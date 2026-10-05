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2 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Bokshi to Parineeti Chopra's Reporting Live

This week will see horror, thriller Bokshi releasing in cinemas and Reporting Live on OTT.

By Netra Brid
Published on Oct 05, 2026  |  04:25 PM IST |  111K
(PC: Lorien Motion Pictures and Netflix)
(PC: Lorien Motion Pictures and Netflix)

The month of October began with excitement for Hindi film buffs as Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion hit the cinema halls. Now, the second week of October will see only two releases in the theaters and OTT this week. Horror thiller film, Bokshi and mutli-starrer investigative thriller drama, Reporting Live will be there to entertain fans. 

Check out the two Hindi releases arriving in theaters and digital platform this week:

1. Bokshi
 


  • Cast: Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani, Dagi Ngomdir, Siddharth Shaw, and more
  • Director: Bhargav Saikia
  • Genre: Folk Horror, Thriller
  • Release Date: October 9, 2026
  • Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The Indie folk horror, thriller film Bokshi follows a traumatized teenager named Anahita who confronts ancient witchcraft and her own destiny during a school field trip into the remote forests of Sikkim.

2. Reporting Live
 


  • Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, Shekhar Suman, and more.
  • Director: Dhruv Tripathi
  • Genre: Investigative Thriller
  • Release Date: October 9, 2026
  • Where to Watch: Netflix

An ambitious professional woman and her reluctant cameraman risk everything to expose a bad sand-mining empire. However, they then find themselves caught in its crosshairs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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ALSO READ: Bandish Bandits actor Shreyaa Chaudhry to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Mupapa; Film out on February 19, 2027

Credits: Netflix

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