Genre: Anthology

Anthology Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Lust Stories 3 features four unconnected short stories by different directors. It explores love, desire, intimacy, vulnerability, and the complex realities of modern relationships.

13. Dorothy

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, Rishikanth, Muthukumar

Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, Rishikanth, Muthukumar Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Genre: Indie Drama

Indie Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 25, 2026

Set in the early 1990s in rural Tamil Nadu, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, whose lives take a dramatic turn after a tragedy affects Dorothy, a kind-hearted member of their household. As Subbu disappears and finds an unlikely community beyond society’s expectations, Karthi sets out to find him. Caught between friendship and family expectations, the two embark on a journey of love and loyalty.

14. Heart of the Beast

Cast: Brad Pitt, Uber, JK Simmons, Anna Lambe

Brad Pitt, Uber, JK Simmons, Anna Lambe Director: David Ayer

David Ayer Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Language: English

English Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 25, 2026

Heart of the Beast follows retired Army Special Forces officer James Belmont and his loyal combat dog, Odin, who are stranded in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness after surviving a plane crash. With 58 miles of treacherous terrain between them and safety, the pair must navigate freezing temperatures and dangerous river rapids.

15. Don’t Be Shy

Cast: Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Basu

Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Basu Director: Sreeti Mukerji

Sreeti Mukerji Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Don't Be Shy follows 20-year-old Shyamili aka Shy, who believes her life is completely planned out until unexpected romantic complications and bad decisions cause things to spiral out of her control. The film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt.

16. Shaque: Trust No One

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni

Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni Director: Rensil D'Silva

Rensil D'Silva Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 24, 2026

Shaque: Trust No One follows a mother whose newborn daughter, Apeksha Dutt, disappears from the hospital shortly after birth. Nine years later, she and her husband continue searching for their missing child, while mysterious photos of the growing girl arrive each year, keeping hope alive and deepening the mystery.

As new clues emerge, the mother discovers that the truth may be closer to home than she imagined. The prolonged search takes an emotional toll, leaving her questioning the motives of those around her, including the people she trusts most.

The above-mentioned films and shows are just some of the top new releases to watch in theaters and OTT this month.

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