2 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Bokshi to Parineeti Chopra's Reporting Live

The month of October began with excitement for Hindi film buffs as Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion hit the cinema halls. Now, the second week of October will see only two releases in the theaters and OTT this week. Horror thiller film, Bokshi and mutli-starrer investigative thriller drama, Reporting Live will be there to entertain fans.

Check out the two Hindi releases arriving in theaters and digital platform this week:

1. Bokshi



Cast: Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani, Dagi Ngomdir, Siddharth Shaw, and more

Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani, Dagi Ngomdir, Siddharth Shaw, and more Director: Bhargav Saikia

Bhargav Saikia Genre: Folk Horror, Thriller

Folk Horror, Thriller Release Date: October 9, 2026

October 9, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The Indie folk horror, thriller film Bokshi follows a traumatized teenager named Anahita who confronts ancient witchcraft and her own destiny during a school field trip into the remote forests of Sikkim.

2. Reporting Live



Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, Shekhar Suman, and more.

Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, Shekhar Suman, and more. Director: Dhruv Tripathi

Dhruv Tripathi Genre: Investigative Thriller

Investigative Thriller Release Date: October 9, 2026

October 9, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

An ambitious professional woman and her reluctant cameraman risk everything to expose a bad sand-mining empire. However, they then find themselves caught in its crosshairs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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