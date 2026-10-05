2 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Bokshi to Parineeti Chopra's Reporting Live
This week will see horror, thriller Bokshi releasing in cinemas and Reporting Live on OTT.
The month of October began with excitement for Hindi film buffs as Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion hit the cinema halls. Now, the second week of October will see only two releases in the theaters and OTT this week. Horror thiller film, Bokshi and mutli-starrer investigative thriller drama, Reporting Live will be there to entertain fans.
Check out the two Hindi releases arriving in theaters and digital platform this week:
1. Bokshi
- Cast: Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani, Dagi Ngomdir, Siddharth Shaw, and more
- Director: Bhargav Saikia
- Genre: Folk Horror, Thriller
- Release Date: October 9, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
The Indie folk horror, thriller film Bokshi follows a traumatized teenager named Anahita who confronts ancient witchcraft and her own destiny during a school field trip into the remote forests of Sikkim.
2. Reporting Live
- Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, Shekhar Suman, and more.
- Director: Dhruv Tripathi
- Genre: Investigative Thriller
- Release Date: October 9, 2026
- Where to Watch: Netflix
An ambitious professional woman and her reluctant cameraman risk everything to expose a bad sand-mining empire. However, they then find themselves caught in its crosshairs.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
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