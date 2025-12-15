2 Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week; Check it out

It won’t be wrong to say that 2025 has been a successful year for the Hindi film industry. Vicky Kaushal’s impressive role in Chhaava helped Laxman Utekar’s epic historical action film top the year’s box office list. Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara also became a major commercial success, with debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda receiving the well-deserved praise.

Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2, Housefull 5, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Thamma also succeeded in keeping the audience entertained. Ranveer Singh’s powerful performance in Dhurandhar has taken the box office by storm. As we come close to bidding adieu to this fantastic year, filmmakers have planned to end the year with some entertainment-packed movies. This week, the viewers can enjoy director Siddhant Raj Singh’s Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi and Mandeep Chaahal’s Super Dhamaal.com in theatres.

1. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhary, Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani

Director: Siddhant Raj Singh

Genre: Family Romantic Drama

Release Date: December 19, 2025

A hilarious twist comes in the life of a father when he must get married again for his son. Murli’s marital life hangs by a thread, and it’s only his dad who can help him tie the knot with the love of his life. Hence, the dedicated son sets on a voyage to find the most eligible mother for himself. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi is a romantic drama that can be enjoyed with family at theaters this week. While Sanjay Mishra is all set to take the audience of a jolly ride, veteran Bollywood diva Mahima Chaudhary joins him in this hilarious journey.

2. Super Dhamaal.com

Cast: Arya Babbar, Sayali Bhagat, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra

Director: Mandeep Chaahal

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Date: TBA

Super Dhamaal.com is directed by Mandeep Chaahal, who guarantees to tickle many funnybones. Expected to release this week in cinemas, the Hindi film features talented actors like Arya Babbar, Sayali Bhagat, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and more.

