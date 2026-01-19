2 Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein and Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Gustaakh Ishq

This week, avid cinema buffs will be able to enjoy two films from the comfort of their homes. Director Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama film, Tere Ishk Mein, will make its OTT debut later this week. Along with that, Vibhu Puri’s Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa will be available to watch on a popular streaming platform. Read on for more details on the Hindi OTT releases happening this week.

Tere Ishk Mein

Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Chittaranjan Tripathi, Jaya Bhattacharya

Genre: Romantic, drama

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming date: January 23, 2026

Tere Ishk Mein is an upcoming romantic movie starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film was released theatrically in November 2025 and was met with mixed reviews. According to Netflix, the movie is coming soon. Giving more details about the movie, the OTT wrote, “A hot-headed fighter pilot and a psychologist confront their turbulent romantic past when they meet years later — with new lives and unresolved feelings.”

Having said that, neither the makers nor the streaming platform has officially made any announcement. The movie was screened at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa

Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi, Rohan Verma, Natasha Rastogi

Genre: Romantic, drama

Director: Vibhu Puri

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Streaming date: January 23, 2026

Vibhu Puri’s Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa managed to entertain the audience at the 56th IFFI in Goa, following its theatrical release last November. Well, those who missed watching Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s soulful romance on the big screen can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Bankrolled by ace celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra in his production debut, the movie is scheduled to begin streaming on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Hindi Movies Releasing This Week in Theatres: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 to hit the big screen