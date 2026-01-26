2 Hindi Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 and Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion

January 2026 is all set to come to an end after several entertaining movies were released in theatres over the past few weeks. As Border 2 continues to dominate the big screens, here are a couple of new Bollywood releases that audiences should check out this week before the month ends.

2 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters This Week

1. Mardaani 3

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya

Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya Director: Abhiraj Minawala

Abhiraj Minawala Genre: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Release Date: January 30, 2026

After the success of Mardaani and Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji returns as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates a new case. With 93 girls having gone missing, the officer must navigate multiple challenges while dealing with a beggar mafia syndicate, setting the stage for a dark and twisted series of crimes.

The film explores how DCP Shivani manages to topple and overpower the mafia syndicate, ultimately saving the girls. The action crime thriller franchise began with the 2014 film Mardaani. Later, in 2019, a sequel titled Mardaani 2 was released, which explored a new threat faced by the officer.

The upcoming film is penned by Aayush Gupta and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The musical compositions are handled by John Stewart Eduri, with Artur Żurawski serving as the cinematographer and Yasha Ramchandani as the editor.

2. Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion

Cast: Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, Mohammad Samad

Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, Mohammad Samad Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Rahi Anil Barve Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 44 minutes

1 hour and 44 minutes Release Date: January 30, 2026

After Tumbbad, director Rahi Anil Barve is set to return to the big screens with his psychological thriller Mayasabha – The Hall of Illusion. The movie revolves around Parmeshwar Khanna, a disgraced and isolated producer who lives in a dilapidated theatre with his unstable son.

According to folklore, 40 kg of 24-carat gold biscuits are said to have been hidden in the theatre and long forgotten. When two individuals enter the building to uncover the truth and search for the treasure, they inadvertently step into a dark and tense labyrinth of mysteries, leading to a cat-and-mouse chase that explores themes of existentialism and obsession.

The movie’s background score is composed by Sagar Desai, with Kuldeep Mamania and Aasif Pathan handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Apart from these films, several releases from other languages are also available for viewers to watch and enjoy.

