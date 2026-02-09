2 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main

We have finally stepped into the month of love for the year 2026. February has an interesting and a refreshing line-up of films that are all set to head to the cinema halls. Fans will get a chance to see not one but two thrillers this week. There is Vishal Bhardwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala’s O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Followed by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma's Tu Yaa Main starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor as the leads.

Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week:

1. O'Romeo

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance

Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Genre: Action Romantic Thriller

Action Romantic Thriller Release date: February 13, 2026

Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is an action romantic thriller that will release on the eve of Valentine's Day. The trailer of O'Romeo gives a peek into the life of Haseen Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor. The main leads Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are shown facing the deadly consequences of being madly in love with each other. Then comes the villain, played by Avinash Tiwary, who is here to seek revenge from the Romeo. Apart from direction, Bhardwaj is also responsible for penning the dialogues and co-writing the screenplay with Rohan Narula. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced O'Romeo with Manuj Mittra as the associate producer.

2. Tu Yaa Main

Cast: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Bejoy Nambiar Genre: Adventure Romantic Thriller

Adventure Romantic Thriller Release date: February 13, 2026

This Bejoy Nambiar directorial is an adventure romantic thriller. In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor plays the role of a rich social media star with a huge follower base. Adarsh Gourav, on the other hand, is a talented and struggling rapper, hailing from the bustling streets of Mumbai. With the intention of collaborating on a project with the social butterfly, Adarsh tries to woo her.

Later, they start dating. Everything seems to be going well until one fine day, they encounter a deadly crocodile. Due to no help and no one to hear their screams, the youngsters fight till their last breath. But will they succeed or fall prey to the animal? Find out on February 13, 2026. The film has been produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow, and by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali under their banner Bhanushali Studios Limited.



For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: O'Romeo trailer out: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s love-hate saga takes a deadly turn in Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller