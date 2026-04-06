2 Hindi Movies Releasing In Theaters and OTT This Week: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit and Shanaya-Adarsh's Tu Yaa Main

April 2026 seems to be a promising month for cinema goers. Every week, there are a couple of movies that can be enjoyed on the big screen. In the second week, we have Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main, making its way to OTT. A movie releasing in cinema this week is Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Shaneil’s Dacoit. Read on for more details.

Hindi movies releasing in theaters and OTT this week:

1. Tu Yaa Main

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor, Mahima Joshi, Parul Gulati, Sanjay Appan, Ashok Kangude, Kshitee Jog, Rajsi Kinjalaskar, Amrutha Srinivasan

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Genre: Survival thriller

When to watch: April 10, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar brought together two B-town youngsters for his survival thriller film, Tu Yaa Main. Released in February 2026 in cinemas, the movie is finally making its way to the popular streaming platform. Produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions, Getaway Films, and Bhanushali Studios, it is a remake of the 2018 Thai film, The Pool.

2. Dacoit

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla

Director: Shaneil Deo

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Dacoit is a Telugu-Hindi film making its way to the big screens this week. Packed with action, drama, and thrill, the movie narrates the story of two lovers, Hari and Juliet, looking forward to a beautiful future. But things turn ugly when the man is put behind bars after being heartbroken by his woman.

Soaked in anger, the lover boy sets out to seek revenge and return to his normal life. The gripping storyline and the laudable performances by the cast guarantee a thrilling experience on the big screen.

For more details, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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