2 Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week: De De Pyaar De 2 and Kaal Trighori

With Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ running in cinemas, it's time to shed light on the upcoming week’s exciting releases. Interestingly, the audience will have two choices this weekend: a quirky romantic comedy entertainer and a supernatural thriller rooted in Indian mythology. Here's a look at what's new this weekend in cinemas.

Hindi Movies Releasing This Week (November 14):



1. De De Pyaar De 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and others

Anshul Sharma Release Date: November 14, 2025

November 14, 2025 Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

De De Pyaar De 2 serves as the sequel to the 2019 released HIT film, De De Pyaar De. Continuing the story from where the first part ends, the upcoming romantic comedy drama is expected to tickle the audience with its subtle comic punches and twisted screenplay.

Like the previous movie, Luv Ranjan again served as the creative force behind the film. The trailer of the quirky rom-com met with a majorly positive response, which is a good sign for the movie. Other promotional assets are also getting a good response, taking the buzz around the sequel a notch higher.

Set to hit the big screens this Friday, De De Pyaar De 2 marks the fourth release of Ajay Devgn this year, after Azaad, Raid 2, and Son of Sardaar 2.



2. Kaal Trighori

Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Sharma, Mugdha Godse, and others

Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Sharma, Mugdha Godse, and others Director: Nitin Vaidya

Nitin Vaidya Release Date: November 14, 2025

November 14, 2025 Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Kaal Trighori is an upcoming supernatural thriller that is rooted in Indian mythology. Produced by Shirish Vaidya, Nitin Ghataliya, and Mansukh Talsaniya, the movie has an ensemble star cast with Arbaaz Khan as the lead.

The movie has a tagline, “Unfolding the legend of the century. It waited 100 years…for her,” which hints towards a century-old Indian folklore. Since Indian audiences love to watch horror stories, it will be interesting to see how Kaal Trighori turns out.

The movie is clashing with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2. Let's see if the Arbaaz Khan film can impress the audience with its mythical plot.

